CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm on rate hike expectations as inflation soars

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday as the dollar's rally halted, while the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown were also supported by higher-than-expected April inflation data that boosted hopes for further rate hikes.

Czech headline inflation soared to its highest in almost three decades in April. Prices in Hungary also rose faster than forecast as inflationary pressures keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.79% to 378.45 after data showed that headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, the highest since June 2001. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 10.3%.

"The data could fuel already existing rate hike expectations, which could help the forint," Erste Group Bank said.

The forint was also buoyed by news that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Prime Minister Viktor Orban late on Monday and said that they had made progress on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.

"This raised hopes that EU funds for Hungary could also be released soon, which would be a huge positive step," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.26% and was trading at 24.940 versus the common currency as the April year-on-year inflation rate soared to 14.2%, the highest since the end of 1993.

The Czech central bank could raise rates by 75 basis points again in June, following up on last week's hike, Komercni Banka analyst Martin Guertler wrote.

Markets were also awaiting Czech President Milos Zeman's decision on whom he will appoint as the new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok on Wednesday.

The crown plunged on Friday following media reports that the president's pick could be dovish central bank board member Ales Michl.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was little moved ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting later in the day.

A majority of analysts expect policymakers to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 easing 0.31% while Prague .PX edged down 0.03%. Budapest .BUX weakened 0.59%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9400

25.0060

+0.26%

-0.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.4500

381.4500

+0.79%

-2.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6750

4.6950

+0.43%

-1.80%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9463

+0.03%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5335

+0.07%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6500

+0.06%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1302.91

1303.2900

-0.03%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41316.22

41562.10

-0.59%

-18.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1721.96

1727.34

-0.31%

-24.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12335.63

12224.84

+0.91%

-5.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1122.57

1138.46

-1.40%

-10.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2092.38

2102.65

-0.49%

+0.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.86

827.42

-0.67%

+0.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

596.90

603.95

-1.17%

-6.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8480

-0.1180

+565bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.4210

0.0450

+469bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0270

0.0470

+396bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8860

0.0750

+668bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.4300

0.0730

+670bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.0100

0.0100

+594bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.86

6.89

6.72

6.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.01

8.50

8.61

6.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.80

7.89

7.88

6.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

