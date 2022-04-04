CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, stocks gain after Orban's landslide election victory
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged down in thin trade, underperforming its Central European peers, while stocks firmed on Monday after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party won a fourth consecutive electoral victory.
Orban scored another landslide win in Sunday's election, as voters endorsed his ambition of a conservative, "illiberal" state and shrugged off concerns over Budapest's close ties with Moscow.
Following Orban's victory, markets expected an end to uncertainty around the future of economic policy, possibly helping the forint. Its slide on Monday was not significant, since the rate could move easily in low trade volumes, FX traders in Budapest said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.11%, trading at 368.77 per euro. Hungarian government bond yields were stable, with the yield on the 10-year bond around 6.06%, a fixed-income trader said.
"There are no big moves in the forint's market because this election result means that everything remains the same; there will not be an uncertain period," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Obviously, economic policy will have to be modified sooner or later, but the market is not yet pricing that in."
Orban's new term faces tough challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% and trading at 24.350 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.17% to 4.6360 per euro.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.05% to 4.9426 to the euro as investors eyed a meeting of the central bank, the National Bank of Romania (NBR), to be held on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 50-basis-point rise in the NBR's policy interest rate to 3%.
"We see two more hikes of 25bp each by the NBR to 3.50% by mid-year, with the credit facility, which should remain the relevant operational instrument under firm liquidity control policy, reaching 4.50%," Erste Group wrote in a note.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.66%. Warsaw .WIG20 0.22% lower and Bucharest .BETI up 0.3%. Prague .PX eased 0.27%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1045 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3500
24.3750
+0.10%
+2.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.7700
368.3700
-0.11%
+0.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6360
4.6440
+0.17%
-0.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9426
4.9450
+0.05%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5520
7.5545
+0.03%
-0.46%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1369.59
1373.3400
-0.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45330.48
45034.79
+0.66%
-10.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2160.01
2164.81
-0.22%
-4.72%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12818.02
12779.79
+0.30%
-1.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1211.99
1207.90
+0.34%
-3.46%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2090.51
2092.39
-0.09%
+0.54%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.24
836.00
-0.33%
+1.52%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
640.54
635.10
+0.86%
+0.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8150
0.0090
+492bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2440
-0.0390
+391bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8270
-0.0670
+333bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7160
0.0040
+582bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8130
-0.0160
+548bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3780
-0.0070
+488bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.92
5.94
5.90
5.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.60
7.77
7.78
6.48
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.07
6.22
6.20
4.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
