CEE MARKETS-Forint eases after cenbank rate hike leaves 'mixed feelings'

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points, which met market forecasts but disappointed some investors expecting a bigger hike after inflation surged to a 14-year-high.

At 1331 GMT, the forint traded at 367 versus the euro, up 0.3% on the day, but weaker than 365.74 per euro just before the bank's announcement. The currency is still just about a percent off its record low at the 372 mark hit last month.

"Some market players probably expected a bigger hike. However, the rate corridor was lifted largely by bringing the overnight deposit rate to the same level as the base rate," one trader said.

"So, feelings are mixed, the market needs to digest this and investors are waiting for the press briefing."

The bank raised the rate on its overnight deposit facility by a larger-than-expected 80 basis points to 2.4% HUODPO=ECI, aligning it with the base rate in a surprise move.

The bank will follow the decision with a statement and a press conference at 1400 GMT.

Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK several times to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low of 372 per euro last month.

The one-week deposit rate, the tool that the bank uses to tackle short-term financial market volatility, now sits at 3.3%.

Long-term government bond yields did not immediately move after the decision, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.44%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.21% stronger and trading at 25.348 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following hawkish comments from the central bank.

Board member Tomas Holub said over the weekend the bank would need to deliver "higher-than-standard" rate hikes at its upcoming meetings, while Vice-Governor Marek Mora told Reuters he would likely consider a 50 or 75 basis point hike.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.16% and was trading at 4.6300 per euro.

Most stocks in the region were lower, with Budapest .BUX losing 0.92% and Prague .PX falling 0.36%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.3% and Warsaw .WIG20 was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1431 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3480

25.4020

+0.21%

+3.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.0000

368.1000

+0.30%

-1.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6300

4.6372

+0.16%

-1.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9500

+0.02%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5225

+0.03%

+0.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1398.43

1403.5000

-0.36%

+36.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50116.63

50581.29

-0.92%

+19.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2214.36

2214.38

-0.00%

+11.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12373.70

12410.65

-0.30%

+26.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1232.04

1226.25

+0.47%

+36.76%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2017.08

2016.02

+0.05%

+15.97%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.55

829.18

+0.04%

+10.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.79

609.48

-1.26%

+34.47%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.9760

0.0210

+365bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8810

0.0760

+347bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5800

0.0520

+295bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8110

0.0010

+349bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2290

0.0160

+382bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2130

0.0040

+358bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.39

4.13

3.99

3.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.83

4.95

4.97

3.69

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.16

3.36

3.30

2.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.