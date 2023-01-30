CEE MARKETS-Forint eases after S&P downgrade, other currencies hold steady

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Monday, underperforming its peers, and Hungarian stocks fell after S&P downgraded the country's debt rating late on Friday, citing persistently high inflation.
Credit ratings agency S&P cut Hungary's long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' on Friday, three weeks after Fitch cut its outlook on Hungary's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "negative" from "stable".
The forint EURHUF=, which has gained 1.8% so far in 2023, retreated on Monday, easing about 0.9%, while other regional currencies were broadly stable. The shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU dropped 2.3% by 0916 GMT. The Budapest bourse index .BUX fell 1.75% by 0916 GMT while Warsaw stocks .WIG20 were 0.9% lower.
"The forint is weakening on the news of the downgrade ... with the exchange rate easing past the 389 support but there is an important resistance level at 392," brokerage Equilor said.
The forint's losses were contained amid a generally positive emerging market sentiment.
Analysts at Magyar Bankholding said in a note that volatility could increase in Central European currency markets this week as both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold rate metings, which will have implications for the region.
The region's currencies have been helped by lower gas prices in recent weeks.
"Correlation between CEE currencies and European gas prices has increased substantially since Q4 2022," Citigroup said in a note.
The Czech bank meets to decide on interest rates later this week and is widely seen holding rates steady for a fifth straight meeting after taking the key policy to a more than two-decade high last year.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was just off 14-year highs hit last week, trading flat at 23.815 to the euro.
"(And) the National Bank of Hungary is likely to keep its hawkishness for longer until the CPI peaks," Citigroup added.
Hungary's annual inflation was running at 24.5% in December and is expected to accelerate further in January.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0938 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8150
23.8100
-0.02%
+1.44%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
392.4500
389.0500
-0.87%
+1.78%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7065
4.7040
-0.05%
-0.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9020
4.8935
-0.17%
+0.83%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3400
+0.02%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1330.10
1331.0100
-0.07%
+10.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46040.30
46645.41
-1.30%
+5.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1891.81
1911.50
-1.03%
+5.57%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12197.02
12185.79
+0.09%
+4.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1117.06
1111.48
+0.50%
+6.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
848.85
852.41
-0.42%
+2.94%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.16
614.04
+0.18%
+2.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0120
0.1870
+337bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9440
-0.0220
+262bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5720
0.0510
+227bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9430
0.0480
+330bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8480
0.0400
+353bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8800
0.0850
+358bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.93
6.38
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.69
13.01
11.59
16.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.98
6.92
6.46
6.94
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Christina Fincher)
