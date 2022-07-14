CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as cenbank leaves one-week rate unchanged

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Thursday, along with its regional peers, as the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged and said it would hold foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity on a daily basis from Friday.

The currency EURHUF= slid 0.17% on the day and was trading at 409.70 per euro.

The bank has been holding fx swap tenders since last Friday and is also holding one later in the day. It said the aim of the tenders was to strengthen monetary transmission and support the achievement of price stability.

"These [tenders] help the forint more at the moment than rate hikes, it contributes to the relative calm in the market after last week's swings" an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The huge current account deficit means that the market needs lots of euros, and they can get it from the central bank now and don't need to go to the market and thus push the euro's price even higher."

The forint fell to a fresh record low of 416.90 versus the euro last Wednesday as it was pressured by a twin deficit, soaring inflation and a lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds.

Hungarian long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Thursday as the forint eased, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.08%.

"Yields fell yesterday after the government announced changes to the utility price cap as it will help balance the budget," the trader said.

Hungary announced on Wednesday it would end a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households starting from August, rolling back one of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's signature economic policies.

The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) is offering to sell two series of bonds worth a total of 15 billion forints later in the day. HUISSUE

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.24% to 4.8340 per euro, adding to its losses from the previous session.

"The slowdown in rate hikes by the MPC and quite dovish rhetoric of the NBP governor amid the prospect of a more aggressive Fed, is a deal that works against the domestic currency," Alior Bank wrote in a client note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 24.380 per euro, trading near strong levels hit in the previous session when it firmed to its strongest since February before Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered central European currencies.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3800

24.3490

-0.13%

+2.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.7000

409.0000

-0.17%

-9.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8340

4.8225

-0.24%

-5.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9429

4.9420

-0.02%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5060

7.5085

+0.03%

+0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3850

+0.07%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1226.16

1221.5500

+0.38%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39204.56

38902.62

+0.78%

-22.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1644.12

1655.65

-0.70%

-27.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12064.54

12021.99

+0.35%

-7.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1141.04

1140.71

+0.03%

-9.11%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1940.81

1948.25

-0.38%

-6.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

863.70

863.94

-0.03%

+5.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

599.37

598.12

+0.21%

-5.71%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4240

0.0560

+581bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2160

0.0460

+425bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5080

-0.0270

+327bps

-12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.0480

0.1020

+743bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3790

0.2110

+642bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.0060

0.1450

+577bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.98

8.10

7.72

7.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.86

13.90

13.75

11.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.92

8.26

8.21

6.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

