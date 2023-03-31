CEE MARKETS-Forint dips amid uncertainty over EU funds

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped on Friday, as worries about Hungary's access to European Union funds and a larger-than-expected trade deficit weighed on sentiment.
Hungary had been due to pass legislation designed to address concerns over the rule of law by the end of March, which is needed to unlock up to 15.4 billion euros ($16.76 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds. But on Thursday officials in Brussels struck a cautious tone on whether the country had done enough to get the cash.
The forint was 0.26% weaker against the euro at 381 at 0851 GMT.
"In practice there is no deadline at all, it was just an agreement that they will try to find a solution by the end of the first quarter... but some of the market players have a sense that it is some kind of hard deadline," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest.
Virovacz added that concerns related to this could have caused traders to close their forint positions.
Zoltan Varga, an economist at brokerage Equilor, also pointed to the issue of suspended EU funds, as well as an upward revision in Hungary's January trade deficit.
Meanwhile in Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was broadly stable at 4.6745, as investors shrugged off a decline in inflation in March.
Inflation was 16.2% year on year in March according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. This was above the 15.9% forecast in analysts in a Reuters poll, but marked a declined from the February reading of 18.4% which most economists believe marked the peak of the current cycle.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed at 23.52, after touching a three-week high against the euro on Wednesday after the central bank called market expectations of rate cuts premature.
Budapest's main stock index .BUX rose 1.4%, with shares of oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU gaining 2%.
The main index in Prague .PX rose 0.3% while Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was broadly stable.
The biggest gainer in Warsaw was video games company CD ProjektCDR.WA, which rose as much as 9.8% in early trade after the company on Thursday said it would start a marketing campaign for the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 expansion for June.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.5200
23.5160
-0.02%
+2.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.0000
380.0000
-0.26%
+4.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6745
4.6735
-0.02%
+0.32%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9500
+0.00%
-0.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3000
+0.07%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1341.32
1336.7400
+0.34%
+11.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42177.37
41603.82
+1.38%
-3.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1763.02
1763.29
-0.02%
-1.62%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12119.80
12041.50
+0.65%
+3.91%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1199.75
1197.21
+0.21%
+14.39%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
888.49
888.41
+0.01%
+7.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.69
606.66
+0.17%
+1.03%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7930
-0.0550
+298bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9580
-0.0060
+251bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6070
0.0060
+221bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1130
-0.0380
+330bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0540
0.0510
+361bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1310
0.0530
+373bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.81
6.18
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.14
13.31
12.27
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.89
6.73
6.37
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Christina Fincher)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.