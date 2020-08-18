CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, leu stable amid fresh political turmoil

Anita Komuves Reuters
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

The Hungarian forint extended its slide on Tuesday, while its regional peers held stable, as GDP data last week showed the Hungarian economy was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other CEE countries.

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its slide on Tuesday, while its regional peers held stable, as GDP data last week showed the Hungarian economy was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other CEE countries.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.37%, trading at 350.05 versus the euro at 0844 GMT, as the currency broke out of the narrow range of 344-348 where it had been moving in the past few weeks.

"The second-quarter drop in GDP is really bad, worse than in Poland or Slovakia, which could be the reason why some investors re-evaluated their positions," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"According to the technical picture, I expect the forint to weaken further."

Hungary's GDP HUGDPP=ECI dropped by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, below analyst forecasts, data showed on Friday. Poland's GDP PLGDP=ECI fell 8.2% year-on-year and Slovakia's economy shrunk by an annual 12.1%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable after Romania's opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday.

The announcement is the latest sign of years of political instability that have kept the currency under pressure. The leu was trading 0.05% lower at 4.8355 to the euro on Tuesday.

"The announcement of another no-confidence vote after summer holidays is another proof of political fragmentation which keeps us relatively cautious on Romanian government bonds," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little moved.

Stocks in the region weakened, tracking European indices that slid because of escalating U.S.-China tensions and a batch of lackluster earnings results.

Budapest's equities .BUX led losses by dropping 0.74% and assets in Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.52%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was down 0.42%, while Bucharest's stocks .BETI eased 0.13%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1550

26.1450

-0.04%

-2.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.0500

348.7500

-0.37%

-5.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3984

4.3988

+0.01%

-3.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8355

4.8330

-0.05%

-0.98%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5267

7.5283

+0.02%

-1.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

907.20

911.0000

-0.42%

-18.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36264.93

36533.57

-0.74%

-21.30%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1852.49

1862.12

-0.52%

-13.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8700.08

8711.13

-0.13%

-12.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

858.20

862.52

-0.50%

-7.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1603.58

1597.67

+0.37%

-20.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

666.81

668.99

-0.33%

-16.82%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.04

433.61

-0.13%

-23.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0980

0.0080

+076bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6560

-0.0310

+132bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9770

-0.0180

+144bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1790

-0.0020

+084bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7390

-0.0130

+140bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3300

-0.0040

+179bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.81

0.86

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

