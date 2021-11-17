CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as focus turns to c.bank's one-week depo rate move
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Wednesday as markets were eyeing whether the central bank would raise the rate on its one-week deposit tool above its base rate on Thursday.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.19% lower, trading at 364.99 after firming in the previous session when the National Bank of Hungary raised its main base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1% and followed up the tightening with hawkish messages.
"Although the hike was less than our expectations, the central bank opened the door for increasing the rate on its weekly deposit facility, which we see as a tool to lean against weakness in HUF, putting a temporary ceiling on EUR/HUF," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
The forint fell near an eight-month low before Wednesday's move as it came under pressure in the past weeks from a jump in inflation, the strength of the dollar and hefty rate hikes in Poland and the Czech Republic.
"The market is waiting to see if the central bank is going to raise the one-week rate above the base rate tomorrow," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "If the forint stays near this level until tomorrow, they could wait until next week."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.14% to 4.6550, extending its losses from the previous session and trading at a seven-and-a-half month low.
The currency is weakened by the firming of the dollar and local factors such as a delay of European Union recovery funds and questions over whether the National Bank of Poland will continue to hike rates, an FX trader in Warsaw said.
"Real interest rates are the lowest in the region, so capital is going to other countries... and we do not know what the NBP will do in December, the communication is not clear."
Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.76% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.12% lower.
Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.9900
364.3000
-0.19%
-0.62%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6550
4.6483
-0.14%
-2.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5058
7.5095
+0.05%
+0.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1383.05
1383.0500
+0.00%
+34.65%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52211.20
51818.41
+0.76%
+23.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2337.29
2340.03
-0.12%
+17.81%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12885.05
12828.21
+0.44%
+31.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1228.58
1224.03
+0.37%
+36.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1989.62
1994.07
-0.22%
+14.39%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
812.91
813.65
-0.09%
+8.59%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.02
611.23
-0.03%
+36.53%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3000
0.0000
+403bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0250
0.0250
+358bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.8030
0.0230
+305bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8260
0.0020
+356bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.0850
0.0450
+364bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.0000
0.0000
+325bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.20
4.14
4.03
3.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.43
3.84
4.02
2.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.95
3.20
3.24
1.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
