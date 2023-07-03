CEE MARKETS-Forint continues retreat, leu touches highest since end of May

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased for a second day on Monday as markets bet on chances of faster monetary easing in Hungary, while other emerging European currencies held largely flat with global sentiment and U.S. rate hike expectations weighing.

The dollar edged up after U.S. economic data last week showed slightly easing inflation and consumer spending. Markets were pricing in an 84% chance of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points in its July meeting.

A stronger dollar added pressure on the forint, coming after data on Monday also showed a key manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) falling into contraction territory for the first time in more than two years.

ING senior economist Peter Virovacz said there were also increasing market expectations for a positive surprise from Hungary's inflation reading this Friday translating into faster rate cuts.

"If it (inflation) will be indeed lower than consensus, then the market expectation might build up in a way that it will expect more aggressive easing from the National Bank of Hungary," Virovacz said.

"However, I tend to disagree with this move ... I don't think that the NBH will change its gradual and cautious easing cycle or this approach," he added. "They will stick to the original plan."

In June Hungary's central bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 16%, continuing a policy easing started in May.

But a Budapest-based trader said the still-high carry trade would strengthen the forint once it weakened some more. Since April, the forint has rebounded three times back toward a multi-month high around 368 to the euro after weakening episodes.

By 0958 the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% against the euro at 373.85.

Meanwhile Romania's leu firmed 0.2% against the euro, hitting 4.950, its strongest level since late May. Markets are watching the initial public offering of Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica, which narrowed its price guidance on Monday.

Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= remained largely unchanged since Friday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1158 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 Czech crown EURCZK= 23.7380 23.7500 +0.05% +1.77% Hungary forint EURHUF= 373.8500 372.7000 -0.31% +6.84% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4340 4.4360 +0.05% +5.76% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9519 4.9585 +0.13% -0.19% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1900 117.2000 +0.01% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 Prague .PX 1284.92 1275.1500 +0.77% +6.92% Budapest .BUX 50353.40 50505.73 -0.30% +14.98% Warsaw .WIG20 2073.10 2060.38 +0.62% +15.69% Bucharest .BETI 12545.86 12483.34 +0.50% +7.56% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7330 -0.1200 +245bps -14bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.8020 -0.0580 +220bps -7bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.2800 -0.0430 +189bps -4bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.7840 -0.0650 +250bps -8bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.6220 -0.0280 +302bps -4bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.7350 -0.0410 +335bps -4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.02 6.44 5.65 7.13 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.52 11.31 9.96 15.16 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.48 5.88 5.35 6.90 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher and David Holmes ) ((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

