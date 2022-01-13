CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown ease after strong early-2022 gains

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint eased on Thursday as some investors booked profits following strong early-2022 gains that were fueled by expectations of higher central bank rates.

The crown has gained more than 2% this year, while the forint has added nearly 4%, both lifted by higher interest rates as central banks fight rising inflation.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.16% and was trading at 24.375 versus the common currency on Thursday after firming to its strongest since September 2011 earlier in the day.

The crown firmed to that level after CPI data on Wednesday shored up expectations of further rate hikes ahead. Headline inflation hit its highest since September 2008.

The Czech National Bank said it could not rule out a rise to above 10% early this year, and several central bankers spoke this week about interest rates continuing to rise.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.15% and was trading at 355.52 per euro after strengthening to a near four-month high in the previous session.

"When the forint touched 355, sellers appeared, so this a the level where the firming will stop for now," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

On Thursday, the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4% at a weekly tender for the second week in a row.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above its base rate which is at 2.4%. The next monthly rate-setting meeting is due on Jan. 25.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty EURPLN=, EURRON= were a touch up, each adding 0.01%.

"The zloty... in our opinion, may soon have problems with the continuation of its strengthening given the arguments gradually fading away in the short term (interest rate hikes) and recurring risks (political risk in relations with the European Union)," Bank Millennium wrote.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest easing 0.63% Prague .PX sliding 0.18% and Warsaw up 0.40%. Equities in Bucharest .BETI added 0.51%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3750

24.3350

-0.16%

+2.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.5200

355.0000

-0.15%

+3.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5280

+0.01%

+1.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9435

4.9440

+0.01%

+0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5255

+0.01%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1440.18

1442.8300

-0.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54062.87

54405.84

-0.63%

+6.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2420.67

2411.11

+0.40%

+6.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13516.29

13447.48

+0.51%

+3.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1309.64

1306.91

+0.21%

+4.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2161.60

2157.58

+0.19%

+3.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

822.77

826.04

-0.40%

+0.24%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

648.44

647.06

+0.21%

+2.01%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9480

0.0290

+454bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5480

-0.0110

+392bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2380

-0.0320

+329bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.4180

0.0670

+401bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9300

-0.0250

+430bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0610

0.0390

+411bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.95

4.93

4.71

4.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.79

4.95

4.93

4.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.96

4.13

4.07

2.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

