CEE MARKETS-Forint cuts some losses, leu steady as rates likely to stay on hold

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint cut early losses on Monday in thin trading to move further from last week's more than 4-month low ahead of inflation data that is likely to back bets of further interest rate cuts to come.

Hungary's central bank was the first in central Europe to begin easing monetary policy, and markets are betting the Czech Republic and Poland will follow in the coming months. Only Romania, where the central bank meets on Monday, is seen holding policy steady into next year.

Inflation data from Hungary on Tuesday and the Czech Republic on Thursday is likely to give more clues on the pace of easing around central Europe this year.

The forint EURHUF=, after hitting its lowest since late March last week amid weaker global sentiment and U.S. dollar gains, pushed off a session low past 392 per euro in morning trade.

At 0821 GMT, it traded at 390.15, down a touch from Friday's local close.

"The forint's quick loss and rebound can be attributed to an illiquid market that does not really drive (CEE) currencies right now," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"Investors will wait for these data before making trades."

Inflation in central Europe has been stronger than in the euro zone, with Hungary's price growth above 20% since September 2022, leading to the tightest monetary policy in Europe, with a base rate set at 13%.

The high carry has boosted appetite for the forint, which is still trading more than 2% stronger for the year despite its recent weakening.

A Reuters poll forecast Hungary's inflation to ease to 17.5% in July, a figure analysts say will give the central bank reason to continue cutting its one-day deposit rate to eventually align it with the base rate.

On Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= also stayed weak after slipping beyond the 24 per euro level last week when the Czech central bank formally ended its FX intervention regime - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.

Some analysts say the crown's move weaker was overdone.

"The (crown's) weakness versus the euro was partly a reflection of the broader EM sell-off and will likely reverse as and when the market switches back to risk-on," Commerzbank said in a note.

The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.25 versus the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, which has avoided recent weakness and is bouncing around an almost three-year high, strengthened by 0.2% to 4.425 versus the euro.

Romania's leu EURRON= ticked slightly lower before a central bank meeting where rates are expected to be left at 7.0%.

"Given the prospect of continued high inflation, we expect the NBR Board to maintain stable rates through the remainder of the year," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1021 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2500

24.2700

+0.08%

-0.38%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

390.1500

389.5000

-0.17%

+2.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4250

4.4320

+0.16%

+5.98%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9451

-0.08%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.2300

+0.06%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1369.91

1365.8800

+0.30%

+13.99%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54463.78

54012.06

+0.84%

+24.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2158.75

2169.73

-0.51%

+20.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13109.05

13111.25

-0.02%

+12.39%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9340

-0.2350

+280bps

-19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6000

-0.0630

+201bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1400

-0.0350

+159bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4300

-0.0190

+229bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3750

0.0010

+279bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5780

0.0040

+303bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.78

5.93

4.95

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.30

10.61

9.40

14.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.09

5.43

4.99

6.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

