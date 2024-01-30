CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as markets eye size of Hungary cbank rate cut

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day where a Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to accelerate the pace of its easing and cut its base rate by 100 basis points.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.19% and was trading at 390.30 per euro on the day, extending its losses to 1.8% for the year and underperforming central European currencies.
The NBH has slashed borrowing costs by a combined 725 basis points since May to 10.75%, but faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.
With Hungary's inflation falling to a lower-than-forecast 5.5% by December from the European Union's highest levels of over 25% a year ago, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signalled this month that the bank could step up the pace of easing from 75 basis points to 100 bps.
Traders and analysts, however, say that recent forint weakness could raise the possibility of the bank sticking to the size of its earlier steps.
The currency fell to three-month lows in reaction to the bank's dovish tilt as well as increasing tensions between Hungary and the European Union.
"We still think levels below 390 EUR/HUF should be comfortable for the central bank to increase the pace of cutting due to below-forecast inflation and a favourable outlook for the coming months," ING wrote in a note.
They added that a 100 bps cut would likely bring further forint weakness.
The forint fell on Monday after the Financial Times reported that EU member states were discussing financial coercion to force Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine at an emergency summit on Thursday.
Although a senior EU official denied the report, a currency dealer in Budapest said investors were also eyeing the EU summit, with more possible forint weakness on the cards unless there is an agreement on providing aid to Ukraine.
