CEE MARKETS-Forint eases while peers hold steady

By 0957 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 384.20 per euro after standing out among regional currencies after Poland's rate setters cut borrowing costs in September.

With no clear direction, technical factors were determining a slight weakening of the forint against the euro, the trader added.

The Czech crown, meanwhile, continued to claw back recent losses after Poland's surprise cut to interest rates.

The crown firmed by 0.1% to 24.4640 per euro, helped by comments over the weekend from the central bank governor, who said on CNN Prima News that the bank would not cut rates this month and will wait for data in November and beyond.

Markets have bet that the Czech central bank (CNB) will follow Hungary and Poland by loosening its tight monetary policy this year.

"Overall, the tone of the interview (with Michl) was that the CNB does not want to rush anything when it comes to interest rate cuts," J&T Banka analysts said.

"We continue to expect the CNB to leave interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year and to start cutting them only next year. The sharp comments from Governor Michl could have an impact on the crown, which has been very sensitive to interest rate comments for the past few weeks."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held steady against the euro at 4.64, slightly off its weakest levels since April.

Data from the real economy this week will show that the third quarter did not bring a clear economic rebound, ING Bank Slaski analysts wrote, adding that such an environment could result in further rate cuts this year and push the zloty towards 4.70.

Poland's statistics office is due to release producer prices, industrial output and corporate sector data on Wednesday, followed by retail sales data on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1157 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4640

24.4960

+0.13%

-1.25%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.2000

382.9000

-0.34%

+3.97%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6400

4.6400

+0.00%

+1.07%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9683

4.9709

+0.05%

-0.52%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1352.81

1353.9600

-0.08%

+12.57%

Budapest

.BUX

58016.25

58020.37

-0.01%

+32.48%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1971.99

1975.05

-0.15%

+10.04%

Bucharest

.BETI

14169.31

14133.31

+0.25%

+21.48%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3290

-0.2100

+210bps

-23bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7110

-0.0140

+200bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4480

0.0150

+176bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8630

0.0070

+163bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1440

0.0060

+243bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6170

0.0100

+293bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.79

5.78

4.79

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.82

9.39

8.18

12.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.77

4.16

3.93

5.80

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Goodman)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.