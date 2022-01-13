CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown ease after strong early-2022 gains
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint eased on Thursday as some investors booked profits following strong early-2022 gains that were fueled by expectations of higher central bank rates.
The crown has gained more than 2% this year, while the forint has added nearly 4%, both lifted by higher interest rates as central banks fight rising inflation.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.16% and was trading at 24.375 versus the common currency on Thursday after firming to its strongest since September 2011 earlier in the day.
The crown firmed to that level after CPI data on Wednesday shored up expectations of further rate hikes ahead. Headline inflation hit its highest since September 2008.
The Czech National Bank said it could not rule out a rise to above 10% early this year, and several central bankers spoke this week about interest rates continuing to rise.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.15% and was trading at 355.52 per euro after strengthening to a near four-month high in the previous session.
"When the forint touched 355, sellers appeared, so this a the level where the firming will stop for now," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
On Thursday, the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4% at a weekly tender for the second week in a row.
The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and it is above its base rate which is at 2.4%. The next monthly rate-setting meeting is due on Jan. 25.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu and the Polish zloty EURPLN=, EURRON= were a touch up, each adding 0.01%.
"The zloty... in our opinion, may soon have problems with the continuation of its strengthening given the arguments gradually fading away in the short term (interest rate hikes) and recurring risks (political risk in relations with the European Union)," Bank Millennium wrote.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest easing 0.63% Prague .PX sliding 0.18% and Warsaw up 0.40%. Equities in Bucharest .BETI added 0.51%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3750
24.3350
-0.16%
+2.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.5200
355.0000
-0.15%
+3.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5275
4.5280
+0.01%
+1.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9435
4.9440
+0.01%
+0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5255
+0.01%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1440.18
1442.8300
-0.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54062.87
54405.84
-0.63%
+6.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2420.67
2411.11
+0.40%
+6.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13516.29
13447.48
+0.51%
+3.48%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1309.64
1306.91
+0.21%
+4.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2161.60
2157.58
+0.19%
+3.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
822.77
826.04
-0.40%
+0.24%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
648.44
647.06
+0.21%
+2.01%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9480
0.0290
+454bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5480
-0.0110
+392bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2380
-0.0320
+329bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.4180
0.0670
+401bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9300
-0.0250
+430bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0610
0.0390
+411bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.95
4.93
4.71
4.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.79
4.95
4.93
4.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.96
4.13
4.07
2.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
