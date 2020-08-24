CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses ahead of central bank meeting on Tuesday

Anita Komuves
Most Central European currencies held stable on Monday with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and easing ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint started to weaken last Monday and broke out of the 344-348 range of the previous weeks. The currency EURHUF= was trading 0.3% lower, at 351.73 per euro by 0849 GMT.

"This is normal, the levels around 345 per euro and under were a bit too strong as monetary policy is quite loose and it seems unlikely to change," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Also, real interest rates are low in Hungary while inflation is causing a problem," he added.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July, well above forecasts.

A deeper-than-expected, 13.6% annual drop in second-quarter GDP also put the forint under pressure, analysts said last week.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. Some, however, expect another cut in its base rate later this year after the unexpected slump in Q2 economic output.

Reacting to the weak economic data, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month.

Elswhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved, easing 0.09% to 26.110 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% and was trading at 4.4030 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

Most Central European assets firmed, in line with their European peers that bounced from a two-week low as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases.

Warsaws's stock index .WIG20 led gains in the region, firming 0.47% while Bucharest's equities .BETI were up 0.45%. Prague's assets .PX were up 0.23% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX slid 0.26%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1100

26.0860

-0.09%

-2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.7300

350.6600

-0.30%

-5.85%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4030

4.4105

+0.17%

-3.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8419

+0.04%

-1.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5275

-0.09%

-1.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

898.79

896.7000

+0.23%

-19.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35950.14

36043.56

-0.26%

-21.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1829.19

1820.60

+0.47%

-14.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8764.16

8725.12

+0.45%

-12.16%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

855.49

856.13

-0.07%

-7.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1599.70

1599.18

+0.03%

-20.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

680.94

681.55

-0.09%

-15.06%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.42

435.14

-0.17%

-23.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1370

-0.0010

+081bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6140

-0.0870

+130bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9820

-0.0240

+147bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1490

-0.0070

+082bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7440

0.0120

+143bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3420

0.0190

+183bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.36

0.41

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.83

0.89

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

