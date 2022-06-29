CEE MARKETS-Forint climbs further away from record low after shock rate hike
PRAGUE, June 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed further on Wednesday from a record low after a shock 185-basis-point interest rate hike, leading central European currencies higher.
The forint EURHUF= had gained 0.33% on the day by 0814 GMT to trade at 396.0 to the euro, significantly above an all-time low of 404.50 hit this week.
The forint has been central and eastern Europe's worst performing currency this year, as factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit to the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies add to pressure on the currency and complicate the central bank's fight against inflation.
On Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) reacted by raising its base rate by a whopping 185 basis points to 7.75%, the highest rate in the region. Most economists had expected a less dramatic 50 basis point increase.
"There is a correction in the forint, I would say that the NBH has limited the scope of further weakening," a dealer said. "However, it would take more to see further meaningful gains in the forint to levels below 390."
Tuesday's hike was the NBH's single-largest base rate increase since a 300 bps emergency move at the start of the global financial crisis in October 2008. The move comes as others in the region continue tightening cycles started last year while major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are resorting to rate hikes.
The Czech central bank last week raised its key rate by 125 basis points to 7.00% in a final meeting under outgoing Governor Jiri Rusnok, who will be replaced by Ales Michl, a board member who has voted against rate hikes.
While that could signal an end to increases, markets still see chances of further tightening as inflation, at a nearly three-decade high, stays strong. The bank said last week it also continued to back currency interventions to prevent any undesirable crown weakening.
The crown EURCZK= was up a tad at 24.725 per euro on Wednesday, stuck in a range around the 24.70 level. Elsewhere, Poland's zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.15% and the Romanian leu EURRON= was mostly flat.
Stock markets followed global markets lower, under pressure from worries over inflation and the possibility of recession.
One outlier was Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR, which continued to rebound from a loss of more than 10% on Monday, amid worries the government could consider an energy sector tax.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that the government did not want to introduce a tax on windfall profits at energy firms but wants to explore what form of solidarity those firms can provide to the rest of the society.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1014 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7250
24.7350
+0.04%
+0.59%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.0000
397.3000
+0.33%
-6.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6860
4.6930
+0.15%
-2.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9435
-0.05%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5325
7.5325
+0.00%
-0.20%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4100
117.4500
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1289.08
1293.0900
-0.31%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40220.25
40481.51
-0.65%
-20.70%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1722.49
1739.08
-0.95%
-24.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12558.06
12570.66
-0.10%
-3.85%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1139.86
1137.27
+0.23%
-9.21%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2028.96
2031.20
-0.11%
-2.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.86
835.58
-1.76%
+0.01%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.95
611.48
+0.08%
-3.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3240
0.0580
+545bps
+14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.6680
-0.1350
+431bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1160
-0.2040
+354bps
-15bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7520
-0.0760
+688bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.5080
-0.0770
+615bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1240
-0.1730
+555bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.64
7.63
7.36
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.03
10.38
10.38
7.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.15
8.33
8.27
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
