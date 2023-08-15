CEE MARKETS-Forint dips on dollar gains, rate easing prospects

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= weakened more than 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday on prospects of a narrowing interest rate differential to core markets, fuelled by a recent spate of data confirming a gradual disinflation in central Europe.

The forint and the Czech crown EURCZK= have pared some of their gains posted in 2023, with the crown now virtually flat for the year, as markets turn their focus to the timing of the first interest rate cut by the Czech National Bank.

Hungary's central bank delivered its third 100 basis point (bp) rate cut in a row last month, cutting the European Union's (EU) highest rate to 15% and flagged further cautious policy easing, saying inflation would slow "palpably" below 10% by the end of the year.

"This weakening of the forint that we have seen so far this week is due to the strengthening of the dollar and some profit-taking," a Budapest-based trader said.

Czech inflation fell deeper into a single digit in July, data showed last week, bolstering investor bets that the country's central bank was moving closer to interest rate cuts.

The crown fell 0.4% in early trade.

"The regional currencies were weakening already on Monday, it seems to have spilled over to today's trading," a Prague-based FX dealer said.

Economists at CSOB said July U.S. retail sales data due later in the session could further boost the dollar, weighing on central European currencies, if the figures support the dominant narrative of a soft landing in the U.S. economy.

Polish and Romanian markets were closed for a market holiday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter, Alison Williams and Rashmi Aich)

