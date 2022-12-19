CEE MARKETS-Forint buoyed by Hungary clearing EU funding hurdle, high cenbank rates

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Monday and traded near two-month highs, supported by Hungary clearing a hurdle to access European Union funds last week, and the highest central bank interest rate in the region, which is likely to remain unchanged on Tuesday.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.46% stronger at 403.90 versus the euro, trading near levels where it firmed last week after a deal with EU governments that approved recovery funds earmarked for Hungary, subject to conditions.
"We think the Hungarian forint can still benefit from the progress in the EU story for a while and get below 405 EUR/HUF," ING wrote in a note.
"Trade volumes are very low ahead of the holidays, which can cause big swings in the rate... but I do not expect significant weakening. Besides the EU deal, the central bank's 18% rate also buoys the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The central bank introduced a quick deposit rate at an 18% rate in October after the forint fell to a record low at 434.40.
Investors also eyed a meeting of the National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday where a Reuters poll of analysts expected the base rate to be left at 13%, the highest in the European Union, amid a continued rise in inflation.
Shares in pharmaceutical company Richter GDRB.BU were 1.8% higher by 0910 GMT, outperforming the wider market after the company said its drug Vraylar was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.
Budapest's equities .BUX were 0.09% higher, driven mostly by the gains in Richter.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as markets eyed a meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB) scheduled for Wednesday.
The CNB was likely to hold interest rates steady as signs emerged inflation was starting to ease after hitting the highest in three decades, a Reuters poll showed.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% to 4.6935 versus the euro.
The zloty "will remain in the range of 4.6624 - 4.7070 this week," Bank Millennium wrote. "The pre-Christmas week on the markets should not provide significant impulses."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2420
24.2480
+0.02%
+2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.9000
405.7500
+0.46%
-8.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6935
4.6900
-0.07%
-2.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9175
4.9130
-0.09%
+0.62%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5385
+0.02%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3500
+0.07%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1168.91
1166.4500
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45109.33
45069.12
+0.09%
-11.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1753.80
1741.30
+0.72%
-22.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11952.68
11962.97
-0.09%
-8.49%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1062.47
1063.94
-0.14%
-15.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1933.84
1935.74
-0.10%
-7.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.08
809.33
-0.03%
-1.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.54
601.38
+0.03%
-5.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5150
0.0000
+310bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0110
-0.0740
+279bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8400
0.0340
+266bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9650
0.0150
+455bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8630
0.0900
+464bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7840
0.0910
+461bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.89
6.43
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.50
14.22
13.10
16.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.29
7.37
7.13
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
