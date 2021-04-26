CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week

Most central European currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision and U.S. and European GDP data.

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision and U.S. and European GDP data.

"Everyone is waiting for the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, though we do not expect any surprises," a Budapest-based trader said. "But if American and European GDP data are better than expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region."

First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and the euro zone are due to be published later this week.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved on Monday after starting to firm again last week.

CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= also edged higher.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= underperformed its peers on Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in a move that traders have called a very strong correction following gains in March and April.

The currency slid 0.23% to trade at 363.95 to the euro a day before the central bank's rate-setting meeting.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged before an expected spike in inflation that the bank considers temporary.

CIB Banks expects no change at the meeting as "macroeconomic data since March have not re-drawn the picture of prospects, the forint's rate is where it was at the time of the last meeting, and the fast rise in government bond yields has stopped."

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI each adding 0.3% while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were little moved.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8160

25.8260

+0.04%

+1.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.9500

363.1000

-0.23%

-0.34%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5560

4.5595

+0.08%

+0.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9225

4.9240

+0.03%

-1.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5655

7.5675

+0.03%

-0.24%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5500

+0.02%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1090.93

1087.6100

+0.31%

+6.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42788.02

42772.95

+0.04%

+1.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1985.70

1986.63

-0.05%

+0.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11246.11

11212.82

+0.30%

+14.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1053.73

1052.03

+0.16%

+16.97%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1885.23

1887.11

-0.10%

+8.39%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.34

769.62

+0.09%

+2.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

521.86

519.93

+0.37%

+16.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6370

0.0340

+133bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3830

-0.0670

+198bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8040

0.0100

+206bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0950

-0.0220

+079bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8440

-0.0120

+144bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5700

0.0020

+183bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.70

1.04

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.93

1.10

1.25

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.36

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)

