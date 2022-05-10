CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm on rate hike expectations as inflation soars
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday as the dollar's rally halted, while the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown were also supported by higher-than-expected April inflation data that boosted hopes for further rate hikes.
Czech headline inflation soared to its highest in almost three decades in April. Prices in Hungary also rose faster than forecast as inflationary pressures keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.79% to 378.45 after data showed that headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, the highest since June 2001. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 10.3%.
"The data could fuel already existing rate hike expectations, which could help the forint," Erste Group Bank said.
The forint was also buoyed by news that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Prime Minister Viktor Orban late on Monday and said that they had made progress on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.
"This raised hopes that EU funds for Hungary could also be released soon, which would be a huge positive step," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.26% and was trading at 24.940 versus the common currency as the April year-on-year inflation rate soared to 14.2%, the highest since the end of 1993.
The Czech central bank could raise rates by 75 basis points again in June, following up on last week's hike, Komercni Banka analyst Martin Guertler wrote.
Markets were also awaiting Czech President Milos Zeman's decision on whom he will appoint as the new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok on Wednesday.
The crown plunged on Friday following media reports that the president's pick could be dovish central bank board member Ales Michl.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was little moved ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting later in the day.
A majority of analysts expect policymakers to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 easing 0.31% while Prague .PX edged down 0.03%. Budapest .BUX weakened 0.59%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9400
25.0060
+0.26%
-0.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.4500
381.4500
+0.79%
-2.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6750
4.6950
+0.43%
-1.80%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9463
+0.03%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5335
+0.07%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6500
+0.06%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1302.91
1303.2900
-0.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41316.22
41562.10
-0.59%
-18.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1721.96
1727.34
-0.31%
-24.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12335.63
12224.84
+0.91%
-5.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1122.57
1138.46
-1.40%
-10.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2092.38
2102.65
-0.49%
+0.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
821.86
827.42
-0.67%
+0.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
596.90
603.95
-1.17%
-6.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8480
-0.1180
+565bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.4210
0.0450
+469bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0270
0.0470
+396bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8860
0.0750
+668bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.4300
0.0730
+670bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.0100
0.0100
+594bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.86
6.89
6.72
6.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.01
8.50
8.61
6.80
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.80
7.89
7.88
6.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.