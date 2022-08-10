PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on oil supply concerns

The Hungarian forint added to its losses on Wednesday, underperforming regional peers as it was pressured after Russia said on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been halted since early-August.

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint added to its losses on Wednesday, underperforming regional peers as it was pressured after Russia said on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been halted since early-August.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.91% on the day and was trading at 399.90 per euro, a touch below the psychologically important level of 400.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"The oil issue continues to weaken the forint because the situation is confusiung with lots of questions to be answered. We don't know if this really is a technical issue or the sign of a deeper problems," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"And the weakening shows that the forint is still the most vulnerable currency in the region."

The forint has been the worst performer among its CEE peers so far this year as it has shed more than 7% since the start of 2022.

Shares in Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU were up 2.42% by 0824 GMT after suffering losses of about 5% in the previous session. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.31%

Inflation data in the United States due to be published later in the day could also affect central European currencies, traders and analysts said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% lower and trading at 4.7150 to the euro.

"In the background we can see the unfavorable revival of the discussion on the possibility of further postponing the implementation of the KPO (national recovery plan)," Alior Bank wrote.

In June, the European Commission (EC) approved funds for Poland, but its head Ursula von der Leyen said more work needed to be done on the rule of law.

Polish ruling party politicans said on Tuesday that Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has recently been supported recently by central bank interventions, gained 0.35% and was trading at 24.427 versus the common currency as data showed that June inflation came in at an annual 17.5%, a touch below market expectations.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4270

24.5120

+0.35%

+1.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.9000

396.3000

-0.90%

-7.63%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7150

4.7010

-0.30%

-2.63%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9120

4.9010

-0.22%

+0.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5180

7.5105

-0.10%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3400

117.3650

+0.02%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1246.48

1243.7200

+0.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43294.15

42733.39

+1.31%

-14.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1663.43

1684.14

-1.23%

-26.62%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12406.50

12588.91

-1.45%

-5.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1166.41

1166.60

-0.02%

-7.09%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1985.76

1985.90

-0.01%

-4.50%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

837.80

840.98

-0.38%

+2.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.01

610.45

+0.26%

-3.72%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8110

-0.0480

+523bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4360

-0.3170

+376bps

-30bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8580

-0.0840

+296bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7180

-0.0410

+614bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9940

-0.0590

+532bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5240

-0.0550

+463bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.17

6.73

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.66

13.79

13.67

12.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.50

7.35

6.96

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)

