CEE MARKETS-Forint cuts some losses, leu steady as rates likely to stay on hold

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint cut early losses on Monday in thin trading to move further from last week's more than 4-month low ahead of inflation data that is likely to back bets of further interest rate cuts to come.
Hungary's central bank was the first in central Europe to begin easing monetary policy, and markets are betting the Czech Republic and Poland will follow in the coming months. Only Romania, where the central bank meets on Monday, is seen holding policy steady into next year.
Inflation data from Hungary on Tuesday and the Czech Republic on Thursday is likely to give more clues on the pace of easing around central Europe this year.
The forint EURHUF=, after hitting its lowest since late March last week amid weaker global sentiment and U.S. dollar gains, pushed off a session low past 392 per euro in morning trade.
At 0821 GMT, it traded at 390.15, down a touch from Friday's local close.
"The forint's quick loss and rebound can be attributed to an illiquid market that does not really drive (CEE) currencies right now," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"Investors will wait for these data before making trades."
Inflation in central Europe has been stronger than in the euro zone, with Hungary's price growth above 20% since September 2022, leading to the tightest monetary policy in Europe, with a base rate set at 13%.
The high carry has boosted appetite for the forint, which is still trading more than 2% stronger for the year despite its recent weakening.
A Reuters poll forecast Hungary's inflation to ease to 17.5% in July, a figure analysts say will give the central bank reason to continue cutting its one-day deposit rate to eventually align it with the base rate.
On Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= also stayed weak after slipping beyond the 24 per euro level last week when the Czech central bank formally ended its FX intervention regime - taking away a safety net that had been in place since last year but not used since October.
Some analysts say the crown's move weaker was overdone.
"The (crown's) weakness versus the euro was partly a reflection of the broader EM sell-off and will likely reverse as and when the market switches back to risk-on," Commerzbank said in a note.
The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.25 versus the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, which has avoided recent weakness and is bouncing around an almost three-year high, strengthened by 0.2% to 4.425 versus the euro.
Romania's leu EURRON= ticked slightly lower before a central bank meeting where rates are expected to be left at 7.0%.
"Given the prospect of continued high inflation, we expect the NBR Board to maintain stable rates through the remainder of the year," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2500
24.2700
+0.08%
-0.38%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
390.1500
389.5000
-0.17%
+2.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4250
4.4320
+0.16%
+5.98%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9451
-0.08%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2300
+0.06%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1369.91
1365.8800
+0.30%
+13.99%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54463.78
54012.06
+0.84%
+24.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2158.75
2169.73
-0.51%
+20.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13109.05
13111.25
-0.02%
+12.39%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9340
-0.2350
+280bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6000
-0.0630
+201bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1400
-0.0350
+159bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4300
-0.0190
+229bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3750
0.0010
+279bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5780
0.0040
+303bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.78
5.93
4.95
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.30
10.61
9.40
14.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.09
5.43
4.99
6.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
