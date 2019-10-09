CEE MARKETS-Forint extends drop, Czech bond auction in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies dipped on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown extending falls into a fourth straight session as worries over U.S.-China trade talks and Britain's exit from the European Union hung over markets.
Bond yields were mixed, but mostly higher. Czech markets positioned before an auction of 8- and 15-year bonds. Both drew strong demand of more than 15 billion and 12 billion crowns, respectively, at a September sale. CNB08
The forint EURHUF= inched down less than 0.1% to 334.21 to the euro a day after Hungarian inflation data showed continued slowing. The zloty EURPLN= was steady at 4.32, giving up early gains after testing a 3-1/2-week high in the morning.
The region, where growth has stayed on solid ground due to strong domestic demand even amid economic slowdowns in western trade partners, has been held back by worries over global trade.
On Wednesday, hopes were also fading for Britain to reach a Brexit deal.
"Politics weighs on the market, but so far has not translated into a change in assets value. Investors wait for the conclusion of U.S.-China trade talks and whether the EU reaches an agreement with Britain on Brexit," Bank Millennium in Warsaw said, adding geopolitical risks involving Turkey and Syria also weighed.
Stocks held up, though, with Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX leading gains.
In Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= was down almost 0.1% at 25.825 to the euro at 0915 GMT.
The currency has languished with central European peers since the summer months and remains an inflationary risk for the Czech central bank, which unlike other monetary policymakers in the world has kept open a rate hike debate.
The crown's three-month moving average was at 25.71 to the euro on Wednesday, versus expectations in the central bank's outlook for an average exchange rate of 25.4 in the third quarter and firming to 25.2 this quarter.
Forward rate markets have not priced in much chance of a hike in the near term and still see a cut over a one year horizon.
Goldman Sachs expects the Czech bank to keep its key policy rate at 2.00% through 2019 and 2020 but said in a note it thought the market was "significantly under-pricing the risk of higher rates in the near term and over-pricing the risk of rate cuts beyond this."
"While front-end rates have sold off significantly in the past 2 months, we continue to think the market’s implied rate path for Czech rates over the next 1-2 years is too low," it said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1115 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8250
25.8080
-0.07%
-0.46%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.2100
333.9550
-0.08%
-3.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3220
4.3227
+0.02%
-0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7500
4.7505
+0.01%
-2.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4260
7.4213
-0.06%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.4500
-0.05%
+0.67%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1000.37
994.0700
+0.63%
+1.40%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39602.88
39491.52
+0.28%
+1.19%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2133.36
2131.83
+0.07%
-6.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9497.88
9487.05
+0.11%
+28.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
862.60
868.98
-0.73%
+7.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1927.76
1929.55
-0.09%
+10.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
748.67
748.91
-0.03%
-1.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
560.58
561.05
-0.08%
-5.70%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2650
-0.0030
+202bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0390
-0.0470
+184bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2480
0.0060
+182bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4970
-0.0010
+225bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6730
0.0320
+248bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9210
0.0280
+249bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.20
2.06
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.70
1.67
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 23.5500 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)
