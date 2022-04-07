CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on flat one-week deposit rate, zloty firms
By 0915 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.6% on the day at 381.5000 per euro. Government bond yields on the long end of the curve were about 5 points higher, reacting to the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.45%. Long-term yields have risen about 40 bps since the EU's announcement.
However, the forint had the most space to gain among central European currencies in the next year with expectations of a de-escalation in the war in Ukraine, although growing tensions with the EU were a risk, a Reuters poll showed.
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% against the euro at 4.6445 ahead of expected comments by Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski.
On Wednesday, the zloty couldn’t hold on to gains after policymakers raised the main interest rate by 100 bps to 4.50%, twice what was expected.
"The central bank has refocused on inflation and inflation expectations with more tightening on the cards due to the rise in commodity prices on the back of the conflict in Ukraine," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
"Moreover, the recent focus on the rule of law procedure on Hungary highlights the fact that Poland has not been included, as progress on the judiciary system seems to have been achieved."
Central banks across the central and eastern Europe have been tightening policy seeking to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were each 0.1% down against the euro.
Stocks were mostly firmer, led by Hungary’s .BUX with a 1.3% advance on the day. Prague’s .PX was up 0.6% and Bucharest’s .BETI 0.3%. Warsaw’s blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.6% on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4920
24.4700
-0.09%
+1.55%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.4000
379.2500
-0.56%
-3.15%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6480
4.6530
+0.11%
-1.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9430
4.9396
-0.07%
+0.11%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5465
-0.01%
-0.39%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.7000
117.7300
+0.03%
-0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1341.47
1333.9400
+0.56%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
42269.15
41616.26
+1.57%
-16.66%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2103.02
2107.82
-0.23%
-7.23%
Bucharest
.BETI
12737.77
12726.48
+0.09%
-2.48%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1201.98
1204.14
-0.18%
-4.26%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2113.72
2114.58
-0.04%
+1.65%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.28
837.87
-0.19%
+1.89%
Sofia
.SOFIX
625.65
627.01
-0.22%
-1.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9260
-0.0380
+500bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4820
0.0840
+408bps
+12bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9520
0.0290
+332bps
+5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9630
0.0010
+604bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1520
0.0560
+575bps
+9bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6590
0.0580
+503bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.98
6.07
6.09
5.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.02
8.38
8.37
6.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.57
6.68
6.63
4.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
