CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as inflation jumps above forecasts

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased on Tuesday, underperforming its central European peers, as higher-than-expected inflation data increased uncertainty about the pace of rate tightening.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable ahead of an expected central bank rate hike later in the day.

The forint eased EURHUF= 0.29%, reversing early gains, and was trading at 361.90 per euro after data showed headline inflation jumped to an annual 6.5% in October from 5.5% in September, well above forecasts.

The high CPI data challenges the National Bank of Hungary's slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks.

"The market is uncertain because these numbers justify a bigger rate hike, however, investors are not sure whether the central bank is willing to do that, or wants to stick with the 15-basis-point rate hikes," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Romanian central bank was expected to follow its regional peers and continue its rate hikes on Tuesday as a Reuters poll of analysts saw a 50 basis point rate hike to 2% at its meeting later in the day.

"We think the NBR's move should be enough to keep EUR/RON trading under 4.95, helped by attractive implied yields. 3m RON implied yields derived through the EUR FX forwards are now 3.60% per annum," ING wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added to its gains, firming 0.29% to 25.190 to the euro, hitting a fresh 21-month-high after a jump last week when the central bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly a quarter of a century.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.12% to 4.5935 per euro. The currency kept being pressured by the still unresolved dispute between the Polish government and the European Commission, Bank Millennium wrote.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX gaining 0.78% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 1.06%. Budapest .BUX was up 0.45%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1900

25.2630

+0.29%

+4.12%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.9000

361.0500

-0.23%

+0.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5935

4.5880

-0.12%

-0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9487

+0.00%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5180

7.5165

-0.02%

+0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5700

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1398.81

1388.0500

+0.78%

+36.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54373.85

54132.14

+0.45%

+29.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2397.93

2423.92

-1.07%

+20.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12872.31

12860.05

+0.10%

+31.28%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1206.60

1202.89

+0.31%

+33.94%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2016.30

2011.50

+0.24%

+15.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.87

801.84

+1.13%

+8.32%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

600.44

601.44

-0.17%

+34.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2680

-0.0230

+400bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9220

0.0060

+349bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7480

0.0040

+301bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7560

-0.0790

+349bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.9030

-0.0130

+347bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9870

0.0000

+325bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.95

3.84

3.67

3.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.00

3.43

3.72

2.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.75

3.05

3.16

1.55

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

