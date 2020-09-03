CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown regain some ground; stocks rise

PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown rebounded on Thursday after steep drops in the previous session although some pressure remained on central European currencies as the U.S. dollar bounced back and COVID-19 pandemic fears lingered.
The forint hit its weakest level since mid-April on Wednesday, a move sharpened by passing technical levels as central Europe weakened due to a rising U.S. dollar against the euro, the main reference currency for the region.
Elsewhere, bond auctions were eyed in Poland and Hungary while stock markets gained with global equities as hopes of more stimulus tempered worries of rising COVID-19 infections.
On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= rose 0.1% to 357.75 to the euro, off a low of 359.05 on Wednesday but still below levels around 354 that the currency started the week.
Raiffeisen said it had revised its forint outlook weaker, mainly due to the huge economic decline expected this year amid the pandemic, a large budget deficit and the central bank's quantitative easing programme.
But it said the forint traded with a risk premium.
"The priced in risk premium is visible when looking at option-implied EUR/HUF volatilities and hints to some cheapness of the HUF, which is the main reason why we project the HUF to trade sideways from current levels," Raiffeisen analysts said.
Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints worth of 10-year and 15-year government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly tender on Tuesday.
Yields rose on Hungarian 5- and 10-year bonds sold at an auction on Thursday, with the latter at an average 2.35%.
Poland was also holding a switch tender, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021 and sell longer dated bonds.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a touch weaker at 4.42 per euro. Romania's leu EURRON= was also unmoved and the crown EURCZK= gained 0.1% to 26.300 to the euro after touching as low as 26.363 on Wednesday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1137 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3000
26.3375
+0.14%
-3.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7500
358.3400
+0.16%
-7.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4202
4.4186
-0.04%
-3.71%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8445
4.8439
-0.01%
-1.16%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5320
-0.07%
-1.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
905.15
901.4800
+0.41%
-18.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34821.26
34423.70
+1.15%
-24.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1792.97
1785.44
+0.42%
-16.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9012.00
9010.36
+0.02%
-9.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.09
852.98
+0.13%
-7.75%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1624.59
1624.60
-0.00%
-19.47%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.24
692.54
+0.10%
-13.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.75
431.75
+0.46%
-23.65%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1610
0.0060
+085bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6840
-0.0030
+138bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0880
0.0060
+156bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
0.0060
+084bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7130
-0.0120
+141bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3820
-0.0010
+185bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.39
0.44
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.80
0.90
0.96
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.22
0.23
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
