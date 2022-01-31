CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown extend FX gains; Czech cbank's policy awaited

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed on Monday, extending their region-leading gains for the year as the rallying dollar took a breather, while stock markets across central Europe firmed, led by shares in Bucharest and Warsaw.

At 1003 GMT, the forint and the crown, bolstered by a running campaign of central bank interest rate hikes, were both 0.1% stronger, extending gains for the year to 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again as inflation is heading near or even reaching 10% in the coming months before it starts receding.

"Thursday's meeting of the Czech national bank should bring another round of monetary tightening, as the CNB remains hawkish and could raise its key rate by 75bp to 4.5%," economists at Erste Group said in a note.

"However, uncertainty is relatively high, as strong koruna and shock from high energy prices could sway the central bank towards a milder 50bp hike, whereas higher January inflation that will only be released later in the month is expected above 9% y/y and may warrant a 100bp step (up) instead."

Hungary's central bank ramped up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign last week, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 to combat rising prices, citing persistent inflationary pressures.

Bucharest .BETI shares led gains in the region after last week's falls triggered by hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve curbed appetite for riskier assets and boosted the dollar.

Warsaw stocks .WIG20 gained 0.9% after data showed full-year 2021 economic growth at 5.7% year-on-year, above analyst forecast for a 5.5% expansion, signalling a strong post-crisis recovery.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1103 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4350

24.4600

+0.10%

+1.79%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.2500

358.6000

+0.10%

+3.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5980

4.5892

-0.19%

-0.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9467

4.9455

-0.02%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5270

7.5295

+0.03%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1421.22

1410.7000

+0.75%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53373.43

52838.78

+1.01%

+5.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2204.17

2183.70

+0.94%

-2.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13260.05

13100.12

+1.22%

+1.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1283.49

1275.00

+0.67%

+2.23%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2125.83

2125.65

+0.01%

+2.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

857.02

856.22

+0.09%

+4.42%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.49

614.44

+0.66%

-2.70%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2350

0.0160

+480bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5280

0.0790

+384bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2880

0.0010

+330bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5950

0.1040

+416bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0460

-0.0110

+436bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0820

0.0350

+410bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.31

5.56

5.53

4.49

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.36

4.64

4.65

2.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

