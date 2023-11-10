CEE MARKETS-Forint at fresh peak as FX regains ground

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies recovered from overnight lows on Friday and moved to higher ground, with Hungary's forint touching a fresh three-and-a-half-month peak.

Markets took in inflation data from Hungary and the Czech Republic that sent signs of slowing inflation trends and left open the chances of interest rate cuts.

Hungary's headline inflation rate fell to single digits for the first time since April 2022 in October. The central bank has cut rates since May but slowed its pace of easing last month.

Andras Horvath, an analyst at MHB Bank, said the continued cooling of inflation "could be a slower process than the fast disinflation we have seen so far".

The forint EURHUF= was largely unfazed with high Hungarian interest rates - even after policy easing - still attracting investors. It was up at 377.25 per euro, or 0.15% stronger over its domestic close on Thursday.

The forint traded as weak as 380 overnight when hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates, boosting the dollar and hitting risk appetite.

Other currencies also recovered back to recent levels after the overnight moves.

The Czech crown EURCZK= hovered around the 24.50 per euro level as markets digested inflation showing an expected inflation pickup in October caused by technical factors was not denting the outlook for price growth slowing next year.

The central bank, though, has not yet launched interest rates cuts likes peers in Hungary and Poland, and minutes from its last meeting released on Friday were viewed as cautious.

Dominik Rusinko, a CSOB analyst, said he still expected a December cut to be in play, but added the hawkish minutes and worries of inflation expectations being unanchored raised chances of an easing cycle coming only next year.

Markets price in a chance of a Czech rate cut when the bank meets in December but have scaled back bets since rate setters held steady on Nov. 2 despite many expecting a cut.

In Poland the zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2% to 4.4180 per euro, supported by the central bank's decision this week to pause an easing cycle after two cuts totalling 100 basis points since September.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1157 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5150

24.4680

-0.19%

-1.46%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.2500

377.8000

+0.15%

+5.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4180

4.4260

+0.18%

+6.15%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9690

4.9676

-0.03%

-0.53%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.1850

+0.03%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1367.54

1370.1700

-0.19%

+13.80%

Budapest

.BUX

57707.81

57302.85

+0.71%

+31.77%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2152.14

2170.91

-0.86%

+20.10%

Bucharest

.BETI

14518.12

14534.53

-0.11%

+24.47%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9060

-0.0140

+177bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3460

0.0710

+169bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5570

0.0370

+183bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4080

0.0720

+227bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4860

0.0760

+283bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6640

0.0750

+293bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.63

5.62

4.63

7.07

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.80

8.52

7.68

11.24

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.70

5.41

5.10

5.73

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Polish markets at crossroads on rocky road to election

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.