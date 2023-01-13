CEE MARKETS-Forint climbs back near 5-month highs, CEE stocks mixed

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose around half a percent on Friday to return near multi-month highs hit at the beginning of the week, as central European currencies firmed after cooling U.S. inflation data weakened the dollar and boosted risk appetite in the region.

But central European stocks, after a strong rally to start 2023, were mixed and slow to follow global peers higher as markets downsized expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data showed U.S. inflation slowed in December.

"The higher EUR/USD today will give (currencies) a chance to erase this week's losses," ING said.

"Hungarian inflation numbers should be good news for forint and we can go back below 396 EUR/HUF," it added.

The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.5% up on the day at 396.0 to the euro. On Monday, it reached 393.75, the highest since mid-August.

Inflation in Hungary accelerated to a fresh multi-decade peak of 24.5% last month, according to data published on Friday. But it was below expectations, giving some hope of a lower inflation peak while the central bank maintains stable rates.

The forint has been holding on the strong side of the psychological level of 400, helped by steps from Budapest at the end of 2022 to try to unlock European Union funds held in rule of law disputes with Brussels.

The forint hit a record low 434.40 in October, before the central bank introduced measures to shore it up, launching a daily deposit tool with an 18% rate.

In Poland, lawmakers on Friday adopted judicial reform which would unblock billions of euros in EU funds withheld over an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels also over the rule of law.

The zloty EURPLN= traded 0.15% stronger on the day, at 4.692 per euro, within its recent range, and analysts see little impulse at the moment to knock it out of range-bound trading.

"We maintain our expectations that the EUR/PLN exchange rate will move in a sideways trend, although it will remain close to its upper limit, i.e. the level of 4.7070," Bank Millennium said.

Elsewhere, the crown was up but still on the weak side of the 24 per euro level that it crossed for the first time in 12 years earlier this month.

Stock market gains were led by Budapest .BUX while Prague .PX eased. Bourses have risen 6-8% in early-2023 as investors re-positioned in the region.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1143 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0250

24.0400

+0.06%

+0.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.0000

398.0000

+0.51%

+0.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6920

4.6990

+0.15%

-0.05%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9395

4.9440

+0.09%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3300

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1276.10

1284.9100

-0.69%

+6.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46432.43

46151.47

+0.61%

+6.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1932.60

1930.79

+0.09%

+7.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12311.49

12356.03

-0.36%

+5.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1116.29

1103.99

+1.11%

+6.43%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

841.26

839.93

+0.16%

+2.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.77

617.62

+0.02%

+2.71%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5620

-0.0860

+303bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6360

0.0060

+251bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3980

0.0000

+229bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9380

-0.0200

+341bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8490

0.0230

+372bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9430

0.0230

+384bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.09

6.82

6.30

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.96

12.52

11.09

16.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.97

6.75

6.27

6.95

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

