CEE MARKETS-Forint extends gains on expectations of interest rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint rose on Tuesday, strengthened by GDP data from Hungary and Romania that surprised to the upside, and extending gains from the previous session when the central bank flagged a possible rate hike in June.

"The forint is firming, but it turned around from 350 this morning, because that is a very strong technical and psychological level," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"But the market expects further strengthening in the short- and mid-term and appreciates the ... clear communication from the central bank."

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Monday that from June the central bank will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks. The bank will hold its next rate meeting next Tuesday.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.31% stronger on the day, trading at 350.55 per euro, after briefly firming to 349.80 early in the morning.

Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after rising on Monday on the central bank's announcement, a fixed income trader said.

On Monday short-term yields jumped about 20-30 basis points while long-term yields went up about 10 basis points.

Hungary's economy shrank by an annual 2.3% in the first quarter, better than forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.

In Romania a flash estimate also showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in GDP as the economy shrank 0.2% year-on-year. Poland last week reported a 1.2% contraction for the first quarter while the Czech economy fell 2.1%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down while the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.18% on the day and was trading at 4.5275 versus the common currency.

The currency could further gain "supported by the latest increase in expectations for interest rate hikes among Central and Eastern European countries," Bank Millenium wrote.

A jump in inflation in CEE countries in April fuelled rate hike expectations in the region, but previously only the Czech central bank had been tipped by markets to hike interest rates this year.

The 10-year Polish government bond yield PL10YT=RR retreated on Tuesday after it hit 2% on Monday for the first time since March 2020.

Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading markets by adding 1%. Prague .PX was up 0.67% while Budapest .BUX firmed 0.35%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4400

25.4300

-0.04%

+3.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.5500

351.6500

+0.31%

+3.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5355

+0.18%

+0.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9265

4.9252

-0.03%

-1.25%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5163

+0.00%

+0.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1138.15

1130.5200

+0.67%

+10.81%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46023.44

45862.01

+0.35%

+9.30%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2150.43

2128.49

+1.03%

+8.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11652.88

11600.63

+0.45%

+18.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1085.07

1083.94

+0.10%

+20.45%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1946.71

1942.98

+0.19%

+11.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

757.62

759.60

-0.26%

+1.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

520.22

520.95

-0.14%

+16.24%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6040

0.0060

+126bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5070

-0.0120

+201bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8070

0.0000

+191bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2500

-0.0040

+090bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4090

-0.0240

+191bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9700

-0.0210

+208bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.68

1.02

1.35

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.20

1.42

1.55

0.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.43

0.58

0.77

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.