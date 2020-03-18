CEE MARKETS-Forint at lows, stocks fall even as cbanks, governments announce measures to fight coronavirus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a fresh low against the euro on Wednesday and equities in Warsaw gave up early gains even as central banks and governments in the region announced steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus.

Borders were closed, businesses were ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, confirming that the spreading of the virus will deliver a serious blow to Central European economies.

Poland proposed a 212 billion zloty ($51.96 billion) programme on Wednesday to mitigate damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which could last for months, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The package will help struggling companies pay salaries to avoid layoffs, allow companies to delay social security payments and increase infrastructure and healthcare spending, among other things.

The zloty fell after the spending package was announced, and was trading at 4.506 to the euro, down 0.62% on the day. The Warsaw index .WIG20 gave up its earlier gains and was down 1.95% by 1248 GMT.

The Czech government is preparing up to 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) in direct aid for businesses and 900 billion crowns ($36.42 billion) more through loan guarantees to help them recover from the outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

Prague's equities .PX fell 5.89% on Monday and the crown EURCZK= was trading at 27.128 to the euro, easing 0.05% on the day.

The National Bank of Hungary also announced more emergency measures on Wednesday. It called on domestic banks to impose a moratorium on repayments of household loans and said that it was examining restarting of its mortgage note purchases.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= set a record low versus the euro at 352.21 in the afternoon. Budapest's stock index .BUX plunged 5.15%.

"Hungarian 10-year government bond yields are 54 basis points higher than yesterday. Polish and Romanian 10-year government bonds are also more than 30 basis points up today," an FI trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond in Hungary was 3.31% on Wednesday according to the fixings of debt agency AKK, up 41 basis points on the day.

"The market is frozen, turnover is low, liquidity is tight. Just like across Europe," he added.

Central banks and policymakers have been announcing interest rate cuts and a series of measures this week to inject liquidity in the markets to help businesses.

The Czech central bank announced an emergency 50-bps rate cut to 1.75% on Monday, which was followed by a 50-bps rate cut to 1.0% by the Polish central bank on Tuesday. The Polish central bank also announced a bond-buying programme.

Hungary's central bank announced emergency steps on Monday, widening the range of collateral it accepts from banks and urging lenders to apply a loan-repayment moratorium for stricken firms.

"The upcoming monetary easing coupled with the challenging environment for emerging market FX and risks assets should keep CEE currencies under pressure in coming months," ING said in a note.

"The tightly managed RON should continue to be the winner in falling markets while CZK volatility will remain extra elevated given the positioning-related moves in the currency and the risk of CNB FX interventions. We also look for more HUF and PLN weakness in coming weeks and months," it added.

Romania's government was also expected to approve a package of measures later on Wednesday worth almost 2% of GDP.

The measures to be approved range from unemployment aid and guaranteed lines of credit to postponing income tax payments by some companies for up to two months.

The package is bound to further pressure the already strained budget deficit, analysts say.

Before the virus outbreak Romania had been grappling with swelling budget and current account deficits, while asset and rating outlooks were pressured by generous fiscal measures already approved ahead of this year's elections.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1348 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1280

27.1150

-0.05%

-6.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.8100

347.9400

-0.82%

-5.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5065

4.4787

-0.62%

-5.55%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8462

4.8500

+0.08%

-1.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5950

7.5800

-0.20%

-1.97%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.5800

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

694.75

738.2300

-5.89%

-37.73%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

29903.27

31525.60

-5.15%

-35.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1401.37

1429.28

-1.95%

-34.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7253.72

7561.99

-4.08%

-27.30%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

729.16

738.16

-1.22%

-21.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1399.87

1433.51

-2.35%

-30.61%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

649.12

655.93

-1.04%

-19.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

416.71

422.40

-1.35%

-26.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7660

-0.1860

+255bps

-26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6420

0.0310

+216bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7350

0.0510

+200bps

-12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4530

0.0000

+223bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7680

0.2200

+229bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9820

0.1700

+225bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.02

0.52

0.43

1.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.59

0.60

0.60

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.90

0.83

0.77

1.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King and Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.