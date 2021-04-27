CEE MARKETS-Forint eases slightly after central bank extends QE programme

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased slightly on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and extended its quantitative easing programme.

The forint EURHUF= was still 0.24% up on the day, trading at 362.93 to the euro, outperforming its regional peers after a recent slide.

The rate decision did not significantly move the forint as it was already anticipated and priced in, according to an FX trader in Budapest.

The Hungarian currency has roller-coastered this year, dropping nearly 2% at one point in the past two weeks.

Government bond yields were not immediately moved by the central bank's announcement, a fixed-income trader said.

"The QE programme reached 1.9 trillion forints last week, so the market was sure that they would extend it, which was in line with the bank's communication as well," he said.

The NBH extended its QE programme, saying it would next review the scheme once the stock of its bond purchases rises by another 1 trillion forints ($3.33 billion) to 3 trillion forints.

Other central European currencies eased as the U.S. dollar hovered above its recent lows and risk appetite slackened ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision this week.

The Czech crown EURCZK= lost steam, dropping 0.35% to 25.940 to the euro.

Markets expect the Czech central bank, which meets next week, could begin hiking interest rates later this year although the timing is still uncertain.

Board member Vojtech Benda told Bloomberg news agency the bank was not likely to raise rates this year as much as assumed in its staff forecasts.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.17% while Romania's leu was flat.

Warsaw markets were waiting for a Thursday ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union over questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled.

The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Warsaw's WIG20 index dropped 0.22% on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1549 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9400

25.8480

-0.35%

+1.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.9300

363.8000

+0.24%

-0.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5664

4.5587

-0.17%

-0.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9260

4.9248

-0.02%

-1.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5635

+0.11%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6050

+0.05%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1097.40

1095.2000

+0.20%

+6.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43434.53

43281.61

+0.35%

+3.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2000.61

2005.10

-0.22%

+0.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11298.83

11213.75

+0.76%

+15.23%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1060.52

1063.41

-0.27%

+17.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1899.59

1895.34

+0.22%

+9.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.28

770.34

-0.01%

+2.89%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

521.65

519.88

+0.34%

+16.56%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6360

0.0130

+133bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3660

-0.0790

+197bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7920

-0.0060

+205bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1030

0.0130

+079bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8120

-0.0410

+141bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5410

-0.0150

+179bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.70

0.97

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.95

1.12

1.27

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.39

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.