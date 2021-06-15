CEE MARKETS-Forint eases further on central bank policy uncertainty

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased further against the euro on Tuesday after a central banker was quoted as saying that the bank would probably embark on quarterly rate hikes.
Gyula Pleschinger was quoted by Bloomberg on Monday as saying that the central bank may scrap the one-week deposit facility, which he said was a temporary tool to navigate market volatility, a situation that he said Hungary had now passed.
However, Pleschinger later told the website portfolio.hu that the facility would not be phased out, apparently walking back from his earlier comments.
The remarks triggered a turnaround in the forint, which had firmed to more than nine-month-highs versus the euro after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month the central bank would start tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.
"The forint eased substantially yesterday due to heightened uncertainty over the central bank's policy toolkit but the (Polish) zloty has now also followed suit," analysts at Erste Investment said in a note.
The bank meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates and will also publish updated economic forecasts. A rate rise would make it the first central bank in the European Union to start a tightening cycle since the coronavirus pandemic.
The zloty EURPLN= and the forint both eased 0.3% versus the euro by 0912 GMT.
"At next week's Hungarian central bank meeting not just the size of the rate increase will be worth looking at but also whether the effective central bank policy tool, currently the one-week deposit, and its maturity change," Erste said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4600
25.4300
-0.12%
+3.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.2500
350.2000
-0.30%
+3.27%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5275
4.5150
-0.28%
+0.70%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9240
4.9220
-0.04%
-1.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4865
7.4893
+0.04%
+0.81%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1174.42
1180.0100
-0.47%
+14.34%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49324.15
49015.24
+0.63%
+17.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2252.13
2253.20
-0.05%
+13.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11596.64
11568.09
+0.25%
+18.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1143.42
1143.56
-0.01%
+26.93%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1971.94
1965.61
+0.32%
+13.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
782.32
781.71
+0.08%
+4.50%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
549.74
544.70
+0.93%
+22.84%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2840
-0.0020
+096bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5520
-0.0120
+218bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7280
0.0410
+199bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3330
-0.0130
+101bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2110
-0.0160
+184bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7380
-0.0090
+200bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.73
0.97
1.27
0.42
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.39
1.66
1.83
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.45
0.62
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Alexander Smith)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
