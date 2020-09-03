CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown regain some ground; stocks rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint and Czech crown rebounded on Thursday after steep drops in the previous session although some pressure remained on central European currencies as the U.S. dollar bounced back and COVID-19 pandemic fears lingered.

PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown rebounded on Thursday after steep drops in the previous session although some pressure remained on central European currencies as the U.S. dollar bounced back and COVID-19 pandemic fears lingered.

The forint hit its weakest level since mid-April on Wednesday, a move sharpened by passing technical levels as central Europe weakened due to a rising U.S. dollar against the euro, the main reference currency for the region.

Elsewhere, bond auctions were eyed in Poland and Hungary while stock markets gained with global equities as hopes of more stimulus tempered worries of rising COVID-19 infections.

On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= rose 0.1% to 357.75 to the euro, off a low of 359.05 on Wednesday but still below levels around 354 that the currency started the week.

Raiffeisen said it had revised its forint outlook weaker, mainly due to the huge economic decline expected this year amid the pandemic, a large budget deficit and the central bank's quantitative easing programme.

But it said the forint traded with a risk premium.

"The priced in risk premium is visible when looking at option-implied EUR/HUF volatilities and hints to some cheapness of the HUF, which is the main reason why we project the HUF to trade sideways from current levels," Raiffeisen analysts said.

Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints worth of 10-year and 15-year government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly tender on Tuesday.

Yields rose on Hungarian 5- and 10-year bonds sold at an auction on Thursday, with the latter at an average 2.35%.

Poland was also holding a switch tender, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021 and sell longer dated bonds.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a touch weaker at 4.42 per euro. Romania's leu EURRON= was also unmoved and the crown EURCZK= gained 0.1% to 26.300 to the euro after touching as low as 26.363 on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1137 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3000

26.3375

+0.14%

-3.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.7500

358.3400

+0.16%

-7.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4202

4.4186

-0.04%

-3.71%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8445

4.8439

-0.01%

-1.16%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5320

-0.07%

-1.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

905.15

901.4800

+0.41%

-18.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34821.26

34423.70

+1.15%

-24.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1792.97

1785.44

+0.42%

-16.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9012.00

9010.36

+0.02%

-9.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.09

852.98

+0.13%

-7.75%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1624.59

1624.60

-0.00%

-19.47%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.24

692.54

+0.10%

-13.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.75

431.75

+0.46%

-23.65%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1610

0.0060

+085bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6840

-0.0030

+138bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0880

0.0060

+156bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1490

0.0060

+084bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7130

-0.0120

+141bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3820

-0.0010

+185bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.39

0.44

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.80

0.90

0.96

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.22

0.23

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:

All emerging market news EMRGCEEUCEE/

Spot FX rates

Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=

Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=

Other news and reports

World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More