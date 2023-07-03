CEE MARKETS-Forint continues retreat, leu touches highest since end of May

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased for a second day on Monday as markets bet on chances of faster monetary easing in Hungary, while other emerging European currencies held largely flat with global sentiment and U.S. rate hike expectations weighing.
The dollar edged up after U.S. economic data last week showed slightly easing inflation and consumer spending. Markets were pricing in an 84% chance of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points in its July meeting.
A stronger dollar added pressure on the forint, coming after data on Monday also showed a key manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) falling into contraction territory for the first time in more than two years.
ING senior economist Peter Virovacz said there were also increasing market expectations for a positive surprise from Hungary's inflation reading this Friday translating into faster rate cuts.
"If it (inflation) will be indeed lower than consensus, then the market expectation might build up in a way that it will expect more aggressive easing from the National Bank of Hungary," Virovacz said.
"However, I tend to disagree with this move ... I don't think that the NBH will change its gradual and cautious easing cycle or this approach," he added. "They will stick to the original plan."
In June Hungary's central bank cut its one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 16%, continuing a policy easing started in May.
But a Budapest-based trader said the still-high carry trade would strengthen the forint once it weakened some more. Since April, the forint has rebounded three times back toward a multi-month high around 368 to the euro after weakening episodes.
By 0958 the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% against the euro at 373.85.
Meanwhile Romania's leu firmed 0.2% against the euro, hitting 4.950, its strongest level since late May. Markets are watching the initial public offering of Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica, which narrowed its price guidance on Monday.
Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= remained largely unchanged since Friday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1158 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7380
23.7500
+0.05%
+1.77%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
373.8500
372.7000
-0.31%
+6.84%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4340
4.4360
+0.05%
+5.76%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9519
4.9585
+0.13%
-0.19%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1900
117.2000
+0.01%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1284.92
1275.1500
+0.77%
+6.92%
Budapest
.BUX
50353.40
50505.73
-0.30%
+14.98%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2073.10
2060.38
+0.62%
+15.69%
Bucharest
.BETI
12545.86
12483.34
+0.50%
+7.56%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7330
-0.1200
+245bps
-14bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8020
-0.0580
+220bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2800
-0.0430
+189bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7840
-0.0650
+250bps
-8bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6220
-0.0280
+302bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7350
-0.0410
+335bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.02
6.44
5.65
7.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.52
11.31
9.96
15.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.48
5.88
5.35
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Christina Fincher and David Holmes )
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.