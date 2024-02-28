CEE MARKETS-Forint at multi-month low after rate cut, zloty gains paused

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a fresh multi-month low on Wednesday and Poland's zloty paused its test of a multi-year high as a stronger dollar put pressure on central Europe's currencies.

The forint eased for a fifth straight session, continuing a drop after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) temporarily cranked up an easing cycle and cut its base rate by 100 basis points (bps) on Tuesday.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% to 391.30 per euro and at its lowest levels since early October. Its fall past the 390 level has opened space to further weakening, some analysts have said.

"We expect the forint to weaken past 395 in about a month," a Budapest-based trader said.

"Any firming will be temporary. The forint will slowly but steadily weaken in the upcoming months as markets expect more rate cuts in the future."

Adding to pressure, the dollar inched up, cutting risk appetite.

This dented a zloty attempt to firm beyond the psychological 4.30 per euro level which it had pierced on Tuesday - only the third time past that mark since the first quarter of 2020. The last time was for two days in December.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate is consistently struggling to go below 4.30, but it lacks arguments for this," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note, saying the dollar's direction would play a key role.

Local factors, including the expected unlocking of EU funds and a less dovish narrative from Polish rate-setters, will not be sufficient for an effective attack on this level, the analysts said.

Last week European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Poland would gain access to up to 137 billion euros ($148 billion) in European Union funds previously blocked in a rule-of-law dispute with the previous government.

At 1026 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% lower against the euro at 4.3105, with year-to-date gains at 0.8%.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, traded 0.1% lower at 25.3490 per euro, range-trading above its lowest level in nearly two years.

Earlier this month, the Czech National Bank's board accelerated its policy easing with a 50-bp rate cut, saying it was confident inflation was easing as its new staff forecast slashed economic growth and interest rate outlooks.

The Czech Finance Ministry will offer two bonds in auction on Wednesday, likely to draw solid demand, coming after a ratings outlook upgrade last week.

Yields have edged lower in the past month, with the 10-year benchmark CZ10YT=RR down about 12 bps since late-January.

"We are moderately bullish on the auction – the yields are now more favorable than in the last auction - which was strong nonetheless - Fitch upgraded their outlook and we see less supply going forward," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a client note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1126 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3490

25.3250

-0.09%

-2.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

391.3000

390.8500

-0.12%

-2.07%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3105

4.3080

-0.06%

+0.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9673

-0.05%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.2150

+0.05%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1480.92

1480.0000

+0.06%

+4.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65736.36

65541.56

+0.30%

+8.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2429.36

2457.83

-1.16%

+3.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15882.26

15818.35

+0.40%

+3.33%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6140

-0.0420

+070bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6100

-0.0020

+115bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8000

0.0200

+135bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0160

0.0010

+210bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2180

0.0140

+276bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3730

0.0040

+292bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.81

3.80

3.27

6.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.60

5.68

5.71

8.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.80

5.63

5.34

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

