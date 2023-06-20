CEE MARKETS-Forint eases before expected cut to 1-day deposit rate

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - The forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday before a meeting of the Hungarian central bank when it is expected to continue easing monetary policy as inflation retreats from decades-old highs.

The Czech crown also slipped 0.4% on the day but remained off a 12-week low hit last week as markets waited for the Czech central bank to meet on Wednesday, with the board likely to maintain rate stability but may again push back against market expectations of rate cuts later this year.

On Tuesday, Hungary's central bank is widely expected to cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 16%, after cutting by the same measure in May. The deposit rate was introduced last autumn to help bolster the forint as it hit record lows beyond 430 to the euro.

Hungarian rates are the highest in the European Union - with a base policy rate of 13% - as the country battles one of the highest rates of inflation in the bloc. Inflation peaked at 25.7% to start 2023 but eased to 21.5% by May.

The forint has gradually dropped since hitting a more than one-year high earlier this month, which some analysts see as a chance to get into the forint at more favourable levels. The forint has been central Europe's biggest gainer this year.

"We think the market likes the normalisation story of monetary policy in Hungary, which will again attract the market to buy the forint," ING said.

"By far the highest FX carry in the region is still a key benefit here and we expect weaker forint values to offer an opportunity for the market to build long positions again."

The forint EURHUF= traded at 374.2 against the euro at 0810 GMT, a fraction away from the position it was at before the previous rate-setting meeting in May.

High inflation in the whole of the region pressured central banks to hike rates in 2021-2022, however other central banks are still waiting it out to began their easing cycle. In Poland, the key rate is at a 6.75% base rate and at 7.0% in the Czech Republic.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.445 against the euro, not far from its 2-1/2 year high touched last week.

"The previous support for the zloty in the form of a weak dollar ended around the last weekend," Allior Bank said.

"In the meantime, we also got weaker than expected domestic data on the balance of payments (current account surplus is shrinking). All in all, the appreciation potential for the zloty is fading away."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1010 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8320

23.7390

-0.39%

+1.37%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.2000

373.5000

-0.19%

+6.75%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4445

4.4450

+0.01%

+5.51%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9625

4.9611

-0.03%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1321.14

1326.1000

-0.37%

+9.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49401.03

49586.71

-0.37%

+12.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2085.69

2083.81

+0.09%

+16.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12321.50

12349.67

-0.23%

+5.64%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7550

-0.5810

+257bps

-56bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8900

-0.0240

+228bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3500

-0.0010

+187bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9240

-0.0470

+274bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8560

-0.0850

+325bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9820

-0.0650

+350bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.09

6.52

5.65

7.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.60

11.86

10.78

15.53

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.67

6.26

5.87

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.