CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown give back gains as US-Iran tensions grow
PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint retreated to a key level against the euro on Monday as central Europe's currencies gave up some recent gains amid growing U.S.-Iranian tensions that hit sentiment in the region.
The Czech crown also fell and backed off 20-month peaks hit last week, bidding at 25.386 to the euro, down 0.2%.
The forint, after touching a nearly two-week high in new year trade, fluctuated around 330 per euro as traders expected a test of the resistance level. It was off 0.2% at 330.05 at 0923 GMT.
"Investors are nervous, and the positive story is less visible for the forint right now," a Budapest-based dealer said.
Investors grew cautious about riskier assets, worried that the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander by the United States could trigger a broader Middle East conflict.
The new worries - after the region's currencies were hit for much of 2019 by global trade concerns and uncertainty over Britain's European Union divorce - were hitting sentiment in the region following a rise in assets in recent months.
Stock markets dropped, with Budapest .BUX falling 1.7% and Prague .PX down 0.8%
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat while local markets were closed for a holiday. Romania's leu EURRON= was also steady.
Romanian investors were geared up for the country's first bond auction of 2020, with the finance ministry offering debt due in 2023.
"It will be interesting to see whether the new levels are still interesting for investors, as the yields have shifted almost 30 basis points lower from last month’s similar auction," ING analysts said in a note.
"We are a touch cautious on the result and expect an average yield around secondary market bids of 3.90%."
Czech bond yields were mixed and forward rate markets discounted any chances of interest rate cuts ahead. The Czech central bank, the most hawkish in the region, has voted against a hike at the past three meetings.
Minutes from the bank's Dec. 18 meeting, published on Friday, showed rate cuts remain off the table, analysts said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3860
25.3460
-0.16%
+0.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.0500
329.4800
-0.17%
+0.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2425
4.2422
-0.01%
+0.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7750
4.7766
+0.03%
+0.28%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4517
7.4453
-0.09%
-0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.5700
+0.14%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1111.72
1121.4400
-0.87%
-0.35%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45353.51
46141.22
-1.71%
-1.58%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2173.97
2173.97
+0.00%
+1.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9911.45
9921.59
-0.10%
-0.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
927.59
930.97
-0.36%
+0.19%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2036.69
2036.69
+0.00%
+0.95%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
801.69
801.69
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
569.86
568.60
+0.22%
+0.30%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7740
0.0660
+241bps
+8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4290
-0.0580
+200bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6070
-0.0130
+191bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4890
0.0080
+212bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7890
-0.0180
+236bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0690
-0.0050
+237bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.25
2.19
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.24
0.30
0.42
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.71
1.69
1.68
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Editing by William Maclean)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))
