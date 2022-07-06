CEE MARKETS-Forint at record low as global gloom adds to local woes
By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a fresh record low on Wednesday and the Polish zloty EURPLN= also softened as worries about European Union funding added to global fears of recession.
Investors have been ditching risky assets amid worries about a sharp economic slowdown as energy prices surge, central banks hike interest rates and business sentiment worsens.
Meanwhile, markets have become more unsure about whether Poland will actually receive COVID-recovery funds from the European Union after criticism of reforms meant to unblock the cash in Brussels.
The forint was 0.52% weaker against the euro at 409.65 as of 0935 GMT, having hit a record low of 410.4 earlier in the session.
Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank, wrote in a note that both the worsening European outlook and concerns about the local economy were weighing on the currency.
"Soaring gas prices worsen the outlook for the budget deficit and the current account as well, and the weakening of the forint worsens the balance of the local economy."
The zloty was 0.55% weaker at 4.7965, ahead of a rate-setting meeting on Thursday.
A Warsaw-based currency trader said that one factor putting pressure on the currency was that investors were uncertain about how much the central bank would hike rates on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the main rate to rise to 6.75% from 6.00%.
Bank Millennium said in a note that worries over whether Warsaw would finally receive the EU COVID funds had returned the zloty to a close correlation with the forint, after the Polish currency got a boost from the approval of the country's National Recovery Plan. Budapest still has not reached agreement with Brussels over the recovery funds.
The Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was little changed at 4.9455 ahead of a rate-setting meeting at which it is expected to hike the cost of credit by 75 basis points to 4.50%.
Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1135 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7700
24.7590
-0.04%
+0.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.6500
407.5000
-0.52%
-9.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7965
4.7700
-0.55%
-4.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9449
-0.01%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5225
+0.01%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.4000
+0.10%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1212.59
1212.5900
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39528.67
39256.26
+0.69%
-22.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1648.59
1644.46
+0.25%
-27.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12286.87
12209.92
+0.63%
-5.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1119.75
1113.77
+0.54%
-10.81%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.87
1998.75
-0.84%
-4.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.65
843.81
-0.61%
+2.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.32
610.10
+0.20%
-3.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2290
0.0000
+584bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3530
0.0090
+451bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7130
0.1380
+353bps
+14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7880
-0.1110
+740bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1430
-0.0470
+630bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6640
-0.0730
+548bps
-8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.51
7.42
6.80
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.08
11.48
11.41
8.59
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.03
8.12
8.02
7.10
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
