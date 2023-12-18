CEE MARKETS-Forint eases before rate meeting on Tuesday, zloty also weakens

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased further to a one-and-a-half month low on Monday, with focus turning to a likely interest rate cut when Hungary's central bank meets on Tuesday, while the Polish zloty also pulled back from a multi-year peak.

The forint has been supported by central Europe's highest interest rates, although the Budapest central bank has eased policy steadily since May as inflation recedes from a peak above 25% in the first quarter.

Ahead of Tuesday's rate meeting, the forint EURHUF= weakened to 384.4 to the euro by 0925 GMT due to a combination of factors, traders said.

"The market anticipates and priced in a 75 bps cut well ahead of tomorrow, so the weakening is not attributable to that," a Budapest-based trader said.

"It is a firming dollar and end-of-the-year closing of positions that might cause the retreat of the currency."

Markets are pricing a 75-basis-point cut in the base rate to 10.75%, according to a Reuters poll.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken after a firming trend that brought it to a more than three-year high last week. It was trading at 4.328, down by 0.2% since Friday's close.

"We are at a point where investors are wondering what is the possible space for further appreciation of the zloty and what the future tolerance for such appreciation on the part of the National Bank of Poland will be," Piotr Bartkiewicz at Bank Pekao said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= stood at 24.55 on Monday, also down by 0.2%. Markets priced in chances the central bank will start cutting rates later this week.

"The key event in the region this week is the Czech central bank meeting. In particular, whether it will decide to already begin monetary easing this year or only in February 2024. We are convinced that the Czech central bank has all the arguments to already begin with monetary easing this week," Erste Group Bank said in a note.

Czech central bankers have yet to follow Hungarian and Polish peers in easing policy, and will probaby debate a first interest rate cut in December.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1025 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5500

24.4900

-0.24%

-1.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.4000

382.4500

-0.51%

+3.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3280

4.3190

-0.21%

+8.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9685

4.9690

+0.01%

-0.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1385.30

1379.6900

+0.41%

+15.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60697.71

60369.18

+0.54%

+38.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2333.02

2320.45

+0.54%

+30.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15470.10

15409.17

+0.40%

+32.64%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7090

-0.0220

+222bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7440

-0.0360

+175bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8430

-0.0130

+183bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9460

-0.0180

+245bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.7880

-0.0030

+280bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0240

-0.0030

+301bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.14

4.97

3.92

7.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.41

6.82

5.80

10.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.49

4.95

4.51

5.82

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, editing by Mark Heinrich)

