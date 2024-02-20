CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown stay weak; zloty eyes stronger levels

PRAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown hovered near recent lows on Tuesday as their central banks weigh the pace of monetary easing ahead, while Poland's zloty was on firmer ground.
The zloty has been a lone bright spot in central Europe so far in 2024, with interest rate cuts on hold since last October, while policymakers in Hungary and the Czech Republic are loosening policy, which is weighing down on currencies.
The crown has fallen to nearly two-year lows since the Czech central bank stepped up its easing policy with a sharper 50 basis-point (bps) cut earlier this month. Policymakers have said crown weakness could slow the pace of rate cuts.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 25.47 per euro at 1010 GMT, just shy of a low of 25.52, its weakest level since March 2022.
The forint EURHUF=, meanwhile, weakened beyond 390 to the euro at the end of January and has been unable to get any distance from that level since. It was at 388.90 to the euro, down 0.1%, on Tuesday.
"We are waiting for next week's rate decision, if the forint stays where it is now, I expect the (central bank) to cut more cautiously. If it firms a bit, I can imagine a more bold, 100 bps cut," a trader said.
Hungary's central bank last month opted against a bigger rate cut amid rising market risks and forint weakness.
In Poland, rates have been on hold after a combined 100 bps reduction last September and October.
Data on Tuesday showed the Polish economy, the region's biggest, mending as industrial output increased in January after falling in 10 of 12 months in 2023. Corporate wage growth also grew by double digits, boding well for revived household consumption.
The zloty EURPLN= rose a quarter of a percent to 4.3185 per euro.
ING Bank Slaski analysts said the zloty has new life after resisting weakening past the 4.35 level last week and could now test firming past 4.30 this month, which it only briefly traded beyond once in the past two years.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4700
25.4930
+0.09%
-3.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.9000
388.6000
-0.08%
-1.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3185
4.3295
+0.25%
+0.60%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9770
4.9775
+0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.2000
+0.10%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1479.20
1480.9200
-0.12%
+4.61%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
66164.81
66000.08
+0.25%
+9.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2384.77
2387.94
-0.13%
+1.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15794.20
15790.52
+0.02%
+2.75%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5150
-0.0060
+070bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4070
-0.0140
+105bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7570
0.0620
+137bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0180
-0.0260
+220bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2720
-0.0350
+291bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4960
-0.0190
+311bps
+1bps
FORWARD
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.