CEE MARKETS-Forint eases further on central bank policy uncertainty

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased further against the euro on Tuesday after a central banker was quoted as saying that the bank would probably embark on quarterly rate hikes.

Gyula Pleschinger was quoted by Bloomberg on Monday as saying that the central bank may scrap the one-week deposit facility, which he said was a temporary tool to navigate market volatility, a situation that he said Hungary had now passed.

However, Pleschinger later told the website portfolio.hu that the facility would not be phased out, apparently walking back from his earlier comments.

The remarks triggered a turnaround in the forint, which had firmed to more than nine-month-highs versus the euro after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month the central bank would start tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.

"The forint eased substantially yesterday due to heightened uncertainty over the central bank's policy toolkit but the (Polish) zloty has now also followed suit," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.

The bank meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates and will also publish updated economic forecasts. A rate rise would make it the first central bank in the European Union to start a tightening cycle since the coronavirus pandemic.

The zloty EURPLN= and the forint both eased 0.3% versus the euro by 0912 GMT.

"At next week's Hungarian central bank meeting not just the size of the rate increase will be worth looking at but also whether the effective central bank policy tool, currently the one-week deposit, and its maturity change," Erste said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4600

25.4300

-0.12%

+3.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.2500

350.2000

-0.30%

+3.27%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5150

-0.28%

+0.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9240

4.9220

-0.04%

-1.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4865

7.4893

+0.04%

+0.81%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1174.42

1180.0100

-0.47%

+14.34%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49324.15

49015.24

+0.63%

+17.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2252.13

2253.20

-0.05%

+13.52%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11596.64

11568.09

+0.25%

+18.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1143.42

1143.56

-0.01%

+26.93%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1971.94

1965.61

+0.32%

+13.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

782.32

781.71

+0.08%

+4.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

549.74

544.70

+0.93%

+22.84%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2840

-0.0020

+096bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5520

-0.0120

+218bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7280

0.0410

+199bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3330

-0.0130

+101bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2110

-0.0160

+184bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7380

-0.0090

+200bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.73

0.97

1.27

0.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.39

1.66

1.83

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.45

0.62

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Alexander Smith)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

