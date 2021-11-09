CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as inflation jumps above forecasts
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased on Tuesday, underperforming its central European peers, as higher-than-expected inflation data increased uncertainty about the pace of rate tightening.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable ahead of an expected central bank rate hike later in the day.
The forint eased EURHUF= 0.29%, reversing early gains, and was trading at 361.90 per euro after data showed headline inflation jumped to an annual 6.5% in October from 5.5% in September, well above forecasts.
The high CPI data challenges the National Bank of Hungary's slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks.
"The market is uncertain because these numbers justify a bigger rate hike, however, investors are not sure whether the central bank is willing to do that, or wants to stick with the 15-basis-point rate hikes," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Romanian central bank was expected to follow its regional peers and continue its rate hikes on Tuesday as a Reuters poll of analysts saw a 50 basis point rate hike to 2% at its meeting later in the day.
"We think the NBR's move should be enough to keep EUR/RON trading under 4.95, helped by attractive implied yields. 3m RON implied yields derived through the EUR FX forwards are now 3.60% per annum," ING wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added to its gains, firming 0.29% to 25.190 to the euro, hitting a fresh 21-month-high after a jump last week when the central bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly a quarter of a century.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.12% to 4.5935 per euro. The currency kept being pressured by the still unresolved dispute between the Polish government and the European Commission, Bank Millennium wrote.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX gaining 0.78% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 1.06%. Budapest .BUX was up 0.45%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1111 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1900
25.2630
+0.29%
+4.12%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.9000
361.0500
-0.23%
+0.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5935
4.5880
-0.12%
-0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9487
+0.00%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5180
7.5165
-0.02%
+0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5700
+0.06%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1398.81
1388.0500
+0.78%
+36.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54373.85
54132.14
+0.45%
+29.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2397.93
2423.92
-1.07%
+20.86%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12872.31
12860.05
+0.10%
+31.28%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1206.60
1202.89
+0.31%
+33.94%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2016.30
2011.50
+0.24%
+15.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.87
801.84
+1.13%
+8.32%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.44
601.44
-0.17%
+34.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2680
-0.0230
+400bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9220
0.0060
+349bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7480
0.0040
+301bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7560
-0.0790
+349bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.9030
-0.0130
+347bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9870
0.0000
+325bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.95
3.84
3.67
3.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.00
3.43
3.72
2.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.75
3.05
3.16
1.55
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
