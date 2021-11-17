CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as focus turns to c.bank's one-week depo rate move

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Wednesday as markets were eyeing whether the central bank would raise the rate on its one-week deposit tool above its base rate on Thursday.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.19% lower, trading at 364.99 after firming in the previous session when the National Bank of Hungary raised its main base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1% and followed up the tightening with hawkish messages.

"Although the hike was less than our expectations, the central bank opened the door for increasing the rate on its weekly deposit facility, which we see as a tool to lean against weakness in HUF, putting a temporary ceiling on EUR/HUF," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

The forint fell near an eight-month low before Wednesday's move as it came under pressure in the past weeks from a jump in inflation, the strength of the dollar and hefty rate hikes in Poland and the Czech Republic.

"The market is waiting to see if the central bank is going to raise the one-week rate above the base rate tomorrow," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "If the forint stays near this level until tomorrow, they could wait until next week."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.14% to 4.6550, extending its losses from the previous session and trading at a seven-and-a-half month low.

The currency is weakened by the firming of the dollar and local factors such as a delay of European Union recovery funds and questions over whether the National Bank of Poland will continue to hike rates, an FX trader in Warsaw said.

"Real interest rates are the lowest in the region, so capital is going to other countries... and we do not know what the NBP will do in December, the communication is not clear."

Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.76% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.12% lower.

Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a national holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.9900

364.3000

-0.19%

-0.62%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6550

4.6483

-0.14%

-2.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5058

7.5095

+0.05%

+0.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1383.05

1383.0500

+0.00%

+34.65%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52211.20

51818.41

+0.76%

+23.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2337.29

2340.03

-0.12%

+17.81%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12885.05

12828.21

+0.44%

+31.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1228.58

1224.03

+0.37%

+36.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1989.62

1994.07

-0.22%

+14.39%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.91

813.65

-0.09%

+8.59%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.02

611.23

-0.03%

+36.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3000

0.0000

+403bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.0250

0.0250

+358bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8030

0.0230

+305bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8260

0.0020

+356bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.0850

0.0450

+364bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.0000

0.0000

+325bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.20

4.14

4.03

3.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.43

3.84

4.02

2.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.95

3.20

3.24

1.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

