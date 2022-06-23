CEE MARKETS-Forint bears the brunt as FX fall under pressure
PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint lost 0.7% on Thursday as central Europe's currencies fell under more pressure and shares in the region sagged as investor sentiment soured, amid global recession worries and aggressive U.S. rate hikes.
The forint was the main mover, coming after Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at a weekly tender on Thursday. Last week, the bank had unexpectedly raised the rate by 50 basis points amid a tightening drive.
Central European rate setters have maintained sharp policy tightening since last year to tackle surging inflation, but with major global central banks now becoming more hawkish, currencies in the region are under pressure.
The Czech central bank delivered one of its biggest hikes – by 125 basis points – of a year-long tightening campaign on Wednesday, although many see the likelihood it could be the last as the board is revamped from July under a new governor who has opposed more rate hikes.
The crown EURCZK=, though, was steady on Thursday around 24.74 to the euro. On Wednesday, outgoing central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank's mandate for currency interventions remained in place to prevent undesired weakening, which would raise inflation pressures.
"While the near-term policy prospects are overshadowed by changes to the board, we think that underlying inflation dynamics and the broader macroeconomic backdrop will continue exerting pressures for further policy tightening this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said.
The forint EURHUF= fell to 398.9 to the euro in morning trading, creeping back toward a record low of 403 hit this month. It has lost the most in the region this year, worse off as the country faces a high budget deficit, a row with the EU over recovery funds, the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies, and a negative real interest rate.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% to a one-week low. On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 led losses, falling 1.1%.
Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR shares fell 0.4% with the wider market, despite Prime Minister Petr Fiala saying in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening the state wanted to have the country's network of key domestic power plants under control.
The state already holds 70% of CEZ and has signalled talks on a future restructuring of the utility were underway.
"A possible buyout would probably be based on an independent valuation of individual parts of the company, which would reflect the current high electricity prices," J&T Banka said.
"In our opinion, the current share price still does not fully reflect the impact of electricity prices on the company's performance and we assume that the mentioned valuation would be higher than the current share price on the market."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7380
24.7300
-0.03%
+0.54%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.9000
396.2000
-0.68%
-7.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7065
4.6960
-0.22%
-2.45%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9470
4.9465
-0.01%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5195
-0.05%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.4100
+0.08%
+0.22%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1301.64
1307.5900
-0.46%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39698.75
40035.72
-0.84%
-21.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1661.53
1680.61
-1.14%
-26.71%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12320.80
12300.72
+0.16%
-5.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1135.35
1130.33
+0.44%
-9.57%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1996.38
2006.36
-0.50%
-3.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.21
831.67
-0.18%
+1.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.78
611.79
-0.82%
-4.55%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4250
-0.0150
+554bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.8250
-0.0310
+459bps
+14bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.4290
0.0030
+394bps
+13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.5870
-0.1420
+670bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.5180
-0.1170
+628bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.0840
-0.1260
+559bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.50
7.56
7.40
6.67
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.23
9.77
9.73
7.67
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.90
8.07
8.06
6.97
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
