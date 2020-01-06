CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown give back gains as US-Iran tensions grow

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint retreated to a key level against the euro on Monday as central Europe's currencies gave up some recent gains amid growing U.S.-Iranian tensions that hit sentiment in the region.

The Czech crown also fell and backed off 20-month peaks hit last week, bidding at 25.386 to the euro, down 0.2%.

The forint, after touching a nearly two-week high in new year trade, fluctuated around 330 per euro as traders expected a test of the resistance level. It was off 0.2% at 330.05 at 0923 GMT.

"Investors are nervous, and the positive story is less visible for the forint right now," a Budapest-based dealer said.

Investors grew cautious about riskier assets, worried that the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander by the United States could trigger a broader Middle East conflict.

The new worries - after the region's currencies were hit for much of 2019 by global trade concerns and uncertainty over Britain's European Union divorce - were hitting sentiment in the region following a rise in assets in recent months.

Stock markets dropped, with Budapest .BUX falling 1.7% and Prague .PX down 0.8%

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was flat while local markets were closed for a holiday. Romania's leu EURRON= was also steady.

Romanian investors were geared up for the country's first bond auction of 2020, with the finance ministry offering debt due in 2023.

"It will be interesting to see whether the new levels are still interesting for investors, as the yields have shifted almost 30 basis points lower from last month’s similar auction," ING analysts said in a note.

"We are a touch cautious on the result and expect an average yield around secondary market bids of 3.90%."

Czech bond yields were mixed and forward rate markets discounted any chances of interest rate cuts ahead. The Czech central bank, the most hawkish in the region, has voted against a hike at the past three meetings.

Minutes from the bank's Dec. 18 meeting, published on Friday, showed rate cuts remain off the table, analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3860

25.3460

-0.16%

+0.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.0500

329.4800

-0.17%

+0.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2425

4.2422

-0.01%

+0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7750

4.7766

+0.03%

+0.28%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4517

7.4453

-0.09%

-0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5700

+0.14%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1111.72

1121.4400

-0.87%

-0.35%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45353.51

46141.22

-1.71%

-1.58%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2173.97

2173.97

+0.00%

+1.11%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9911.45

9921.59

-0.10%

-0.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

927.59

930.97

-0.36%

+0.19%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2036.69

2036.69

+0.00%

+0.95%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

801.69

801.69

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

569.86

568.60

+0.22%

+0.30%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7740

0.0660

+241bps

+8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4290

-0.0580

+200bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6070

-0.0130

+191bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4890

0.0080

+212bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7890

-0.0180

+236bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0690

-0.0050

+237bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.25

2.19

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.24

0.30

0.42

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.71

1.69

1.68

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Editing by William Maclean)

