CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown hold onto gains despite weaker PMI data, Czech central bank in focus
BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hovered around 2-week highs versus the euro on Tuesday, unfazed by January PMI data which signalled a slowdown in the growth momentum in Central Europe as global supply problems took their toll on the region's fast-growing economies.
The forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= have been leading the region's currencies higher this year, with the forint firming 3.9%, as the Hungarian central bank accelerated its tightening campaign last month, raising its base rate by a bigger than expected 50 basis points to 2.9% to fight inflation.
The bank pledged there were "no taboos" with respect to rate increases to bring inflation back to its target.
The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again, after massive increases last year. The crown was stable ahead of the rate-setting meeting but traders said further gains were possible.
On Tuesday, data showed the Czech economy expanded by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in October-December, well above a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 0.1%.
"GDP performance is good news for the crown, which can expand its gains against the euro. The crown may benefit from both the good GDP performance and also speculation that in light of that the CNB may consider a more significant rise in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.
He added he expected a 50 bps or even 75 bps increase at the Feb 3 rate meeting.
While the Q4 2021 Czech GDP data were strong, purchasing manager indexes (PMIs) eased in January in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic as well. The data published earlier on Tuesday pointed to continued expansion but a slowing momentum.
"The Hungarian PMI retreating to 50.7 from 65.5 is not tragic in itself. Rather, it shows that manufacturing companies still forecast expansion," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING in Budapest.
"The only question is how this will be possible given the known bottlenecks, the energy crisis, shipment problems and disrupted supply chains."
Stock markets were moderately higher on Tuesday with Warsaw stocks .WIG20 gaining 0.75% by 0855 GMT, and Budapest rising 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0959 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3200
24.3200
+0.00%
+2.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.5000
355.7500
+0.07%
+3.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5859
4.5808
-0.11%
+0.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9454
4.9456
+0.00%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5285
+0.05%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1422.00
1416.2800
+0.40%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53618.32
53442.24
+0.33%
+5.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2226.26
2209.62
+0.75%
-1.79%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13374.79
13190.07
+1.40%
+2.40%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1301.98
1283.57
+1.43%
+3.70%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2137.38
2132.61
+0.22%
+2.79%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
858.33
858.86
-0.06%
+4.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.19
618.53
+0.43%
-2.28%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2410
0.0060
+479bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5370
-0.0040
+382bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3450
0.0090
+334bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.7200
0.0180
+427bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1670
0.0520
+445bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1240
0.0140
+412bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.34
5.64
5.62
4.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.47
4.78
4.79
3.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
