CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses ahead of central bank meeting on Tuesday

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Monday with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and easing ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
The Hungarian forint started to weaken last Monday and broke out of the 344-348 range of the previous weeks. The currency EURHUF= was trading 0.3% lower, at 351.73 per euro by 0849 GMT.
"This is normal, the levels around 345 per euro and under were a bit too strong as monetary policy is quite loose and it seems unlikely to change," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Also, real interest rates are low in Hungary while inflation is causing a problem," he added.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July, well above forecasts.
A deeper-than-expected, 13.6% annual drop in second-quarter GDP also put the forint under pressure, analysts said last week.
According to a Reuters poll of economists, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. Some, however, expect another cut in its base rate later this year after the unexpected slump in Q2 economic output.
Reacting to the weak economic data, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month.
Elswhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved, easing 0.09% to 26.110 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% and was trading at 4.4030 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
Most Central European assets firmed, in line with their European peers that bounced from a two-week low as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases.
Warsaws's stock index .WIG20 led gains in the region, firming 0.47% while Bucharest's equities .BETI were up 0.45%. Prague's assets .PX were up 0.23% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX slid 0.26%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1100
26.0860
-0.09%
-2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.7300
350.6600
-0.30%
-5.85%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4030
4.4105
+0.17%
-3.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8419
+0.04%
-1.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5275
-0.09%
-1.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
898.79
896.7000
+0.23%
-19.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35950.14
36043.56
-0.26%
-21.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1829.19
1820.60
+0.47%
-14.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8764.16
8725.12
+0.45%
-12.16%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
855.49
856.13
-0.07%
-7.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1599.70
1599.18
+0.03%
-20.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
680.94
681.55
-0.09%
-15.06%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.42
435.14
-0.17%
-23.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1370
-0.0010
+081bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6140
-0.0870
+130bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9820
-0.0240
+147bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
-0.0070
+082bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7440
0.0120
+143bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3420
0.0190
+183bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.41
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.83
0.89
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
