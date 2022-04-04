CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, stocks gain after Orban's landslide election victory

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged down in thin trade, underperforming its Central European peers, while stocks firmed on Monday after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party won a fourth consecutive electoral victory.

Orban scored another landslide win in Sunday's election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a conservative, "illiberal" state and shrugged off concerns over Budapest's close ties with Moscow.

Following Orban's victory, markets expected an end to uncertainty around the future of economic policy, possibly helping the forint. Its slide on Monday was not significant, since the rate could move easily in low trade volumes, FX traders in Budapest said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.11%, trading at 368.77 per euro. Hungarian government bond yields were stable, with the yield on the 10-year bond around 6.06%, a fixed-income trader said.

"There are no big moves in the forint's market because this election result means that everything remains the same; there will not be an uncertain period," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Obviously, economic policy will have to be modified sooner or later, but the market is not yet pricing that in."

Orban's new term faces tough challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% and trading at 24.350 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% to 4.6360 per euro.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.05% to 4.9426 to the euro as investors eyed a meeting of the central bank, the National Bank of Romania (NBR), to be held on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 50-basis-point rise in the NBR's policy interest rate to 3%.

"We see two more hikes of 25bp each by the NBR to 3.50% by mid-year, with the credit facility, which should remain the relevant operational instrument under firm liquidity control policy, reaching 4.50%," Erste Group wrote in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.66%. Warsaw .WIG20 0.22% lower and Bucharest .BETI up 0.3%. Prague .PX eased 0.27%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3500

24.3750

+0.10%

+2.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.7700

368.3700

-0.11%

+0.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6360

4.6440

+0.17%

-0.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9426

4.9450

+0.05%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5520

7.5545

+0.03%

-0.46%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1369.59

1373.3400

-0.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45330.48

45034.79

+0.66%

-10.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2160.01

2164.81

-0.22%

-4.72%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12818.02

12779.79

+0.30%

-1.86%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1211.99

1207.90

+0.34%

-3.46%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2090.51

2092.39

-0.09%

+0.54%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.24

836.00

-0.33%

+1.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

640.54

635.10

+0.86%

+0.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8150

0.0090

+492bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2440

-0.0390

+391bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8270

-0.0670

+333bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7160

0.0040

+582bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8130

-0.0160

+548bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3780

-0.0070

+488bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.92

5.94

5.90

5.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.60

7.77

7.78

6.48

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.07

6.22

6.20

4.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.