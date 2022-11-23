CEE MARKETS-Forint extends gains with talks over EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Wednesday, adding to gains from the previous session as it was supported by high central bank interest rates and investor hopes for a deal on European Union funds.
The forint EURHUF= traded 0.22% stronger on the day at 406 per euro after the central bank left its base rate at 13% on Tuesday and pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions for a "prolonged period".
The currency was helped by growing optimism over a deal between Hungary and the EU over funds, and by the central bank's quick deposit tender offered at an 18% interest rate, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"Local market participants are somewhat confused by the government's interest rate cap on bank deposits, but that does not apply to foreign investors, so the 18% rate is still supporting the forint," one of the traders said.
The central bank announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced the quick deposit facility, which helped shore up the forint.
On Monday, however, the government capped deposit rates for certain large institutional and private investors at the three-month Treasury bill yield until March, which some analysts said would harm the efficiency of monetary transmission.
Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% to 24.350 per euro as central bank Governor Ales Michl said interest rates were at high enough levels at the moment and were restricting economic activity.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.14% to trade at 4.7035 versus the common currency.
"In the coming days, we expect the EUR/PLN exchange rate to stay above 4.70, which will be driven primarily by external factors," PKO Bank said in a note.
Polish retail sales were up 0.7% year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of a 3.2% rise.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.85%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.74% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3500
24.3660
+0.07%
+2.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.0000
406.9000
+0.22%
-9.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7035
4.7100
+0.14%
-2.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9345
-0.11%
+0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5400
7.5435
+0.05%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3000
+0.08%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1235.41
1238.1200
-0.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45720.63
45335.11
+0.85%
-9.86%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1730.42
1717.75
+0.74%
-23.67%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11583.69
11559.06
+0.21%
-11.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1077.22
1073.80
+0.32%
-14.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1897.96
1901.14
-0.17%
-8.72%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
805.09
806.57
-0.18%
-1.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
592.08
594.39
-0.39%
-6.86%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7070
-0.2060
+356bps
-25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1240
0.0000
+313bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9260
0.0280
+293bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1610
0.0500
+501bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1720
0.0540
+518bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9140
0.0330
+492bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.87
6.51
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.41
12.16
11.01
15.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.23
7.24
6.96
7.36
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))
