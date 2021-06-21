CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm as investors await cbank rate meetings
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown firmed on Monday as investors awaited central bank rate meetings in Budapest and Prague where policymakers are expected to become the first in the European Union to tighten policy since the pandemic.
The Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and the Czech central bank on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike in the main rate from both central banks.
Expectations of rate hikes have underpinned forint and the Czech crown for weeks, though they both gave up some of those gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it could tighten policy sooner than expected, boosting the dollar.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.3% on Monday and was trading at 354.92 per euro.
The currency suffered heavy losses last week, falling more than 2% and underperforming its regional peers. Some of that was due to the high degree of uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting, CIB Bank wrote in a note.
"There are widely different market expectations about the amount of the rate hike, which unsettled markets."
"In order to avoid negative market consequences, the [Monetary] Council needs to raise the one-week deposit rate to at least 0.9%, and make a correction in the base rate in line with that," CIB wrote.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.08% and was trading at 25.565 versus the common currency.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.18% and trading at 4.5455 to the euro, helped by fresh industrial output data showing a 29.8% year-on-year rise in May, above forecast.
"The data should remind people of the solid foundations of the zloty, which should help mitigate the negative effects of the stronger USD on emerging markets," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers wrote.
Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX edged up while Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 weakened 0.89%.
Markets in Romania were closed for a holiday on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5650
25.5850
+0.08%
+2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.9200
356.0000
+0.30%
+2.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5455
4.5535
+0.18%
+0.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9274
4.9270
-0.01%
-1.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4970
7.5015
+0.06%
+0.67%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5500
+0.04%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1162.86
1162.0100
+0.07%
+13.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48154.72
48117.72
+0.08%
+14.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2200.95
2220.68
-0.89%
+10.94%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11608.18
11608.18
+0.00%
+18.38%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1140.84
1145.22
-0.38%
+26.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1988.50
1992.28
-0.19%
+14.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.01
777.37
-0.17%
+3.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
552.97
551.89
+0.20%
+23.56%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3520
-0.0010
+101bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6100
-0.0270
+219bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7580
0.0160
+196bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3550
-0.0050
+101bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2770
-0.0370
+186bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7420
-0.0200
+194bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.78
1.05
1.39
0.44
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.50
1.78
1.93
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.53
0.72
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
