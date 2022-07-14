CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as cenbank leaves one-week rate unchanged
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Thursday, along with its regional peers, as the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged and said it would hold foreign exchange swap tenders providing euro liquidity on a daily basis from Friday.
The currency EURHUF= slid 0.17% on the day and was trading at 409.70 per euro.
The bank has been holding fx swap tenders since last Friday and is also holding one later in the day. It said the aim of the tenders was to strengthen monetary transmission and support the achievement of price stability.
"These [tenders] help the forint more at the moment than rate hikes, it contributes to the relative calm in the market after last week's swings" an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The huge current account deficit means that the market needs lots of euros, and they can get it from the central bank now and don't need to go to the market and thus push the euro's price even higher."
The forint fell to a fresh record low of 416.90 versus the euro last Wednesday as it was pressured by a twin deficit, soaring inflation and a lack of agreement over European Union pandemic recovery funds.
Hungarian long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Thursday as the forint eased, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.08%.
"Yields fell yesterday after the government announced changes to the utility price cap as it will help balance the budget," the trader said.
Hungary announced on Wednesday it would end a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households starting from August, rolling back one of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's signature economic policies.
The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) is offering to sell two series of bonds worth a total of 15 billion forints later in the day. HUISSUE
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.24% to 4.8340 per euro, adding to its losses from the previous session.
"The slowdown in rate hikes by the MPC and quite dovish rhetoric of the NBP governor amid the prospect of a more aggressive Fed, is a deal that works against the domestic currency," Alior Bank wrote in a client note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 24.380 per euro, trading near strong levels hit in the previous session when it firmed to its strongest since February before Russia's invasion of Ukraine hammered central European currencies.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3800
24.3490
-0.13%
+2.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.7000
409.0000
-0.17%
-9.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8340
4.8225
-0.24%
-5.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9429
4.9420
-0.02%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5060
7.5085
+0.03%
+0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3850
+0.07%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1226.16
1221.5500
+0.38%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39204.56
38902.62
+0.78%
-22.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1644.12
1655.65
-0.70%
-27.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12064.54
12021.99
+0.35%
-7.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1141.04
1140.71
+0.03%
-9.11%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1940.81
1948.25
-0.38%
-6.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
863.70
863.94
-0.03%
+5.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
599.37
598.12
+0.21%
-5.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4240
0.0560
+581bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2160
0.0460
+425bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5080
-0.0270
+327bps
-12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0480
0.1020
+743bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3790
0.2110
+642bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.0060
0.1450
+577bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.98
8.10
7.72
7.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.86
13.90
13.75
11.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.92
8.26
8.21
6.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
