CEE MARKETS-Forint dips amid uncertainty over EU funds

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped on Friday, as worries about Hungary's access to European Union funds and a larger-than-expected trade deficit weighed on sentiment.

Hungary had been due to pass legislation designed to address concerns over the rule of law by the end of March, which is needed to unlock up to 15.4 billion euros ($16.76 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds. But on Thursday officials in Brussels struck a cautious tone on whether the country had done enough to get the cash.

The forint was 0.26% weaker against the euro at 381 at 0851 GMT.

"In practice there is no deadline at all, it was just an agreement that they will try to find a solution by the end of the first quarter... but some of the market players have a sense that it is some kind of hard deadline," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest.

Virovacz added that concerns related to this could have caused traders to close their forint positions.

Zoltan Varga, an economist at brokerage Equilor, also pointed to the issue of suspended EU funds, as well as an upward revision in Hungary's January trade deficit.

Meanwhile in Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was broadly stable at 4.6745, as investors shrugged off a decline in inflation in March.

Inflation was 16.2% year on year in March according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. This was above the 15.9% forecast in analysts in a Reuters poll, but marked a declined from the February reading of 18.4% which most economists believe marked the peak of the current cycle.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed at 23.52, after touching a three-week high against the euro on Wednesday after the central bank called market expectations of rate cuts premature.

Budapest's main stock index .BUX rose 1.4%, with shares of oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU gaining 2%.

The main index in Prague .PX rose 0.3% while Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was broadly stable.

The biggest gainer in Warsaw was video games company CD ProjektCDR.WA, which rose as much as 9.8% in early trade after the company on Thursday said it would start a marketing campaign for the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 expansion for June.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.5200

23.5160

-0.02%

+2.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.0000

380.0000

-0.26%

+4.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6745

4.6735

-0.02%

+0.32%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9500

+0.00%

-0.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3000

+0.07%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1341.32

1336.7400

+0.34%

+11.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42177.37

41603.82

+1.38%

-3.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1763.02

1763.29

-0.02%

-1.62%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12119.80

12041.50

+0.65%

+3.91%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1199.75

1197.21

+0.21%

+14.39%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

888.49

888.41

+0.01%

+7.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.69

606.66

+0.17%

+1.03%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7930

-0.0550

+298bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9580

-0.0060

+251bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6070

0.0060

+221bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1130

-0.0380

+330bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0540

0.0510

+361bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1310

0.0530

+373bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.18

6.81

6.18

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.14

13.31

12.27

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.89

6.73

6.37

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9191 euros)

