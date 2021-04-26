CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, other currencies stable as markets eye data-heavy week

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies moved very little on Monday as markets took a breather before key events later in the week, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, a Hungarian central bank rate decision and U.S. and European GDP data.

"Everyone is waiting for the Fed's meeting on Wednesday, though we do not expect any surprises," a Budapest-based trader said. "But if American and European GDP data are better than expected, that could fuel the risk-on mood and help the region."

First-quarter GDP data for the United States, Germany and the euro zone are due to be published later this week.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little moved on Monday after starting to firm again last week.

CSOB bank said that while euro zone economic figures this week could show weaker numbers, there is still no strong signal to reverse the better global mood lately, which could help the crown this week firm near the technical level of 27.74 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= also edged higher.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= underperformed its peers on Monday, adding to its losses from last week when it weakened in a move that traders have called a very strong correction following gains in March and April.

The currency slid 0.23% to trade at 363.95 to the euro a day before the central bank's rate-setting meeting.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged before an expected spike in inflation that the bank considers temporary.

CIB Banks expects no change at the meeting as "macroeconomic data since March have not re-drawn the picture of prospects, the forint's rate is where it was at the time of the last meeting, and the fast rise in government bond yields has stopped."

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI each adding 0.3% while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were little moved.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1053 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.8160 25.8260 +0.04% +1.60% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 363.9500 363.1000 -0.23% -0.34% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5560 4.5595 +0.08% +0.07% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9225 4.9240 +0.03% -1.17% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5655 7.5675 +0.03% -0.24% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5500 +0.02% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1090.93 1087.6100 +0.31% +6.21% .BUX Budapest .BUX 42788.02 42772.95 +0.04% +1.62% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1985.70 1986.63 -0.05% +0.09% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11246.11 11212.82 +0.30% +14.69% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1053.73 1052.03 +0.16% +16.97% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1885.23 1887.11 -0.10% +8.39% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 770.34 769.62 +0.09% +2.90% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 521.86 519.93 +0.37% +16.61% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.6370 0.0340 +133bps +4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.3830 -0.0670 +198bps -7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.8040 0.0100 +206bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0950 -0.0220 +079bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.8440 -0.0120 +144bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.5700 0.0020 +183bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.45 0.70 1.04 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.93 1.10 1.25 0.79 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.24 0.26 0.36 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

