CEE MARKETS-Forint eases while peers hold steady

By 0957 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 384.20 per euro after standing out among regional currencies after Poland's rate setters cut borrowing costs in September.
With no clear direction, technical factors were determining a slight weakening of the forint against the euro, the trader added.
The Czech crown, meanwhile, continued to claw back recent losses after Poland's surprise cut to interest rates.
The crown firmed by 0.1% to 24.4640 per euro, helped by comments over the weekend from the central bank governor, who said on CNN Prima News that the bank would not cut rates this month and will wait for data in November and beyond.
Markets have bet that the Czech central bank (CNB) will follow Hungary and Poland by loosening its tight monetary policy this year.
"Overall, the tone of the interview (with Michl) was that the CNB does not want to rush anything when it comes to interest rate cuts," J&T Banka analysts said.
"We continue to expect the CNB to leave interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year and to start cutting them only next year. The sharp comments from Governor Michl could have an impact on the crown, which has been very sensitive to interest rate comments for the past few weeks."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= held steady against the euro at 4.64, slightly off its weakest levels since April.
Data from the real economy this week will show that the third quarter did not bring a clear economic rebound, ING Bank Slaski analysts wrote, adding that such an environment could result in further rate cuts this year and push the zloty towards 4.70.
Poland's statistics office is due to release producer prices, industrial output and corporate sector data on Wednesday, followed by retail sales data on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1157 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4640
24.4960
+0.13%
-1.25%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.2000
382.9000
-0.34%
+3.97%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6400
4.6400
+0.00%
+1.07%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9683
4.9709
+0.05%
-0.52%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1352.81
1353.9600
-0.08%
+12.57%
Budapest
.BUX
58016.25
58020.37
-0.01%
+32.48%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1971.99
1975.05
-0.15%
+10.04%
Bucharest
.BETI
14169.31
14133.31
+0.25%
+21.48%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3290
-0.2100
+210bps
-23bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7110
-0.0140
+200bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4480
0.0150
+176bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8630
0.0070
+163bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1440
0.0060
+243bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6170
0.0100
+293bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.79
5.78
4.79
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.82
9.39
8.18
12.78
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.77
4.16
3.93
5.80
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by David Goodman)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
