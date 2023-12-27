CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown ease slightly as investors assess monetary policy outlook

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Czech crown opened slightly weaker on Wednesday from last Friday after the holidays but trading was slow, while stock markets were higher, benefiting from positive global sentiment.
Data published on Wednesday showed that Czech business confidence increased in December while the consumer indicator fell, indicating a slow ride ahead as Central Europe's economies recover from economic malaise caused by double-digit inflation. Inflation has eroded purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption, with Hungary's economy likely in recession in 2023.
The crown slightly extended losses on Wednesday, easing half a percent versus the euro after Czech rate-setters began policy easing last week, as largely expected.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75%, the first reduction in more than three years amid slowing inflation and a sagging economy, tracking the Hungarian and Polish central banks which were ahead this year in beginning their rate-cutting cycles.
Earlier this month the Hungarian central bank trimmed its base rate further by 75 bps to 10.75%, its eighth successive rate cut, while the Polish central bank held its main interest rate at 5.75% for a second consecutive month.
National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski said much uncertainty remained, particularly regarding the economic policies of the incoming Polish government and their impact on inflation. He said that when the central bank publishes its next set of economic forecasts in March the outlook would likely be clearer.
The Hungarian central bank is expected to trim rates further in January to aid the economy.
"On the assumption that the HUF remains relatively stable, we also expect the NBH to cut its base rate by 75bp per meeting during Q1, bringing the policy rate to +8.50% in March," Goldman Sachs said in a recent note.
The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% against the euro to 381.90 on Wednesday, but was still 4.6% firmer this year. The zloty EURPLN= was unchanged at 4.33, remaining the top gainer in the region for 2023, firming over 8%.
Stocks opened higher on Wednesday with the main indices in Warsaw and Budapest rising 0.9% and 0.4% respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6500
24.4950
-0.63%
-2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.9000
381.2500
-0.17%
+4.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3300
4.3330
+0.07%
+8.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9707
4.9686
-0.04%
-0.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.1800
+0.07%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1400.52
1399.1200
+0.10%
+16.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60556.56
60294.40
+0.43%
+38.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2368.13
NULL
#VALUE!
+32.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15317.54
15285.36
+0.21%
+31.33%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6520
0.1490
+224bps
+15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7130
-0.0050
+183bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8140
0.0030
+188bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0240
-0.0070
+261bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0030
0.0000
+312bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1880
0.0000
+325bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.82
4.97
3.74
6.78
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.50
6.57
5.58
9.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.60
5.15
4.74
5.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
