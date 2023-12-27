CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown ease slightly as investors assess monetary policy outlook

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint and the Czech crown opened slightly weaker on Wednesday from last Friday after the holidays but trading was slow, while stock markets were higher, benefiting from positive global sentiment.

Data published on Wednesday showed that Czech business confidence increased in December while the consumer indicator fell, indicating a slow ride ahead as Central Europe's economies recover from economic malaise caused by double-digit inflation. Inflation has eroded purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption, with Hungary's economy likely in recession in 2023.

The crown slightly extended losses on Wednesday, easing half a percent versus the euro after Czech rate-setters began policy easing last week, as largely expected.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.75%, the first reduction in more than three years amid slowing inflation and a sagging economy, tracking the Hungarian and Polish central banks which were ahead this year in beginning their rate-cutting cycles.

Earlier this month the Hungarian central bank trimmed its base rate further by 75 bps to 10.75%, its eighth successive rate cut, while the Polish central bank held its main interest rate at 5.75% for a second consecutive month.

National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski said much uncertainty remained, particularly regarding the economic policies of the incoming Polish government and their impact on inflation. He said that when the central bank publishes its next set of economic forecasts in March the outlook would likely be clearer.

The Hungarian central bank is expected to trim rates further in January to aid the economy.

"On the assumption that the HUF remains relatively stable, we also expect the NBH to cut its base rate by 75bp per meeting during Q1, bringing the policy rate to +8.50% in March," Goldman Sachs said in a recent note.

The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% against the euro to 381.90 on Wednesday, but was still 4.6% firmer this year. The zloty EURPLN= was unchanged at 4.33, remaining the top gainer in the region for 2023, firming over 8%.

Stocks opened higher on Wednesday with the main indices in Warsaw and Budapest rising 0.9% and 0.4% respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6500

24.4950

-0.63%

-2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.9000

381.2500

-0.17%

+4.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3300

4.3330

+0.07%

+8.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9707

4.9686

-0.04%

-0.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.1800

+0.07%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1400.52

1399.1200

+0.10%

+16.54%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60556.56

60294.40

+0.43%

+38.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2368.13

NULL

#VALUE!

+32.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15317.54

15285.36

+0.21%

+31.33%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6520

0.1490

+224bps

+15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7130

-0.0050

+183bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8140

0.0030

+188bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0240

-0.0070

+261bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0030

0.0000

+312bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1880

0.0000

+325bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.82

4.97

3.74

6.78

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.50

6.57

5.58

9.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.60

5.15

4.74

5.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

