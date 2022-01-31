CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown extend FX gains; Czech cbank's policy awaited
BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed on Monday, extending their region-leading gains for the year as the rallying dollar took a breather, while stock markets across central Europe firmed, led by shares in Bucharest and Warsaw.
At 1003 GMT, the forint and the crown, bolstered by a running campaign of central bank interest rate hikes, were both 0.1% stronger, extending gains for the year to 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively.
The Czech National Bank is meeting on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by probably more than 50 basis points again as inflation is heading near or even reaching 10% in the coming months before it starts receding.
"Thursday's meeting of the Czech national bank should bring another round of monetary tightening, as the CNB remains hawkish and could raise its key rate by 75bp to 4.5%," economists at Erste Group said in a note.
"However, uncertainty is relatively high, as strong koruna and shock from high energy prices could sway the central bank towards a milder 50bp hike, whereas higher January inflation that will only be released later in the month is expected above 9% y/y and may warrant a 100bp step (up) instead."
Hungary's central bank ramped up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign last week, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 to combat rising prices, citing persistent inflationary pressures.
Bucharest .BETI shares led gains in the region after last week's falls triggered by hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve curbed appetite for riskier assets and boosted the dollar.
Warsaw stocks .WIG20 gained 0.9% after data showed full-year 2021 economic growth at 5.7% year-on-year, above analyst forecast for a 5.5% expansion, signalling a strong post-crisis recovery.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4350
24.4600
+0.10%
+1.79%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.2500
358.6000
+0.10%
+3.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5980
4.5892
-0.19%
-0.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9467
4.9455
-0.02%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5295
+0.03%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1421.22
1410.7000
+0.75%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53373.43
52838.78
+1.01%
+5.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2204.17
2183.70
+0.94%
-2.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13260.05
13100.12
+1.22%
+1.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1283.49
1275.00
+0.67%
+2.23%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2125.83
2125.65
+0.01%
+2.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
857.02
856.22
+0.09%
+4.42%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.49
614.44
+0.66%
-2.70%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2350
0.0160
+480bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5280
0.0790
+384bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2880
0.0010
+330bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5950
0.1040
+416bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0460
-0.0110
+436bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0820
0.0350
+410bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.31
5.56
5.53
4.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.36
4.64
4.65
2.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
