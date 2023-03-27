CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown edge down with rate meetings in focus

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown edged down on Monday, as markets turned to central bank meetings due this week to gauge how quickly policymakers may begin interest rate cuts this year.
The forint EURHUF= had eased 0.2% by 0825 GMT to sit at 386.0 to the euro, stuck in a range it settled into last week after volatility caused by Credit Suisse being taken over by its Swiss banking rival UBS, along with the implosion of the U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
With worries persisting over the global banking system, trading in central Europe remained choppy. Stock markets rose in mixed trade, seeking a return to firming paths.
On the currency front, attention was turned to Tuesday's Hungarian central bank meeting, with pressure still coming from the government to cut what is the European Union's highest policy interest rate at 13%.
"The Hungarian central bank meeting will get the most attention, as markets are waiting for any indication on interest rate normalization," Erste Group Bank said.
"Recent market turmoil and the vulnerability of the Hungarian forint in the aftermath of the troubles of the U.S. SVB bank as well as Credit Suisse bank may, however, delay the beginning of interest rate normalization."
Global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve must now balance concerns over still-high inflation with worry over economies amid potential banking stress.
That could mean steadier interest rates in central Europe, where policymakers have held steady on policy since last year following hiking cycles that started sooner than global peers.
Analysts in a Reuters poll pared back rate cut views in both Hungary and the Czech Republic.
Hungarian rate-setter nominee Eva Buza on Monday said curbing inflation - which has soared to above 20% - as soon as possible was in the national interest.
In Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= inched down a touch to 23.715 to the euro before Wednesday's rate meeting, where rates will likely stay on hold as in Hungary.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% higher to 4.688 per euro.
The Polish currency has missed out on gains seen by the forint and crown so far this year. Bank of America on Monday recommended a short zloty position against the forint due to Hungary's improving current account and falling gas prices.
"The zloty remains unattractive for short-term investors who still prefer to take positions in other CEE currencies," ING said, adding weakening Polish economic data this week could support some expectations of rate cuts coming.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1025 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7150
23.7100
-0.02%
+1.87%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.0000
385.2500
-0.19%
+3.48%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6880
4.6910
+0.06%
+0.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9360
4.9260
-0.20%
+0.13%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3500
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1296.31
1290.6500
+0.44%
+7.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42170.56
41818.92
+0.84%
-3.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1680.67
1670.18
+0.63%
-6.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12055.44
11989.90
+0.55%
+3.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1185.13
1180.38
+0.40%
+13.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
894.76
891.15
+0.41%
+8.51%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.10
601.32
+0.13%
+0.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4070
0.0630
+294bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8440
0.0320
+270bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5570
-0.0100
+239bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0230
0.0250
+356bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0320
0.0740
+389bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0930
0.0710
+393bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.71
5.97
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
12.65
11.69
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.80
6.61
6.18
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
