CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, leu stable amid fresh political turmoil

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its slide on Tuesday, while its regional peers held stable, as GDP data last week showed the Hungarian economy was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other CEE countries.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.37%, trading at 350.05 versus the euro at 0844 GMT, as the currency broke out of the narrow range of 344-348 where it had been moving in the past few weeks.

"The second-quarter drop in GDP is really bad, worse than in Poland or Slovakia, which could be the reason why some investors re-evaluated their positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"According to the technical picture, I expect the forint to weaken further."

Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI dropped by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, below analyst forecasts, data showed on Friday. Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year and Slovakia's economy shrunk by an annual 12.1%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable after Romania's opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday.

The announcement is the latest sign of years of political instability that have kept the currency under pressure. The leu was trading 0.05% lower at 4.8355 to the euro on Tuesday.

"The announcement of another no-confidence vote after summer holidays is another proof of political fragmentation which keeps us relatively cautious on Romanian government bonds," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little moved.

Stocks in the region weakened, tracking European indices that slid because of escalating U.S.-China tensions and a batch of lackluster earnings results.

Budapest's equities .BUX led losses by dropping 0.74% and assets in Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.52%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.42%, while Bucharest's stocks .BETI eased 0.13%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1044 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1550 26.1450 -0.04% -2.76% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 350.0500 348.7500 -0.37% -5.40% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3984 4.3988 +0.01% -3.23% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8355 4.8330 -0.05% -0.98% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5267 7.5283 +0.02% -1.08% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 907.20 911.0000 -0.42% -18.68% .BUX Budapest .BUX 36264.93 36533.57 -0.74% -21.30% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1852.49 1862.12 -0.52% -13.84% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8700.08 8711.13 -0.13% -12.80% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 858.20 862.52 -0.50% -7.31% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1603.58 1597.67 +0.37% -20.51% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 666.81 668.99 -0.33% -16.82% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 433.04 433.61 -0.13% -23.78% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0980 0.0080 +076bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.6560 -0.0310 +132bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9770 -0.0180 +144bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1790 -0.0020 +084bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7390 -0.0130 +140bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3300 -0.0040 +179bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.33 0.33 0.42 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.76 0.81 0.86 0.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.21 0.24 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.