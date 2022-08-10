CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on oil supply concerns

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint added to its losses on Wednesday, underperforming regional peers as it was pressured after Russia said on Tuesday that oil shipments via the Southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been halted since early-August.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.91% on the day and was trading at 399.90 per euro, a touch below the psychologically important level of 400.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"The oil issue continues to weaken the forint because the situation is confusiung with lots of questions to be answered. We don't know if this really is a technical issue or the sign of a deeper problems," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"And the weakening shows that the forint is still the most vulnerable currency in the region."

The forint has been the worst performer among its CEE peers so far this year as it has shed more than 7% since the start of 2022.

Shares in Hungarian oil company MOL MOLB.BU were up 2.42% by 0824 GMT after suffering losses of about 5% in the previous session. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.31%

Inflation data in the United States due to be published later in the day could also affect central European currencies, traders and analysts said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% lower and trading at 4.7150 to the euro.

"In the background we can see the unfavorable revival of the discussion on the possibility of further postponing the implementation of the KPO (national recovery plan)," Alior Bank wrote.

In June, the European Commission (EC) approved funds for Poland, but its head Ursula von der Leyen said more work needed to be done on the rule of law.

Polish ruling party politicans said on Tuesday that Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has recently been supported recently by central bank interventions, gained 0.35% and was trading at 24.427 versus the common currency as data showed that June inflation came in at an annual 17.5%, a touch below market expectations.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1023 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4270 24.5120 +0.35% +1.82% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 399.9000 396.3000 -0.90% -7.63% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7150 4.7010 -0.30% -2.63% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9120 4.9010 -0.22% +0.74% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5180 7.5105 -0.10% -0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3400 117.3650 +0.02% +0.20% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1246.48 1243.7200 +0.22% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43294.15 42733.39 +1.31% -14.64% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1663.43 1684.14 -1.23% -26.62% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12406.50 12588.91 -1.45% -5.01% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1166.41 1166.60 -0.02% -7.09% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1985.76 1985.90 -0.01% -4.50% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 837.80 840.98 -0.38% +2.07% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 612.01 610.45 +0.26% -3.72% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8110 -0.0480 +523bps -5bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.4360 -0.3170 +376bps -30bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8580 -0.0840 +296bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7180 -0.0410 +614bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.9940 -0.0590 +532bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.5240 -0.0550 +463bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.29 7.17 6.73 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.66 13.79 13.67 12.00 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.50 7.35 6.96 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

