CEE MARKETS-Forint eases before rate meeting on Tuesday, zloty also weakens

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased further to a one-and-a-half month low on Monday, with focus turning to a likely interest rate cut when Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday, while the Polish zloty also pulled back from a multi-year peak.
The forint has been supported by central Europe's highest interest rates, although the Budapest central bank has eased policy steadily since May as inflation recedes from a peak above 25% in the first quarter.
Ahead of Tuesday's rate meeting, the forint EURHUF= weakened to 384.4 to the euro by 0925 GMT due to a combination of factors, traders said.
"The market anticipates and priced in a 75 bps cut well ahead of tomorrow, so the weakening is not attributable to that," a Budapest-based trader said.
"It is a firming dollar and end-of-the-year closing of positions that might cause the retreat of the currency."
Markets are pricing a 75-basis-point cut in the base rate to 10.75%, according to a Reuters poll.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken after a firming trend that brought it to a more than three-year high last week. It was trading at 4.328, down by 0.2% since Friday's close.
"We are at a point where investors are wondering what is the possible space for further appreciation of the zloty and what the future tolerance for such appreciation on the part of the National Bank of Poland will be," Piotr Bartkiewicz at Bank Pekao said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= stood at 24.55 on Monday, also down by 0.2%. Markets priced in chances the central bank will start cutting rates later this week.
"The key event in the region this week is the Czech central bank meeting. In particular, whether it will decide to already begin monetary easing this year or only in February 2024. We are convinced that the Czech central bank has all the arguments to already begin with monetary easing this week," Erste Group Bank said in a note.
Czech central bankers have yet to follow Hungarian and Polish peers in easing policy, and will probaby debate a first interest rate cut in December.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1025 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5500
24.4900
-0.24%
-1.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.4000
382.4500
-0.51%
+3.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3280
4.3190
-0.21%
+8.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9685
4.9690
+0.01%
-0.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1385.30
1379.6900
+0.41%
+15.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60697.71
60369.18
+0.54%
+38.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2333.02
2320.45
+0.54%
+30.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15470.10
15409.17
+0.40%
+32.64%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7090
-0.0220
+222bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7440
-0.0360
+175bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8430
-0.0130
+183bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9460
-0.0180
+245bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.7880
-0.0030
+280bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0240
-0.0030
+301bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.14
4.97
3.92
7.00
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.41
6.82
5.80
10.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.49
4.95
4.51
5.82
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, editing by Mark Heinrich)
