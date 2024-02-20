CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown stay weak; zloty eyes stronger levels

PRAGUE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown hovered near recent lows on Tuesday as their central banks weigh the pace of monetary easing ahead, while Poland's zloty was on firmer ground.

The zloty has been a lone bright spot in central Europe so far in 2024, with interest rate cuts on hold since last October, while policymakers in Hungary and the Czech Republic are loosening policy, which is weighing down on currencies.

The crown has fallen to nearly two-year lows since the Czech central bank stepped up its easing policy with a sharper 50 basis-point (bps) cut earlier this month. Policymakers have said crown weakness could slow the pace of rate cuts.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 25.47 per euro at 1010 GMT, just shy of a low of 25.52, its weakest level since March 2022.

The forint EURHUF=, meanwhile, weakened beyond 390 to the euro at the end of January and has been unable to get any distance from that level since. It was at 388.90 to the euro, down 0.1%, on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for next week's rate decision, if the forint stays where it is now, I expect the (central bank) to cut more cautiously. If it firms a bit, I can imagine a more bold, 100 bps cut," a trader said.

Hungary's central bank last month opted against a bigger rate cut amid rising market risks and forint weakness.

In Poland, rates have been on hold after a combined 100 bps reduction last September and October.

Data on Tuesday showed the Polish economy, the region's biggest, mending as industrial output increased in January after falling in 10 of 12 months in 2023. Corporate wage growth also grew by double digits, boding well for revived household consumption.

The zloty EURPLN= rose a quarter of a percent to 4.3185 per euro.

ING Bank Slaski analysts said the zloty has new life after resisting weakening past the 4.35 level last week and could now test firming past 4.30 this month, which it only briefly traded beyond once in the past two years.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4700

25.4930

+0.09%

-3.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.9000

388.6000

-0.08%

-1.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3185

4.3295

+0.25%

+0.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9770

4.9775

+0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.2000

+0.10%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1479.20

1480.9200

-0.12%

+4.61%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66164.81

66000.08

+0.25%

+9.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2384.77

2387.94

-0.13%

+1.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15794.20

15790.52

+0.02%

+2.75%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5150

-0.0060

+070bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4070

-0.0140

+105bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7570

0.0620

+137bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0180

-0.0260

+220bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2720

-0.0350

+291bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4960

-0.0190

+311bps

+1bps

FORWARD

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

