CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses ahead of central bank meeting on Tuesday

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Monday with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and easing ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint started to weaken last Monday and broke out of the 344-348 range of the previous weeks. The currency EURHUF= was trading 0.3% lower, at 351.73 per euro by 0849 GMT.

"This is normal, the levels around 345 per euro and under were a bit too strong as monetary policy is quite loose and it seems unlikely to change," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Also, real interest rates are low in Hungary while inflation is causing a problem," he added.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July, well above forecasts.

A deeper-than-expected, 13.6% annual drop in second-quarter GDP also put the forint under pressure, analysts said last week.

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. Some, however, expect another cut in its base rate later this year after the unexpected slump in Q2 economic output.

Reacting to the weak economic data, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month.

Elswhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved, easing 0.09% to 26.110 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% and was trading at 4.4030 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

Most Central European assets firmed, in line with their European peers that bounced from a two-week low as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases.

Warsaws's stock index .WIG20 led gains in the region, firming 0.47% while Bucharest's equities .BETI were up 0.45%. Prague's assets .PX were up 0.23% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX slid 0.26%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1048 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1100 26.0860 -0.09% -2.60% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 351.7300 350.6600 -0.30% -5.85% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4030 4.4105 +0.17% -3.33% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8400 4.8419 +0.04% -1.07% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5340 7.5275 -0.09% -1.18% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 898.79 896.7000 +0.23% -19.44% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35950.14 36043.56 -0.26% -21.99% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1829.19 1820.60 +0.47% -14.92% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8764.16 8725.12 +0.45% -12.16% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 855.49 856.13 -0.07% -7.60% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1599.70 1599.18 +0.03% -20.71% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 680.94 681.55 -0.09% -15.06% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 434.42 435.14 -0.17% -23.54% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1370 -0.0010 +081bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.6140 -0.0870 +130bps -10bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9820 -0.0240 +147bps -4bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1490 -0.0070 +082bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7440 0.0120 +143bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3420 0.0190 +183bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.36 0.36 0.41 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.79 0.83 0.89 0.61 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

