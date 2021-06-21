CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown firm as investors await cbank rate meetings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Czech crown firmed on Monday as investors awaited central bank rate meetings in Budapest and Prague where policymakers are expected to become the first in the European Union to tighten policy since the pandemic.

The Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and the Czech central bank on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike in the main rate from both central banks.

Expectations of rate hikes have underpinned forint and the Czech crown for weeks, though they both gave up some of those gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it could tighten policy sooner than expected, boosting the dollar.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.3% on Monday and was trading at 354.92 per euro.

The currency suffered heavy losses last week, falling more than 2% and underperforming its regional peers. Some of that was due to the high degree of uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting, CIB Bank wrote in a note.

"There are widely different market expectations about the amount of the rate hike, which unsettled markets."

"In order to avoid negative market consequences, the [Monetary] Council needs to raise the one-week deposit rate to at least 0.9%, and make a correction in the base rate in line with that," CIB wrote.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.08% and was trading at 25.565 versus the common currency.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.18% and trading at 4.5455 to the euro, helped by fresh industrial output data showing a 29.8% year-on-year rise in May, above forecast.

"The data should remind people of the solid foundations of the zloty, which should help mitigate the negative effects of the stronger USD on emerging markets," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers wrote.

Stock markets in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX edged up while Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 weakened 0.89%.

Markets in Romania were closed for a holiday on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

