CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown edge down with rate meetings in focus

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown edged down on Monday, as markets turned to central bank meetings due this week to gauge how quickly policymakers may begin interest rate cuts this year.

The forint EURHUF= had eased 0.2% by 0825 GMT to sit at 386.0 to the euro, stuck in a range it settled into last week after volatility caused by Credit Suisse being taken over by its Swiss banking rival UBS, along with the implosion of the U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

With worries persisting over the global banking system, trading in central Europe remained choppy. Stock markets rose in mixed trade, seeking a return to firming paths.

On the currency front, attention was turned to Tuesday's Hungarian central bank meeting, with pressure still coming from the government to cut what is the European Union's highest policy interest rate at 13%.

"The Hungarian central bank meeting will get the most attention, as markets are waiting for any indication on interest rate normalization," Erste Group Bank said.

"Recent market turmoil and the vulnerability of the Hungarian forint in the aftermath of the troubles of the U.S. SVB bank as well as Credit Suisse bank may, however, delay the beginning of interest rate normalization."

Global central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve must now balance concerns over still-high inflation with worry over economies amid potential banking stress.

That could mean steadier interest rates in central Europe, where policymakers have held steady on policy since last year following hiking cycles that started sooner than global peers.

Analysts in a Reuters poll pared back rate cut views in both Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Hungarian rate-setter nominee Eva Buza on Monday said curbing inflation - which has soared to above 20% - as soon as possible was in the national interest.

In Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= inched down a touch to 23.715 to the euro before Wednesday's rate meeting, where rates will likely stay on hold as in Hungary.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% higher to 4.688 per euro.

The Polish currency has missed out on gains seen by the forint and crown so far this year. Bank of America on Monday recommended a short zloty position against the forint due to Hungary's improving current account and falling gas prices.

"The zloty remains unattractive for short-term investors who still prefer to take positions in other CEE currencies," ING said, adding weakening Polish economic data this week could support some expectations of rate cuts coming.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1025 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7150

23.7100

-0.02%

+1.87%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.0000

385.2500

-0.19%

+3.48%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6880

4.6910

+0.06%

+0.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9360

4.9260

-0.20%

+0.13%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2800

117.3500

+0.06%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1296.31

1290.6500

+0.44%

+7.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42170.56

41818.92

+0.84%

-3.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1680.67

1670.18

+0.63%

-6.21%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12055.44

11989.90

+0.55%

+3.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1185.13

1180.38

+0.40%

+13.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

894.76

891.15

+0.41%

+8.51%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.10

601.32

+0.13%

+0.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4070

0.0630

+294bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8440

0.0320

+270bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5570

-0.0100

+239bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0230

0.0250

+356bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0320

0.0740

+389bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0930

0.0710

+393bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.71

5.97

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.40

12.65

11.69

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.80

6.61

6.18

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

