CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, leu stable amid fresh political turmoil

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its slide on Tuesday, while its regional peers held stable, as GDP data last week showed the Hungarian economy was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other CEE countries.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.37%, trading at 350.05 versus the euro at 0844 GMT, as the currency broke out of the narrow range of 344-348 where it had been moving in the past few weeks.
"The second-quarter drop in GDP is really bad, worse than in Poland or Slovakia, which could be the reason why some investors re-evaluated their positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"According to the technical picture, I expect the forint to weaken further."
Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI dropped by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, below analyst forecasts, data showed on Friday. Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year and Slovakia's economy shrunk by an annual 12.1%.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable after Romania's opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday.
The announcement is the latest sign of years of political instability that have kept the currency under pressure. The leu was trading 0.05% lower at 4.8355 to the euro on Tuesday.
"The announcement of another no-confidence vote after summer holidays is another proof of political fragmentation which keeps us relatively cautious on Romanian government bonds," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little moved.
Stocks in the region weakened, tracking European indices that slid because of escalating U.S.-China tensions and a batch of lackluster earnings results.
Budapest's equities .BUX led losses by dropping 0.74% and assets in Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.52%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.42%, while Bucharest's stocks .BETI eased 0.13%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1550
26.1450
-0.04%
-2.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.0500
348.7500
-0.37%
-5.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3984
4.3988
+0.01%
-3.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8355
4.8330
-0.05%
-0.98%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5267
7.5283
+0.02%
-1.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
907.20
911.0000
-0.42%
-18.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36264.93
36533.57
-0.74%
-21.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1852.49
1862.12
-0.52%
-13.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8700.08
8711.13
-0.13%
-12.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
858.20
862.52
-0.50%
-7.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1603.58
1597.67
+0.37%
-20.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
666.81
668.99
-0.33%
-16.82%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.04
433.61
-0.13%
-23.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0980
0.0080
+076bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6560
-0.0310
+132bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9770
-0.0180
+144bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1790
-0.0020
+084bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7390
-0.0130
+140bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3300
-0.0040
+179bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.81
0.86
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
