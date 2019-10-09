CEE MARKETS-Forint extends drop, Czech bond auction in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies dipped on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown extending falls into a fourth straight session as worries over U.S.-China trade talks and Britain's exit from the European Union hung over markets.

Bond yields were mixed, but mostly higher. Czech markets positioned before an auction of 8- and 15-year bonds. Both drew strong demand of more than 15 billion and 12 billion crowns, respectively, at a September sale. CNB08

The forint EURHUF= inched down less than 0.1% to 334.21 to the euro a day after Hungarian inflation data showed continued slowing. The zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.32, giving up early gains after testing a 3-1/2-week high in the morning.

The region, where growth has stayed on solid ground due to strong domestic demand even amid economic slowdowns in western trade partners, has been held back by worries over global trade.

On Wednesday, hopes were also fading for Britain to reach a Brexit deal.

"Politics weighs on the market, but so far has not translated into a change in assets value. Investors wait for the conclusion of U.S.-China trade talks and whether the EU reaches an agreement with Britain on Brexit," Bank Millennium in Warsaw said, adding geopolitical risks involving Turkey and Syria also weighed.

Stocks held up, though, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX leading gains.

In Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= was down almost 0.1% at 25.825 to the euro at 0915 GMT.

The currency has languished with central European peers since the summer months and remains an inflationary risk for the Czech central bank, which unlike other monetary policymakers in the world has kept open a rate hike debate.

The crown's three-month moving average was at 25.71 to the euro on Wednesday, versus expectations in the central bank's outlook for an average exchange rate of 25.4 in the third quarter and firming to 25.2 this quarter.

Forward rate markets have not priced in much chance of a hike in the near term and still see a cut over a one year horizon.

Goldman Sachs expects the Czech bank to keep its key policy rate at 2.00% through 2019 and 2020 but said in a note it thought the market was "significantly under-pricing the risk of higher rates in the near term and over-pricing the risk of rate cuts beyond this."

"While front-end rates have sold off significantly in the past 2 months, we continue to think the market’s implied rate path for Czech rates over the next 1-2 years is too low," it said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1115 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8250

25.8080

-0.07%

-0.46%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.2100

333.9550

-0.08%

-3.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3220

4.3227

+0.02%

-0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7500

4.7505

+0.01%

-2.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4260

7.4213

-0.06%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.4500

-0.05%

+0.67%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1000.37

994.0700

+0.63%

+1.40%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39602.88

39491.52

+0.28%

+1.19%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2133.36

2131.83

+0.07%

-6.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9497.88

9487.05

+0.11%

+28.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

862.60

868.98

-0.73%

+7.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1927.76

1929.55

-0.09%

+10.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

748.67

748.91

-0.03%

-1.71%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

560.58

561.05

-0.08%

-5.70%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2650

-0.0030

+202bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0390

-0.0470

+184bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2480

0.0060

+182bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4970

-0.0010

+225bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6730

0.0320

+248bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9210

0.0280

+249bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.20

2.06

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.70

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 23.5500 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

