CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown hold onto gains despite weaker PMI data, Czech central bank in focus

BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hovered around 2-week highs versus the euro on Tuesday, unfazed by January PMI data which signalled a slowdown in the growth momentum in Central Europe as global supply problems took their toll on the region's fast-growing economies.

The forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= have been leading the region's currencies higher this year, with the forint firming 3.9%, as the Hungarian central bank accelerated its tightening campaign last month, raising its base rate by a bigger than expected 50 basis points to 2.9% to fight inflation.

The bank pledged there were "no taboos" with respect to rate increases to bring inflation back to its target.

The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again, after massive increases last year. The crown was stable ahead of the rate-setting meeting but traders said further gains were possible.

On Tuesday, data showed the Czech economy expanded by 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in October-December, well above a Reuters poll forecast for growth of 0.1%.

"GDP performance is good news for the crown, which can expand its gains against the euro. The crown may benefit from both the good GDP performance and also speculation that in light of that the CNB may consider a more significant rise in interest rates," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

He added he expected a 50 bps or even 75 bps increase at the Feb 3 rate meeting.

While the Q4 2021 Czech GDP data were strong, purchasing manager indexes (PMIs) eased in January in Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic as well. The data published earlier on Tuesday pointed to continued expansion but a slowing momentum.

"The Hungarian PMI retreating to 50.7 from 65.5 is not tragic in itself. Rather, it shows that manufacturing companies still forecast expansion," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING in Budapest.

"The only question is how this will be possible given the known bottlenecks, the energy crisis, shipment problems and disrupted supply chains."

Stock markets were moderately higher on Tuesday with Warsaw stocks .WIG20 gaining 0.75% by 0855 GMT, and Budapest rising 0.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0959 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3200

24.3200

+0.00%

+2.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.5000

355.7500

+0.07%

+3.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5859

4.5808

-0.11%

+0.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9454

4.9456

+0.00%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5285

+0.05%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1422.00

1416.2800

+0.40%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53618.32

53442.24

+0.33%

+5.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2226.26

2209.62

+0.75%

-1.79%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13374.79

13190.07

+1.40%

+2.40%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1301.98

1283.57

+1.43%

+3.70%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2137.38

2132.61

+0.22%

+2.79%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

858.33

858.86

-0.06%

+4.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.19

618.53

+0.43%

-2.28%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2410

0.0060

+479bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5370

-0.0040

+382bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3450

0.0090

+334bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.7200

0.0180

+427bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1670

0.0520

+445bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1240

0.0140

+412bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.34

5.64

5.62

4.49

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.47

4.78

4.79

3.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Gergely Szakacs and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

