CEE MARKETS-Forint eases a touch, stocks up on easing Ukraine worries

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Wednesday, while other central European currencies steadied after sharp gains in the previous session on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Currencies in the region rallied on Tuesday on the signs of easing tensions, although on Wednesday Britain joined the United States in saying it had yet to be convinced a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine borders was real.

"It was bit of a relief yesterday," a Prague-based trader said. "Markets are waiting for more Russia/Ukraine news."

Stock markets continued to climb, led by a 1% gain for Budapest .BUX. The forint EURHUF= slipped 0.1% on the day to 354.50 to the euro by 1026 GMT.

On Wednesday, the European Union's top court dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new sanction that would cut funding to member countries which violate democratic rights and freedoms.

However, a trader in Budapest said news on the Ukraine-Russia front was still dominating the market mood.

"The EU court ruling did not help, but I don't think that was surprising," the trader said.

Poland's ruling nationalists proposed legislation last week aiming to ease its dispute with the EU over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling party, submitted a separate proposal.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up a touch to 4.491 in morning trade. Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were both a shade weaker than Tuesday's close.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1126 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3650

24.3605

-0.02%

+2.08%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.5000

354.0700

-0.12%

+4.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4910

4.4930

+0.04%

+2.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9392

4.9370

-0.04%

+0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5275

-0.01%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1455.55

1452.9200

+0.18%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51803.90

51295.36

+0.99%

+2.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2219.65

2209.70

+0.45%

-2.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13500.15

13386.43

+0.85%

+3.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1278.08

1269.78

+0.65%

+1.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2149.03

2132.73

+0.76%

+3.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

862.05

862.05

+0.00%

+5.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

622.61

621.02

+0.26%

-2.06%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.8500

0.0320

+420bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2590

0.0090

+321bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0590

-0.0040

+275bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6270

-0.0470

+398bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9500

-0.0780

+390bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9440

-0.0340

+363bps

-3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.90

6.00

6.00

4.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.63

4.70

4.69

3.38

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

