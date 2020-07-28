CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as Hungary cbank restarts bond purchases

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= eased versus the euro early on Tuesday, underperforming central European currencies, as the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) relaunched government bond purchases after a two-month hiatus.
At 0813 GMT, the forint, the region's worst-performing unit this year, was down 0.3% at 346.51 per euro, while most other currencies were unchanged or marginally weaker.
The Hungarian central bank cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 0.6% last week and said it would start buying longer-dated government bonds to curb borrowing costs on longer maturities.
The bank, which launched the purchases in May to bolster the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has bought 149 billion forints worth of bonds so far, most in the 10-year segment. On Tuesday it offered to purchase 15-year and 20-year bonds.
Yields on those maturities have fallen by 40 to 50 basis points since the bank announced the resumption of bond buys a week ago and one dealer said the near-term direction of the market would depend on the outcome of Tuesday's tender.
"We will see how aggressive the central bank is at today's tender," a Budapest-based bond trader said. "In May it was rather defensive, staying close to market levels, but then it suspended the QE programme.
"Given that yields have plunged by 50 points in these papers already, any continuation will depend on the central bank's approach," he said. "If they are aggressive, yields can fall further, if they are defensive, then not so much."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was a touch weaker, retreating from Monday's 4-1/2-month highs, with some dealers and analysts sayinga small correction could be around the corner after recent gains.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1013 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2100
26.1850
-0.10%
-2.97%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.5100
345.5000
-0.29%
-4.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3933
4.3926
-0.02%
-3.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8315
4.8285
-0.06%
-0.89%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5142
+0.06%
-0.86%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6150
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
918.05
914.0200
+0.44%
-17.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34933.60
34979.41
-0.13%
-24.19%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1825.36
1830.87
-0.30%
-15.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8579.50
8586.12
-0.08%
-14.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.74
850.08
+0.20%
-8.01%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1584.45
1587.67
-0.20%
-21.46%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
658.20
663.27
-0.76%
-17.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
439.87
439.88
-0.00%
-22.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1240
0.0740
+080bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4000
0.0550
+108bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8490
0.0150
+134bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1280
0.0010
+080bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7470
-0.0110
+143bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3580
0.0000
+185bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.32
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.60
0.60
0.60
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.20
0.21
0.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Jan Harvey and Raissa Kasolowsky)
