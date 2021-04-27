CEE MARKETS-Forint eases slightly after central bank extends QE programme

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased slightly on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and extended its quantitative easing programme.
The forint EURHUF= was still 0.24% up on the day, trading at 362.93 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers after a recent slide.
The rate decision did not significantly move the forint as it was already anticipated and priced in, according to an FX trader in Budapest.
The Hungarian currency has roller-coastered this year, dropping nearly 2% at one point in the past two weeks.
Government bond yields were not immediately moved by the central bank's announcement, a fixed-income trader said.
"The QE programme reached 1.9 trillion forints last week, so the market was sure that they would extend it, which was in line with the bank's communication as well," he said.
The NBH extended its QE programme, saying it would next review the scheme once the stock of its bond purchases rises by another 1 trillion forints ($3.33 billion) to 3 trillion forints.
Other central European currencies eased as the U.S. dollar hovered above its recent lows and risk appetite slackened ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision this week.
The Czech crown EURCZK= lost steam, dropping 0.35% to 25.940 to the euro.
Markets expect the Czech central bank, which meets next week, could begin hiking interest rates later this year although the timing is still uncertain.
Board member Vojtech Benda told Bloomberg news agency the bank was not likely to raise rates this year as much as assumed in its staff forecasts.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.17% while Romania's leu was flat.
Warsaw markets were waiting for a Thursday ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union over questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled.
The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
Warsaw's WIG20 index dropped 0.22% on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1549 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9400
25.8480
-0.35%
+1.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.9300
363.8000
+0.24%
-0.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5664
4.5587
-0.17%
-0.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9260
4.9248
-0.02%
-1.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5635
+0.11%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6050
+0.05%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1097.40
1095.2000
+0.20%
+6.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43434.53
43281.61
+0.35%
+3.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2000.61
2005.10
-0.22%
+0.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11298.83
11213.75
+0.76%
+15.23%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1060.52
1063.41
-0.27%
+17.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1899.59
1895.34
+0.22%
+9.22%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.28
770.34
-0.01%
+2.89%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
521.65
519.88
+0.34%
+16.56%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6360
0.0130
+133bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3660
-0.0790
+197bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7920
-0.0060
+205bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1030
0.0130
+079bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8120
-0.0410
+141bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5410
-0.0150
+179bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.70
0.97
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.95
1.12
1.27
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.39
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)
