CEE MARKETS-Forint eases after cenbank rate hike leaves 'mixed feelings'
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points, which met market forecasts but disappointed some investors expecting a bigger hike after inflation surged to a 14-year-high.
At 1331 GMT, the forint traded at 367 versus the euro, up 0.3% on the day, but weaker than 365.74 per euro just before the bank's announcement. The currency is still just about a percent off its record low at the 372 mark hit last month.
"Some market players probably expected a bigger hike. However, the rate corridor was lifted largely by bringing the overnight deposit rate to the same level as the base rate," one trader said.
"So, feelings are mixed, the market needs to digest this and investors are waiting for the press briefing."
The bank raised the rate on its overnight deposit facility by a larger-than-expected 80 basis points to 2.4% HUODPO=ECI, aligning it with the base rate in a surprise move.
The bank will follow the decision with a statement and a press conference at 1400 GMT.
Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK several times to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low of 372 per euro last month.
The one-week deposit rate, the tool that the bank uses to tackle short-term financial market volatility, now sits at 3.3%.
Long-term government bond yields did not immediately move after the decision, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.44%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.21% stronger and trading at 25.348 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following hawkish comments from the central bank.
Board member Tomas Holub said over the weekend the bank would need to deliver "higher-than-standard" rate hikes at its upcoming meetings, while Vice-Governor Marek Mora told Reuters he would likely consider a 50 or 75 basis point hike.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.16% and was trading at 4.6300 per euro.
Most stocks in the region were lower, with Budapest .BUX losing 0.92% and Prague .PX falling 0.36%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.3% and Warsaw .WIG20 was flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1431 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3480
25.4020
+0.21%
+3.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.0000
368.1000
+0.30%
-1.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6300
4.6372
+0.16%
-1.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9500
+0.02%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5225
+0.03%
+0.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1398.43
1403.5000
-0.36%
+36.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50116.63
50581.29
-0.92%
+19.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2214.36
2214.38
-0.00%
+11.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12373.70
12410.65
-0.30%
+26.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1232.04
1226.25
+0.47%
+36.76%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2017.08
2016.02
+0.05%
+15.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.55
829.18
+0.04%
+10.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.79
609.48
-1.26%
+34.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.9760
0.0210
+365bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8810
0.0760
+347bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5800
0.0520
+295bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8110
0.0010
+349bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2290
0.0160
+382bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2130
0.0040
+358bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.39
4.13
3.99
3.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.83
4.95
4.97
3.69
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.16
3.36
3.30
2.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
