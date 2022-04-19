CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm but war in Ukraine puts lid on gains

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 19 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, with investors continuing to reposition following the currency's sharp drop this month, although concerns over war in Ukraine kept a lid on gains around central Europe.

The Czech crown, propped up like peers by expectations of a continued rise in interest rates in the face of sky-high inflation, also regained some ground after a slight weakening when local markets were closed on Monday.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.4% to 372.85 versus the euro, continuing to rebound after a fall to levels around 380 earlier this month, foreign exchange traders in Budapest said.

The forint plunged after the European Commission announced that it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, but the currency soon started to regain some of the losses after markets calmed as any action was seen to be months away.

"The forint is firming now but it could easily start weakening as the mood in markets is soured by developments in the Ukraine war," one trader said.

Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defences along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.23% to 24.430 per euro as it tested again the 24.40 level that has provided resistance in the past two weeks.

The crown has been holding near levels traded seen before Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 hit markets hard.

Rate hike expectations as inflation continues to climb to multi-decade highs - at 12.7% year-on-year in March - have supported the crown but traders see little impulse of late for further currency gains unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.19% to 4.6345 per euro as markets awaited core inflation data due at 1200 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 6.9% increase year-on-year.

"A further increase in inflationary pressure will support the continuation of monetary policy tightening by the MPC," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.

Headline inflation in Poland hit 11% in March, and the central bank responded with a bigger-than expected 100-basis-point rate hike to 4.5% in early April.

Polish interest rates could rise to 7.5%, central banker Henryk Wnorowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4300

24.4860

+0.23%

+1.81%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.8500

374.3300

+0.40%

-0.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6345

4.6255

-0.19%

-0.94%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9407

4.9380

-0.05%

+0.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5520

7.5585

+0.09%

-0.46%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6500

117.7500

+0.08%

-0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1372.08

1375.8700

-0.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43100.16

42999.39

+0.23%

-15.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2063.55

2093.17

-1.42%

-8.97%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13033.91

13003.05

+0.24%

-0.21%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1175.40

1173.02

+0.20%

-6.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2127.47

2119.81

+0.36%

+2.31%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

839.70

855.73

-1.87%

+2.31%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

632.53

634.32

-0.28%

-0.50%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.0910

0.0910

+502bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6620

0.0130

+403bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1530

0.0520

+323bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4580

0.1730

+639bps

+16bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8020

0.3220

+617bps

+27bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2290

0.2710

+531bps

+19bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.07

6.04

6.11

5.37

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.66

7.98

8.06

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.85

6.89

6.78

5.54

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

