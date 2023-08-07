CEE MARKETS-Forint cuts some losses, leu steady as rates stay on hold

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened slightly on Monday after hitting a four-month low before the release of inflation data on Tuesday that is likely to support expectations of further interest rate cuts.
In Romania, the leu was little moved after Romania's central bank left its policy unchanged.
Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 7.0%, as expected, and said planned tax changes by the government to curb a widening budget deficit heightened uncertainty over the inflation outlook.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged after the decision, down 0.1% on the day at 4.949 to the euro by 1221 GMT.
Markets are generally betting Romania will be the last among central European peers to begin undoing the tight monetary policy of recent years, with no rate changes forecast until next year.
Hungary's central bank was the first in the region to begin easing monetary policy, and markets are betting the Czech Republic and Poland will follow in the coming months.
Inflation data from Hungary on Tuesday and the Czech Republic on Thursday is likely to give more clues on the pace of easing around central Europe this year.
At the start of the data-heavy week, the forint EURHUF= pushed off a morning low past 392 per euro to trade steady on the day by mid-afternoon, on the strong side of the big 390 per level.
Chances of a further recovery in the forint, which last week hit its lowest since late March amid weaker global sentiment and U.S. dollar gains, were mixed for now. Tuesday's inflation data could weigh, with analysts in a Reuters poll forecasting a drop in the headline rate to 17.6%, from above 20%.
"A strong USD and a big jump in inflation downward for HUF is not a positive factor," ING said in a Monday market preview.
Inflation in central Europe has been stronger than in the euro zone and interest rates are high, with Hungary still maintaining the tightest policy in the European Union. That is creating high carry that has been supportive for currencies.
On Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= also stayed weak after slipping beyond the 24 per euro level last week when the Czech central bank formally ended its FX intervention regime - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.
Some analysts say the crown's move weaker was overdone.
"The (crown's) weakness versus the euro was partly a reflection of the broader EM sell-off and will likely reverse as and when the market switches back to risk-on," Commerzbank said in a note.
The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.25 versus the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, closing on its weekly high, strengthened by 0.4% to 4.41 versus the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1421 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2550
24.2700
+0.06%
-0.40%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.4500
389.5000
+0.01%
+2.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4130
4.4320
+0.43%
+6.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9451
-0.08%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2300
+0.08%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1369.14
1365.8800
+0.24%
+13.93%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54519.58
54012.06
+0.94%
+24.49%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2152.30
2169.73
-0.80%
+20.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13101.64
13111.25
-0.07%
+12.33%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9340
-0.2350
+278bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6000
-0.0630
+199bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1630
-0.0110
+158bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4400
-0.0090
+228bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3940
0.0200
+278bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6060
0.0320
+302bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.77
5.89
4.91
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.50
10.77
9.46
14.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.10
5.44
4.98
6.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Angus MacSwan)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.