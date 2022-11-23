CEE MARKETS-Forint extends gains with talks over EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Wednesday, adding to gains from the previous session as it was supported by high central bank interest rates and investor hopes for a deal on European Union funds.

The forint EURHUF= traded 0.22% stronger on the day at 406 per euro after the central bank left its base rate at 13% on Tuesday and pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions for a "prolonged period".

The currency was helped by growing optimism over a deal between Hungary and the EU over funds, and by the central bank's quick deposit tender offered at an 18% interest rate, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"Local market participants are somewhat confused by the government's interest rate cap on bank deposits, but that does not apply to foreign investors, so the 18% rate is still supporting the forint," one of the traders said.

The central bank announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced the quick deposit facility, which helped shore up the forint.

On Monday, however, the government capped deposit rates for certain large institutional and private investors at the three-month Treasury bill yield until March, which some analysts said would harm the efficiency of monetary transmission.

Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% to 24.350 per euro as central bank Governor Ales Michl said interest rates were at high enough levels at the moment and were restricting economic activity.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.14% to trade at 4.7035 versus the common currency.

"In the coming days, we expect the EUR/PLN exchange rate to stay above 4.70, which will be driven primarily by external factors," PKO Bank said in a note.

Polish retail sales were up 0.7% year-on-year in October, below analysts' expectations of a 3.2% rise.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.85%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.74% higher.

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

