CEE MARKETS-Forint drops as Hungary central banker signals slower rate hikes

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The forint dropped on Tuesday as a Hungarian central banker reiterated the pace of interest rate hikes would slow, while the Czech crown also pulled back from recent gains amid more signs strong inflation is weighing on consumer demand.

Stocks in central Europe also mostly eased, falling with European peers as slowing growth concerns weighed on markets.

Inflation around the region has hit multi-decade highs and is still on the rise, even after sharp interest rate hikes from central European policymakers since last year.

The crown has been shaken by a new central bank governor due to take over from July, Ales Michl, who has already called for an end of rate hikes after 550 basis points in increases since last June.

On Tuesday, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was cited as saying that could slow down the pace of rate rises to about half of the 100 basis point steps delivered in the past two months.

The forint EURHUF= retreated by 0.4% to 383.75 to the euro, coming after several days of gains.

"Nobody thought the central bank would keep hiking rates by 100 basis points," one FX trader said.

"However, the forint will weaken a bit on this piece of news. My rate expectations have not really changed in the past one or two months, maybe the pace of how we will get there."

While economies have held up to start 2022, evidenced by solid growth in the first quarter, signs are pointing to a consumer slowdown amid fast-rising prices and utility bills, rising interest rates and growing uncertainty even as fighting in Ukraine continues.

Czech consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in May, a statistics office survey showed on Tuesday.

The crown EURCZK= fell 0.2% to 24.679 per euro, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= managed a 0.15% rise and Romania's leu EURRON= was steady.

Stock markets were led lower by a 0.8% drop in Warsaw .WIG20.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6790

24.6300

-0.20%

+0.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.7500

382.1500

-0.42%

-3.74%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6035

4.6105

+0.15%

-0.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9453

4.9465

+0.02%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5275

-0.03%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5200

+0.10%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1314.47

1322.7100

-0.62%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43477.40

43457.58

+0.05%

-14.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1821.54

1836.87

-0.83%

-19.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12302.10

12182.33

+0.98%

-5.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1143.71

1149.07

-0.47%

-8.90%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2089.08

2090.25

-0.06%

+0.47%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

816.30

815.90

+0.05%

-0.55%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.46

614.46

+0.00%

-3.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4240

-0.0170

+503bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9240

0.0250

+421bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6990

-0.0220

+371bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.2360

-0.0780

+584bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7720

0.0470

+606bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5540

0.0130

+556bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.79

6.71

6.44

6.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.75

8.14

8.16

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.38

7.50

7.46

6.48

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

