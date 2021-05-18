CEE MARKETS-Forint extends gains on expectations of interest rate hike

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint rose on Tuesday, strengthened by GDP data from Hungary and Romania that surprised to the upside, and extending gains from the previous session when the central bank flagged a possible rate hike in June.
"The forint is firming, but it turned around from 350 this morning, because that is a very strong technical and psychological level," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"But the market expects further strengthening in the short- and mid-term and appreciates the ... clear communication from the central bank."
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Monday that from June the central bank will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks. The bank will hold its next rate meeting next Tuesday.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.31% stronger on the day, trading at 350.55 per euro, after briefly firming to 349.80 early in the morning.
Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after rising on Monday on the central bank's announcement, a fixed income trader said.
On Monday short-term yields jumped about 20-30 basis points while long-term yields went up about 10 basis points.
Hungary's economy shrank by an annual 2.3% in the first quarter, better than forecasts, data showed on Tuesday.
In Romania a flash estimate also showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in GDP as the economy shrank 0.2% year-on-year. Poland last week reported a 1.2% contraction for the first quarter while the Czech economy fell 2.1%.
The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down while the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.18% on the day and was trading at 4.5275 versus the common currency.
The currency could further gain "supported by the latest increase in expectations for interest rate hikes among Central and Eastern European countries," Bank Millenium wrote.
A jump in inflation in CEE countries in April fuelled rate hike expectations in the region, but previously only the Czech central bank had been tipped by markets to hike interest rates this year.
The 10-year Polish government bond yield PL10YT=RR retreated on Tuesday after it hit 2% on Monday for the first time since March 2020.
Stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading markets by adding 1%. Prague .PX was up 0.67% while Budapest .BUX firmed 0.35%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4400
25.4300
-0.04%
+3.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.5500
351.6500
+0.31%
+3.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5275
4.5355
+0.18%
+0.70%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9265
4.9252
-0.03%
-1.25%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5163
+0.00%
+0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1138.15
1130.5200
+0.67%
+10.81%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46023.44
45862.01
+0.35%
+9.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2150.43
2128.49
+1.03%
+8.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11652.88
11600.63
+0.45%
+18.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1085.07
1083.94
+0.10%
+20.45%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1946.71
1942.98
+0.19%
+11.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
757.62
759.60
-0.26%
+1.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
520.22
520.95
-0.14%
+16.24%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6040
0.0060
+126bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5070
-0.0120
+201bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8070
0.0000
+191bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2500
-0.0040
+090bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4090
-0.0240
+191bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9700
-0.0210
+208bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.68
1.02
1.35
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.20
1.42
1.55
0.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.43
0.58
0.77
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.