CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown regain some ground; stocks rise

PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown rebounded on Thursday after steep drops in the previous session although some pressure remained on central European currencies as the U.S. dollar bounced back and COVID-19 pandemic fears lingered.

The forint hit its weakest level since mid-April on Wednesday, a move sharpened by passing technical levels as central Europe weakened due to a rising U.S. dollar against the euro, the main reference currency for the region.

Elsewhere, bond auctions were eyed in Poland and Hungary while stock markets gained with global equities as hopes of more stimulus tempered worries of rising COVID-19 infections.

On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= rose 0.1% to 357.75 to the euro, off a low of 359.05 on Wednesday but still below levels around 354 that the currency started the week.

Raiffeisen said it had revised its forint outlook weaker, mainly due to the huge economic decline expected this year amid the pandemic, a large budget deficit and the central bank's quantitative easing programme.

But it said the forint traded with a risk premium.

"The priced in risk premium is visible when looking at option-implied EUR/HUF volatilities and hints to some cheapness of the HUF, which is the main reason why we project the HUF to trade sideways from current levels," Raiffeisen analysts said.

Hungary's central bank bought 40 billion forints worth of 10-year and 15-year government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly tender on Tuesday.

Yields rose on Hungarian 5- and 10-year bonds sold at an auction on Thursday, with the latter at an average 2.35%.

Poland was also holding a switch tender, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021 and sell longer dated bonds.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a touch weaker at 4.42 per euro. Romania's leu EURRON= was also unmoved and the crown EURCZK= gained 0.1% to 26.300 to the euro after touching as low as 26.363 on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1137 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.3000 26.3375 +0.14% -3.30% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 357.7500 358.3400 +0.16% -7.44% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4202 4.4186 -0.04% -3.71% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8445 4.8439 -0.01% -1.16% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5370 7.5320 -0.07% -1.22% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 905.15 901.4800 +0.41% -18.87% .BUX Budapest .BUX 34821.26 34423.70 +1.15% -24.44% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1792.97 1785.44 +0.42% -16.61% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9012.00 9010.36 +0.02% -9.67% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 854.09 852.98 +0.13% -7.75% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1624.59 1624.60 -0.00% -19.47% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 693.24 692.54 +0.10% -13.53% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 433.75 431.75 +0.46% -23.65% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1610 0.0060 +085bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.6840 -0.0030 +138bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0880 0.0060 +156bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1490 0.0060 +084bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7130 -0.0120 +141bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3820 -0.0010 +185bps +0bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.37 0.39 0.44 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.80 0.90 0.96 0.62 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.24 0.22 0.23 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news EMRGCEEUCEE/ Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX= Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX= Other news and reports World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

