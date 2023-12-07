CEE MARKETS-Forint drops for second day to lead FX losses

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint weakened a second straight day on Thursday to lead central Europe's currencies lower as a stronger dollar pulled currencies off recent highs, despite some bright spots in the region's hard-hit economies.
In Poland, central bank governor Adam Glapinski vowed to cooperate with the incoming government, but also said nothing had happened since November that would change the MPC's view on policy. On Wednesday, the bank had left interest rates unchanged for a second month, following cuts in September and October.
The zloty EURPLN= was little moved by the comments, down 0.2% at 4.338 to the euro at 1540 GMT, hanging off a 3-1/2-year high of 4.317 hit this week.
Updated Romanian statistics office data on Thursday showed gross domestic product increased more than first estimated in the third quarter, while Czech industrial output rose in year-on-year terms for the fifth time this year in October indicating a good start to the fourth quarter as the economy seeks a return to growth.
Central Europe's economies have staggered since last year under the weight of high inflation.
But with price growth subsiding, economies are looking to regain traction, while policymakers are trying to manage monetary policy easing cycles that have either already begun or may be about to start.
High interest rates, especially in Hungary where the base rate remains at 11.5% despite policy easing since May, have buoyed currencies. They have contended with a stronger dollar versus the region's main reference currency, the euro, which cuts into risk appetite in the region.
The leu EURRON= was steady at 4.9665 to the euro on Thursday, outperforming peers after third-quarter data.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, dipped 0.1% to 24.33 per euro, unable to get a boost from more favourable industrial production data.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1640 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3300
24.3000
-0.12%
-0.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.8500
380.1500
-0.45%
+4.61%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3380
4.3275
-0.24%
+8.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9665
4.9667
+0.00%
-0.48%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.1650
+0.04%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1407.27
1411.3600
-0.29%
+17.10%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
58284.85
58447.63
-0.28%
+33.09%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2288.60
2309.81
-0.92%
+27.71%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14869.62
14820.81
+0.33%
+27.49%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8830
-0.1940
+229bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.0280
-0.0350
+188bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0700
-0.0140
+187bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1410
-0.0670
+254bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0100
-0.0460
+286bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3190
-0.0190
+312bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.23
5.13
4.18
7.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.19
7.53
6.46
10.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.64
5.10
4.66
5.83
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Christina Fincher and Shailesh Kuber)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
