CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm but war in Ukraine puts lid on gains
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, with investors continuing to reposition following the currency's sharp drop this month, although concerns over war in Ukraine kept a lid on gains around central Europe.
The Czech crown, propped up like peers by expectations of a continued rise in interest rates in the face of sky-high inflation, also regained some ground after a slight weakening when local markets were closed on Monday.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.4% to 372.85 versus the euro, continuing to rebound after a fall to levels around 380 earlier this month, foreign exchange traders in Budapest said.
The forint plunged after the European Commission announced that it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, but the currency soon started to regain some of the losses after markets calmed as any action was seen to be months away.
"The forint is firming now but it could easily start weakening as the mood in markets is soured by developments in the Ukraine war," one trader said.
Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defences along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.
The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.23% to 24.430 per euro as it tested again the 24.40 level that has provided resistance in the past two weeks.
The crown has been holding near levels traded seen before Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 hit markets hard.
Rate hike expectations as inflation continues to climb to multi-decade highs - at 12.7% year-on-year in March - have supported the crown but traders see little impulse of late for further currency gains unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.19% to 4.6345 per euro as markets awaited core inflation data due at 1200 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 6.9% increase year-on-year.
"A further increase in inflationary pressure will support the continuation of monetary policy tightening by the MPC," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.
Headline inflation in Poland hit 11% in March, and the central bank responded with a bigger-than expected 100-basis-point rate hike to 4.5% in early April.
Polish interest rates could rise to 7.5%, central banker Henryk Wnorowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4300
24.4860
+0.23%
+1.81%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.8500
374.3300
+0.40%
-0.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6345
4.6255
-0.19%
-0.94%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9407
4.9380
-0.05%
+0.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5520
7.5585
+0.09%
-0.46%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6500
117.7500
+0.08%
-0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1372.08
1375.8700
-0.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43100.16
42999.39
+0.23%
-15.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2063.55
2093.17
-1.42%
-8.97%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13033.91
13003.05
+0.24%
-0.21%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1175.40
1173.02
+0.20%
-6.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2127.47
2119.81
+0.36%
+2.31%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.70
855.73
-1.87%
+2.31%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
632.53
634.32
-0.28%
-0.50%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.0910
0.0910
+502bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6620
0.0130
+403bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1530
0.0520
+323bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4580
0.1730
+639bps
+16bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8020
0.3220
+617bps
+27bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2290
0.2710
+531bps
+19bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.07
6.04
6.11
5.37
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.66
7.98
8.06
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.85
6.89
6.78
5.54
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.