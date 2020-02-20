CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, rising greenback drags down CEE FX
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Anita Komuves
BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies softened on Thursday, with Hungary's forint and the Czech crown leading losses, mirroring other emerging currencies pushed lower by a strengthening U.S. dollar and dogged by the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
On a rollercoaster ride since Wednesday, the forint EURHUF= traded 0.3% down at 338.2 at 1020 GMT, extending losses from the last session.
Boosted last week by a surprise hawkish message from the Hungarian central bank, the forint opened at around 334 on Wednesday before diving to 337.
The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday expressed to local banks its uneasiness with the pace of increase in BUBOR BUBOR= interbank rates, two market sources told Reuters.
However, the NBH told Reuters it did not currently see "moves in BUBOR quotations that would be unwarranted by market developments", and that the meeting was part of regular consultations with local banks about interbank rates.
A Budapest dealer said the forint weakened as a direct consequence of the NBH's message, adding that the currency falling back to its record low of 340 in the near future could not be ruled out.
"The central bank is watching and micro-managing two things at the same time: trying to ensure the forint does not weaken to 340 right now and interbank rates don't shoot up," the dealer said.
Reacting to the NBH's hawkish turn, the three-month BUBOR rate has risen about 20 basis points in Hungary since last week. On Thursday, it was quoted at 0.60%.
The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Feb. 25 but any policy tweak is likely to come only in March, when the bank will discuss its fresh inflation forecasts and publish its inflation report.
A Reuters poll of analysts showed the bank was expected to leave interest rates unchanged next Tuesday.
Hungary auctioned 12-month treasury bills on Thursday, where the average yield jumped to 0.51% from 0.19% two weeks ago.
The Czech crown EURCZK= has retreated past the psychological 25/euro level, trading 0.15% down at 25.002, followed by the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= with a 0.1% fall each.
In Romania, the finance ministry plans to sell 600 million lei ($135.51 million) of September 2023 treasury bonds at tender and an additional 300 million lei of 364-day paper. BNR040BNR041
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9950
24.9710
-0.10%
+1.75%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
338.2500
337.1800
-0.32%
-2.10%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2759
4.2711
-0.11%
-0.46%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7825
4.7790
-0.07%
+0.12%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
Real-Time Engine Initialization Error
7.4455
N.A.
N.A.
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
Real-Time Engine Initialization Error
117.5500
N.A.
N.A.
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1103.84
1104.2100
-0.03%
-1.06%
Budapest
.BUX
45989.87
46182.09
-0.42%
-0.20%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2114.39
2115.18
-0.04%
-1.66%
Bucharest
.BETI
10173.70
10204.97
-0.31%
+1.97%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
984.54
983.78
+0.08%
+6.34%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2025.36
2029.53
-0.21%
+0.39%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
791.31
817.64
-3.22%
-1.29%
Sofia
.SOFIX
547.97
548.91
-0.17%
-3.55%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7700
-0.0100
+241bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6110
-0.0780
+223bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6030
0.0330
+202bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5580
-0.0020
+220bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8200
0.0010
+244bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1370
-0.0110
+256bps
-1bps
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Radu Marinas; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))
