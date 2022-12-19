CEE MARKETS-Forint buoyed by Hungary clearing EU funding hurdle, high cenbank rates

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Monday and traded near two-month highs, supported by Hungary clearing a hurdle to access European Union funds last week, and the highest central bank interest rate in the region, which is likely to remain unchanged on Tuesday.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.46% stronger at 403.90 versus the euro, trading near levels where it firmed last week after a deal with EU governments that approved recovery funds earmarked for Hungary, subject to conditions.

"We think the Hungarian forint can still benefit from the progress in the EU story for a while and get below 405 EUR/HUF," ING wrote in a note.

"Trade volumes are very low ahead of the holidays, which can cause big swings in the rate... but I do not expect significant weakening. Besides the EU deal, the central bank's 18% rate also buoys the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The central bank introduced a quick deposit rate at an 18% rate in October after the forint fell to a record low at 434.40.

Investors also eyed a meeting of the National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expected the base rate to be left at 13%, the highest in the European Union, amid a continued rise in inflation.

Shares in pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU were 1.8% higher by 0910 GMT, outperforming the wider market after the company said its drug Vraylar was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

Budapest's equities .BUX were 0.09% higher, driven mostly by the gains in Richter.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as markets eyed a meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB) scheduled for Wednesday.

The CNB was likely to hold interest rates steady as signs emerged inflation was starting to ease after hitting the highest in three decades, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% to 4.6935 versus the euro.

The zloty "will remain in the range of 4.6624 - 4.7070 this week," Bank Millennium wrote. "The pre-Christmas week on the markets should not provide significant impulses."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1021 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2420

24.2480

+0.02%

+2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.9000

405.7500

+0.46%

-8.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6935

4.6900

-0.07%

-2.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9175

4.9130

-0.09%

+0.62%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5385

+0.02%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3500

+0.07%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1168.91

1166.4500

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45109.33

45069.12

+0.09%

-11.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1753.80

1741.30

+0.72%

-22.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11952.68

11962.97

-0.09%

-8.49%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1062.47

1063.94

-0.14%

-15.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1933.84

1935.74

-0.10%

-7.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.08

809.33

-0.03%

-1.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.54

601.38

+0.03%

-5.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5150

0.0000

+310bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0110

-0.0740

+279bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8400

0.0340

+266bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9650

0.0150

+455bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8630

0.0900

+464bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7840

0.0910

+461bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.18

6.89

6.43

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.50

14.22

13.10

16.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.29

7.37

7.13

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

