CEE MARKETS-Forint eases a touch, stocks up on easing Ukraine worries
PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Wednesday, while other central European currencies steadied after sharp gains in the previous session on hopes of a de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Currencies in the region rallied on Tuesday on the signs of easing tensions, although on Wednesday Britain joined the United States in saying it had yet to be convinced a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine borders was real.
"It was bit of a relief yesterday," a Prague-based trader said. "Markets are waiting for more Russia/Ukraine news."
Stock markets continued to climb, led by a 1% gain for Budapest .BUX. The forint EURHUF= slipped 0.1% on the day to 354.50 to the euro by 1026 GMT.
On Wednesday, the European Union's top court dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new sanction that would cut funding to member countries which violate democratic rights and freedoms.
However, a trader in Budapest said news on the Ukraine-Russia front was still dominating the market mood.
"The EU court ruling did not help, but I don't think that was surprising," the trader said.
Poland's ruling nationalists proposed legislation last week aiming to ease its dispute with the EU over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling party, submitted a separate proposal.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up a touch to 4.491 in morning trade. Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were both a shade weaker than Tuesday's close.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1126 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3650
24.3605
-0.02%
+2.08%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.5000
354.0700
-0.12%
+4.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4910
4.4930
+0.04%
+2.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9392
4.9370
-0.04%
+0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5275
-0.01%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1455.55
1452.9200
+0.18%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51803.90
51295.36
+0.99%
+2.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2219.65
2209.70
+0.45%
-2.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13500.15
13386.43
+0.85%
+3.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1278.08
1269.78
+0.65%
+1.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2149.03
2132.73
+0.76%
+3.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
862.05
862.05
+0.00%
+5.03%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.61
621.02
+0.26%
-2.06%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.8500
0.0320
+420bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2590
0.0090
+321bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0590
-0.0040
+275bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6270
-0.0470
+398bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9500
-0.0780
+390bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9440
-0.0340
+363bps
-3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.90
6.00
6.00
4.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.63
4.70
4.69
3.38
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
