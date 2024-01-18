CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown stabilise after dovish central bank comments

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little moved on Thursday, halting losses from the previous session when the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown were both pressured by bets for a faster pace of interest rate cuts.
A drop from last year's skyrocketing inflation opened the door for central banks in the region to further lower rates, with lower-than-expected December inflation data in both countries raising prospects of faster monetary easing.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was mostly stable, trading at 381.20 per euro, near two-week-lows hit in Wednesday's session.
It fell on Wednesday after a top central banker said that expectations of interest rates between 6% and 7% by mid-2004 are realistic, adding to bets for a 100-basis-points (bps) cut at the next meeting instead of the previous 75-bps cuts.
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Jan. 30.
In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= hung around lows, after briefly touching a more than 1-1/2 year low at 24.789 per euro on Wednesday when central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova repeated interest rate cuts would continue, and could be accelerated if inflation falls quicker.
CSOB said it saw chances of the Czech central bank cutting by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps. "That would likely be a negative impulse for the crown," CSOB said.
The bank's first policy meeting comes in early February, before data on January inflation is available.
"Both currencies (the forint and the crown) weakened noticeably during the trading session yesterday, but that could also have been because of the broader risk-off situation," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"For Hungary, it could also have been triggered by negative announcements from the EU about funds remaining frozen."
Last month, the European Commission unlocked access to 10 billion euros ($10.89 billion) of EU assistance for Budapest.
However, other EU funds envisaged for Hungary remain suspended, with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban at odds with Brussels over issues including the rights of migrants and LGBT people, and academic and judicial freedoms.
The EU legislature will vote later in the day on a non-binding resolution condemning the "deliberate, continuous and systematic efforts of the Hungarian government to undermine the founding values of the EU", according to a draft.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0953 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7300
24.7450
+0.06%
-0.12%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.2000
381.0000
-0.05%
+0.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4045
4.4015
-0.07%
-1.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9760
4.9756
-0.01%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2350
+0.06%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1436.26
1434.8900
+0.10%
+1.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63186.64
63019.94
+0.26%
+4.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2179.42
2167.71
+0.54%
-6.98%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15589.48
15563.64
+0.17%
+1.42%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2270
0.0020
+155bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7430
-0.0080
+151bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8690
-0.0120
+158bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0540
-0.0170
+238bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0420
-0.0150
+281bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2500
-0.0560
+296bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.71
4.66
3.74
6.61
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.33
5.69
5.01
9.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.71
5.37
5.00
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
