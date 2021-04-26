CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision and U.S. and European GDP data.
"Everyone is waiting for the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, though we do not expect any surprises," a Budapest-based trader said. "But if American and European GDP data are better than expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region."
First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and the euro zone are due to be published later this week.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved on Monday after starting to firm again last week.
CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= also edged higher.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= underperformed its peers on Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in a move that traders have called a very strong correction following gains in March and April.
The currency slid 0.23% to trade at 363.95 to the euro a day before the central bank's rate-setting meeting.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged before an expected spike in inflation that the bank considers temporary.
CIB Banks expects no change at the meeting as "macroeconomic data since March have not re-drawn the picture of prospects, the forint's rate is where it was at the time of the last meeting, and the fast rise in government bond yields has stopped."
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI each adding 0.3% while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were little moved.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8160
25.8260
+0.04%
+1.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.9500
363.1000
-0.23%
-0.34%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5560
4.5595
+0.08%
+0.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9225
4.9240
+0.03%
-1.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5655
7.5675
+0.03%
-0.24%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5500
+0.02%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1090.93
1087.6100
+0.31%
+6.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42788.02
42772.95
+0.04%
+1.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1985.70
1986.63
-0.05%
+0.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11246.11
11212.82
+0.30%
+14.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1053.73
1052.03
+0.16%
+16.97%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1885.23
1887.11
-0.10%
+8.39%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.34
769.62
+0.09%
+2.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
521.86
519.93
+0.37%
+16.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6370
0.0340
+133bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3830
-0.0670
+198bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8040
0.0100
+206bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0950
-0.0220
+079bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8440
-0.0120
+144bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5700
0.0020
+183bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.70
1.04
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
1.10
1.25
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.36
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
