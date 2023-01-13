CEE MARKETS-Forint climbs back near 5-month highs, CEE stocks mixed

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose around half a percent on Friday to return near multi-month highs hit at the beginning of the week, as central European currencies firmed after cooling U.S. inflation data weakened the dollar and boosted risk appetite in the region.
But central European stocks, after a strong rally to start 2023, were mixed and slow to follow global peers higher as markets downsized expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data showed U.S. inflation slowed in December.
"The higher EUR/USD today will give (currencies) a chance to erase this week's losses," ING said.
"Hungarian inflation numbers should be good news for forint and we can go back below 396 EUR/HUF," it added.
The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.5% up on the day at 396.0 to the euro. On Monday, it reached 393.75, the highest since mid-August.
Inflation in Hungary accelerated to a fresh multi-decade peak of 24.5% last month, according to data published on Friday. But it was below expectations, giving some hope of a lower inflation peak while the central bank maintains stable rates.
The forint has been holding on the strong side of the psychological level of 400, helped by steps from Budapest at the end of 2022 to try to unlock European Union funds held in rule of law disputes with Brussels.
The forint hit a record low 434.40 in October, before the central bank introduced measures to shore it up, launching a daily deposit tool with an 18% rate.
In Poland, lawmakers on Friday adopted judicial reform which would unblock billions of euros in EU funds withheld over an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels also over the rule of law.
The zloty EURPLN= traded 0.15% stronger on the day, at 4.692 per euro, within its recent range, and analysts see little impulse at the moment to knock it out of range-bound trading.
"We maintain our expectations that the EUR/PLN exchange rate will move in a sideways trend, although it will remain close to its upper limit, i.e. the level of 4.7070," Bank Millennium said.
Elsewhere, the crown was up but still on the weak side of the 24 per euro level that it crossed for the first time in 12 years earlier this month.
Stock market gains were led by Budapest .BUX while Prague .PX eased. Bourses have risen 6-8% in early-2023 as investors re-positioned in the region.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1143 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0250
24.0400
+0.06%
+0.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.0000
398.0000
+0.51%
+0.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6920
4.6990
+0.15%
-0.05%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9395
4.9440
+0.09%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3300
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1276.10
1284.9100
-0.69%
+6.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46432.43
46151.47
+0.61%
+6.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1932.60
1930.79
+0.09%
+7.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12311.49
12356.03
-0.36%
+5.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1116.29
1103.99
+1.11%
+6.43%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
841.26
839.93
+0.16%
+2.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.77
617.62
+0.02%
+2.71%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5620
-0.0860
+303bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6360
0.0060
+251bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3980
0.0000
+229bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9380
-0.0200
+341bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8490
0.0230
+372bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9430
0.0230
+384bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.09
6.82
6.30
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.96
12.52
11.09
16.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.97
6.75
6.27
6.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
