CEE MARKETS-Forint bears the brunt as FX fall under pressure

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint lost 0.7% on Thursday as central Europe's currencies fell under more pressure and shares in the region sagged as investor sentiment soured, amid global recession worries and aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

The forint was the main mover, coming after Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at a weekly tender on Thursday. Last week, the bank had unexpectedly raised the rate by 50 basis points amid a tightening drive.

Central European rate setters have maintained sharp policy tightening since last year to tackle surging inflation, but with major global central banks now becoming more hawkish, currencies in the region are under pressure.

The Czech central bank delivered one of its biggest hikes – by 125 basis points – of a year-long tightening campaign on Wednesday, although many see the likelihood it could be the last as the board is revamped from July under a new governor who has opposed more rate hikes.

The crown EURCZK=, though, was steady on Thursday around 24.74 to the euro. On Wednesday, outgoing central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank's mandate for currency interventions remained in place to prevent undesired weakening, which would raise inflation pressures.

"While the near-term policy prospects are overshadowed by changes to the board, we think that underlying inflation dynamics and the broader macroeconomic backdrop will continue exerting pressures for further policy tightening this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

The forint EURHUF= fell to 398.9 to the euro in morning trading, creeping back toward a record low of 403 hit this month. It has lost the most in the region this year, worse off as the country faces a high budget deficit, a row with the EU over recovery funds, the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies, and a negative real interest rate.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% to a one-week low. On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 led losses, falling 1.1%.

Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR shares fell 0.4% with the wider market, despite Prime Minister Petr Fiala saying in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening the state wanted to have the country's network of key domestic power plants under control.

The state already holds 70% of CEZ and has signalled talks on a future restructuring of the utility were underway.

"A possible buyout would probably be based on an independent valuation of individual parts of the company, which would reflect the current high electricity prices," J&T Banka said.

"In our opinion, the current share price still does not fully reflect the impact of electricity prices on the company's performance and we assume that the mentioned valuation would be higher than the current share price on the market."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7380

24.7300

-0.03%

+0.54%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.9000

396.2000

-0.68%

-7.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7065

4.6960

-0.22%

-2.45%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9465

-0.01%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5195

-0.05%

-0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.4100

+0.08%

+0.22%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1301.64

1307.5900

-0.46%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39698.75

40035.72

-0.84%

-21.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1661.53

1680.61

-1.14%

-26.71%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12320.80

12300.72

+0.16%

-5.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1135.35

1130.33

+0.44%

-9.57%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1996.38

2006.36

-0.50%

-3.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.21

831.67

-0.18%

+1.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.78

611.79

-0.82%

-4.55%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4250

-0.0150

+554bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.8250

-0.0310

+459bps

+14bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.4290

0.0030

+394bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.5870

-0.1420

+670bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.5180

-0.1170

+628bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.0840

-0.1260

+559bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.50

7.56

7.40

6.67

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.23

9.77

9.73

7.67

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.90

8.07

8.06

6.97

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.