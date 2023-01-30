CEE MARKETS-Forint eases after S&P downgrade, other currencies hold steady

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Monday, underperforming its peers, and Hungarian stocks fell after S&P downgraded the country's debt rating late on Friday, citing persistently high inflation.

Credit ratings agency S&P cut Hungary's long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB/A-2' on Friday, three weeks after Fitch cut its outlook on Hungary's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "negative" from "stable".

The forint EURHUF=, which has gained 1.8% so far in 2023, retreated on Monday, easing about 0.9%, while other regional currencies were broadly stable. The shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU dropped 2.3% by 0916 GMT. The Budapest bourse index .BUX fell 1.75% by 0916 GMT while Warsaw stocks .WIG20 were 0.9% lower.

"The forint is weakening on the news of the downgrade ... with the exchange rate easing past the 389 support but there is an important resistance level at 392," brokerage Equilor said.

The forint's losses were contained amid a generally positive emerging market sentiment.

Analysts at Magyar Bankholding said in a note that volatility could increase in Central European currency markets this week as both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold rate metings, which will have implications for the region.

The region's currencies have been helped by lower gas prices in recent weeks.

"Correlation between CEE currencies and European gas prices has increased substantially since Q4 2022," Citigroup said in a note.

The Czech bank meets to decide on interest rates later this week and is widely seen holding rates steady for a fifth straight meeting after taking the key policy to a more than two-decade high last year.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was just off 14-year highs hit last week, trading flat at 23.815 to the euro.

"(And) the National Bank of Hungary is likely to keep its hawkishness for longer until the CPI peaks," Citigroup added.

Hungary's annual inflation was running at 24.5% in December and is expected to accelerate further in January.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0938 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8150

23.8100

-0.02%

+1.44%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

392.4500

389.0500

-0.87%

+1.78%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7065

4.7040

-0.05%

-0.36%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9020

4.8935

-0.17%

+0.83%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3400

+0.02%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1330.10

1331.0100

-0.07%

+10.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46040.30

46645.41

-1.30%

+5.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1891.81

1911.50

-1.03%

+5.57%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12197.02

12185.79

+0.09%

+4.57%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1117.06

1111.48

+0.50%

+6.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

848.85

852.41

-0.42%

+2.94%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.16

614.04

+0.18%

+2.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0120

0.1870

+337bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9440

-0.0220

+262bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5720

0.0510

+227bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9430

0.0480

+330bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8480

0.0400

+353bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8800

0.0850

+358bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.93

6.38

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.69

13.01

11.59

16.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.98

6.92

6.46

6.94

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

