CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on flat one-week deposit rate, zloty firms

By 0915 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.6% on the day at 381.5000 per euro. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were about 5 points higher, reacting to the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.45%. Long-term yields have risen about 40 bps since the EU's announcement.

However, the forint had the most space to gain among central European currencies in the next year with expectations of a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, although growing tensions with the EU were a risk, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.6445 ahead of expected comments by Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski.

On Wednesday, the zloty couldn’t hold on to gains after policymakers raised the main interest rate by 100 bps to 4.50%, twice what was expected.

"The central bank has refocused on inflation and inflation expectations with more tightening on the cards due to the rise in commodity prices on the back of the conflict in Ukraine," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

"Moreover, the recent focus on the rule of law procedure on Hungary highlights the fact that Poland has not been included, as progress on the judiciary system seems to have been achieved."

Central banks across the central and eastern Europe have been tightening policy seeking to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% down against the euro.

Stocks were mostly firmer, led by Hungary’s .BUX with a 1.3% advance on the day. Prague’s .PX was up 0.6% and Bucharest’s .BETI 0.3%. Warsaw’s blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.6% on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4920

24.4700

-0.09%

+1.55%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.4000

379.2500

-0.56%

-3.15%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6480

4.6530

+0.11%

-1.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9430

4.9396

-0.07%

+0.11%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5465

-0.01%

-0.39%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.7000

117.7300

+0.03%

-0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1341.47

1333.9400

+0.56%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

42269.15

41616.26

+1.57%

-16.66%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2103.02

2107.82

-0.23%

-7.23%

Bucharest

.BETI

12737.77

12726.48

+0.09%

-2.48%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1201.98

1204.14

-0.18%

-4.26%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2113.72

2114.58

-0.04%

+1.65%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.28

837.87

-0.19%

+1.89%

Sofia

.SOFIX

625.65

627.01

-0.22%

-1.58%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9260

-0.0380

+500bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4820

0.0840

+408bps

+12bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9520

0.0290

+332bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9630

0.0010

+604bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1520

0.0560

+575bps

+9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6590

0.0580

+503bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.98

6.07

6.09

5.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.02

8.38

8.37

6.56

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.57

6.68

6.63

4.92

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

